DIA DE LOS MUERTOS COMMUNITY ALTAR From Monday, Oct. 26 – Oct. 29 bring your non perishable items (They will be non returnable): mementos, photos, drawings, writings anything to contribute to the community altar that will be erected in the Museum of Ventura County plaza for public viewing Oct. 31 – Nov. 3. If you’re creating an altar in your home consider photographing it and sending to submissions@venturamuseum.org to be shared online. Use the hashtag #MVCDDLM2020 with images you share of your altars. Details online HERE. https://venturamuseum.org/exhibits/dia-de-los-muertos-community-altar/ Pictured: A family altar for Dia de los Muertos at Parque de la Ermita de Santa Isabel, Yucatan, Mexico.

Thursday – Oct. 22

THE WAYS OF THE GREEKS 5:30-7:30 p.m. How can we access this ancient world, with some aspects so foreign and others so familiar, and discover foundations that changed the trajectory of civilization. This series is developed in four sections: 1.Gods and Epics, 2. Tragedy and Comedy, 3. Philosophy, 4. History. A four month series Oct. 22-Feb. 25. $600. 3 CEU credits available. Reading materials provided. Socratic method and shared inquiry led by tutors. Details and registration online HERE.

Friday – Oct. 23

SMALL ACTS FOR CLEAN SHORES All of October Join with Surfrider and Love Beauty and Planet in many small acts that will culminate in a big impact for a cleaner ocean, coasts and waterways. With an eye towards stopping plastic pollution spend time cleaning up a local waterway. Guidelines for clean ups online HERE.Let Surfrider know about your clean up by emailing beachcleanups@ventura.surfrider.org by filling out our data card. Send us photos of you and your trash and you’ll be featured on our social media and entered to win SWAG! Use #SmallActs4CleanShores. Tag @surfridervc on instagram or Surfrider Foundation – Ventura County Chapter on Facebook.

Saturday – Oct. 24

HARBOR FRIENDS FOODDRIVE AT REOPENING OF MARITIME MUSEUM 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. To celebrate the reopening of the Channel Islands Maritime museum they are hosting a food drive to benefit FoodShare Ventura County. Bring food donations to the front patio and parking lot area, or by boat at the dock in front of the museum. Most needed items include canned proteins: tuna, chicken, salmon along with non sugary cereals, beans (dry and canned), rice (1 to 2 lb bags) and peanut butter. Please only bring nonperishable items that are not expired. Those who contribute to the food drive will receive a coupon for 50% off regular adult admission. Channel Islands Maritime Museum, 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard. https://cimmvc.org

Sunday – Oct. 25

TASTE OF OJAI 5-6 p.m. This annual event is going virtual to raise funds for local college scholarships, international projects, community grants and is designed to support local Ojai restaurants and wineries. Hosted by the Rotary Club of Ojai this virtual taste experiences bring the flavors to you in your home. A live broadcast from Topa Mountain Winder, celebrity cooking demonstration with Suzanne Tracht, owner of Jar, her Los Angeles based restaurant, and a live auction are part of the dynamic event. A drive-by pick up options for VIP ticket holders to pick up their Taste of Ojai Experience supplies. Half of all ticket sales go to participating restaurants; They include: Azu Restaurant & Bar; Boccali’s Pizza & Pasta; Bonnie Lu’s Country Café; Deer Lodge; Mandala: Cuisine of Tibet, India, & Japan; Ojai Beverage Company; Ojai Rôtie; Nocciola; The Ojai Ranch House. Tickets include a $40 local restaurant gift certificate or a box of tasty goodies from favorite Ojai spots. Video beer and wine tasting and more included. Tickets are $80 and available for purchase online at www.tasteofojai.org.

GHOSTWALK 2020. Last day is Oct. 25, 7 p.m. The ghouls, ghosts and trapped souls are still gathering even if the living cannot. Using the technology of streaming you’ll be transported to their dimension. For a pay-what-you-can ticket price those seeking screams and shivers can still enjoy this fabulous Halloween event. Streaming online at: https://www.youtube.com/user/santapaulatheaterctr and via FaceBook Live at https://www.facebook.com/santapaulatheatercenter. Tickets are Pay-What-You-Can and may be purchased online at www.santapaulatheatercenter.org or www.ghostwalk.com Reservations can also be made via email at sptcboxoffice@gmail.com or by calling the Haunt Line at (805) 525-3073 after October 1st.

Monday – Oct. 26

HOWL-O-WEEN | Last day to enter The best costume contest is for the dogs! The Ventura Harbor Village pet costume contest is virtual this year, so snap a pic of your top dog in their spooktacular costume and enter it before Oct. 26. Space is limited to the first 100 dogs to receive a free pup cream – ice cream just for your dog – from Coastal Cone. You can still bring your costumed pooch down on Halloween weekend for the pooch to strut their stuff. More info and details online HERE.

Tuesday – Oct. 27

SENIORS, WILL YOU PASS YOUR NEXT DRIVERS TEST? 4 p.m. FREE Everything you need to know to be prepared to pass your driving test with Tressa Thompson, Senior Ombudsman with the California Department of Motor Vehicles. Workshops registration and more information are online HERE.

Wednesday – Oct. 28

COVID-19 VACCINE TOWN HALL 6 p.m. Hosted by Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin with scientists and healthcare leaders including Dr. Robert Levin, Health Officer with Ventura County Public Health, who will discuss vaccine development for the coronavirus. Four main topics will be examined: basics of vaccines and different types, vaccine trials and approval process, status and timeline for the vaccine and prioritization for vaccine distribution. The townhall will be livestreamed on Irwin’s Facebook page @AssemblymemberJacquiIrwin. RSVP in advance and submit questions at: bit.ly/VaccineTownHall.

Thursday – Oct. 29

FUNDAMENTALS OF COVER DESIGN 11 a.m. In the second masterclasses offered by the Writers and Publishers Network join Deborah Daly to discuss and explore examples of the correct colors, fonts and images to create eye catching book covers as well as understanding thumbnail images. Daly is the former art director for New York based St. Martins Press Press and Thomas Nelson Publishers, Inc. and later for Los Angeles publishers including Jeremy P. Tarcher, Inc. Today she heads up her own design company, Daly Design in Venice, CA. Details and information are online HERE.

VIRTUAL NIGHT IN OAXACA 5:30-7:30 p.m. $25 Mixteco/Indigena Community Organizing Group invites you to join them in Oaxaca – without leaving your home – for their virtual fundraising event. MICOP supports, organizes, and empowers the indigenous migrant community in California’s Central Coast. Our community shares a 7,000-year-old culture and various languages that remain vibrant today. Many face enormous barriers to success including language differences, limited literacy, and low, seasonal wages in the agricultural sector. Details and more information are online HERE.

ARTS LISTINGS

Many venues remain closed in compliance with public health orders. Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

NEW

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Sunday, Oct. 25, 2 p.m. via Zoom: Virtual Family Art Day, in which children can make toy cars from recycled materials. Through Dec. 31: Life Interrupted, a virtual exhibit of work by young local artists, with paintings, illustrations, digital art and mixed media exploring life during quarantine, social distancing and uncertainty. Ongoing: Virtual exhibit: Empathy: Beneath the Surface, multidisciplinary perspectives on the idea of empathy, personal agency and the universal bonds that connect us. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

HAUNTED BROADWAY THEATRE Oct. 23-25. A drive-in musical revue of Halloween favorites, including selections from <em>Coco, Little Shop of Horrors, Nightmare Before Christmas</em> and more. 351 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-495-3715 or www.conejoplayers.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Opened Oct. 16: Amendment 19: Votes for Women, stories of Ventura County suffragists and the suffrage movement, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Through Nov. 30: Arte Forastero, a sculpture exhibit featuring 14 regional artists whose work will be showcased in the museum’s outdoor plaza and the nursery and lower trails of the Ventura Botanical Gardens. Opened in August: Archival Exquisite Corpse. Opened May 29: Third Annual Ventura Unified School District Student Online Art Show. Ongoing: Several virtual exhibits, including Mending the Divide, Patterns on the Land, California Cool, Nordic Myths and Legends, George Stuart Historical Figures® and more. Also featuring virtual learning modules and quizlets. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

POPPIES ARTS AND GIFTS Tuesday, Oct. 27, 10 a.m.: Hand-spinner Susie Meach will teach a workshop on top whorl spindle spinning; $29 includes instruction and class materials. Sunday, Oct. 25, 11 a.m.: Kids’ art workshop taught by Holly Woolson and featuring paper banners dyed in autumn colors. Workshop participants will be socially distanced; masks required. Free. Through Nov. 30: A Visual Feast, hanging and standing art made by members of The Collage Lab, including Janet Black, Karen L. Brown, Virginia Buckle, Tasia Erickson, Karen Hoffberg, Joyce Lombard, Darlene Roker, Mary Kolada Scott, Janna Valenzuela, and Wendy Winet. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

AUDITIONS

IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE Oct. 23-25. The Ojai Art Center Theater seeks actors ages 7-85 to play multiple roles for this radio play, which will be presented via Zoom Dec. 12-19. In addition, Ojai ACT needs people to help with sound effects, props, costumes, hair and makeup. Rehearsals take place Oct. 27-Dec. 10. For more information and audition form, visit ojaiact.org.

THEATER/PERFORMANCE

BLACK RECONSTRUCTION IN AMERICA Through Nov. 3. Phylicia Rashad, Yvette Nicole Brown, Roy Wood Jr. and other African American actors will participate in “The ReadIn Series,” an online reading marathon of W.E.B. Du Bois’ seminal work. Readings will air on Tuesdays and Fridays. Produced by MiRi Park of California State University, Channel Islands. thereadinseries.com.

GHOSTWATCH Through Oct. 31. Santa Paula Theater Center presents this virtual version of its annual immersive theater experience GhostWalk, with spooky tales told by “ghosts” resurrected from local history, sharing their stories in Santa Paula landmarks. Viewings take place at 7 p.m. on YouTube. Pay what you can; donations support SPTC. Reservations required; call the Haunt Line at 805-525-3073 or visit www.ghostwalk.com or www.santapaulatheatercenter.org.

SANTA PAULA THEATER CENTER Through Nov. 18. Two virtual acting classes will be offered at SPTC this fall. Monologue Mania (Mondays, 7-9 p.m., Oct. 12-Nov. 16) is an adult acting class taught by Taylor Kasch. Teen Talk (Wednesdays, 7-9 p.m., Oct. 14-Nov. 18) for ages 13-19 will be taught by Jessi May Stevenon. Class sizes limited. For registration and more information, visit www.santapaulatheatercenter.org/acting-classes.

STROKE OF LUCK Streaming now. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center presents the first in its online cabaret series featuring a musical dramedy about one woman’s stroke and recovery. Starring Farley Cadena. www.svvac.org/virtual-cabaret-series. Photo by Glover-Burk Photography

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Poetry reading from Antonio Lopez and open mic, streamed live from EP Foster Library.

www.facebook.com/Ventura-County-Poetry-Project-109806817109129/.

ART GALLERIES AND MUSEUMS

ATRIUM GALLERY Opened Aug. 21. Environment: Addressing Your Surroundings. vcartscouncil.org/atrium-gallery/calendar-of-competitive-shows-2020/.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Oct. 24. Natural Wonders, featuring ceramics by Lauren Hanson (Beato Gallery) and Nature’s Bounty, recent works from members of the Ventura County Potters’ Guild. The center is now open for visitors; masks and physically distancing required; phoning in advance is useful but not mandatory. 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

BUENAVENTURA ART ASSOCIATION GALLERY Through Nov. 14. Diverse works by Janet Black, Christopher King, Michelle Nosco, Darlene Roker and Laura Walter. Virtual reception on Friday, Oct. 16, 5 p.m. via Zoom. Open weekends only; contact gallery for details. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Studio 30, Ventura, 805-648-1235, www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. “Museum from Home” resources, including Mineral Mondays, Women in STEM Wednesdays and Fossil Fridays. Kids’ educational giveaways every month. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org or @caoilmuseum.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Dec. 21: Fragile Waters: Predator or Prey? Photography by Ralph Clevenger and art by Kathy S. Copsey featuring the great white shark, a species vitally important to the marine ecosystem. Ongoing: Maritime art by Dutch, English and French artists; world-class ship models; the Port of Hueneme display and more. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Ongoing. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology; the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools; and Montalvo, Pierpont and Sierra Linda elementary schools, . focusonthemasters.com/learning-to-see-gallery/.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Through Nov. 9. Fall Members Show, with works by more than a dozen BAA artists. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Oct. 31. Virtual exhibits: Thingamajig VI: A Printmaking Exploration and Documenting History Through Art: The Work of David Labkovski. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Through Nov. 6. Every Friday at noon, the famed auto museum will offer 20-minute tours of its most unique vehicles, produced and hosted by its docents on YouTube. www.youtube.com/c/MullinAutomotiveMuseum/featured

PORCH GALLERY Through Oct. 26. Resurrection: New Works by Dennis Mukai, with works conceptualized after the Thomas Fire and inspired stylistically by Japanese Shi-hanga wood block prints of the early 20th century. 310 E. Matilija Ave., Ojai, 805- 620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

realART Opened Oct. 4. The Postcard Show with handmade postcards donated by artists from all over the world. All proceeds donated to Act Blue. Whizin Market Square, 28873 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, whatisrealart.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Nov. 29: Virtual exhibits for Santa Paula Sojourn, over 30 paintings featuring 20 different locations in and around Santa Paula by Shannon Celia; and and Inspiration and Influence: Sculptor Duane Dammeyer and Painter Rima Muna. Ongoing virtual exhibits: The First Decade: Celebrating Ten Years of Acquisitions, an exhibition of works from the museum’s permanent collection in celebration of its 10-year anniversary. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SIMI VALLEY VIRTUAL ARTS CENTER Opened Oct. 15: Photography by Jon Neftali. Opened Sept. 29: Worth Living For, a suicide prevention art campaign organized by the Simi Valley Youth Council. The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Centers has created an online presence to showcase work from both local and regional artists, theater and performing arts events and more. www.svvac.org.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Through Nov. 21: Neighbors, more than 70 large portraits taken by photographer John Raymond Mireles. Ongoing: Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism, The Illusionists and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

VITA ART CENTER Through Dec. 16. Registration is now open for a variety of fall art classes for children and adults. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Oct. 31. Virtual exhibits: Meleko Mokgosi: Acts of Resistance, examining formal and informal forms of resistance through figurative paintings that confront the politics and histories of representation; Documenting History Through Art: The Work of David Labkovski, autobiographical paintings and drawings from the artist’s experiences of World War II, the Holocaust and their aftermath; Passionate Perspectives senior art exhibit; and Thingamajig VI: A Printmaking Exploration. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.