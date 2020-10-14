STROKE OF LUCK Streaming now. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center presents the first in its online cabaret series featuring a musical dramedy about one woman’s stroke and recovery. Starring Farley Cadena. www.svvac.org/virtual-cabaret-series. Photo by Glover-Burk Photography.

Thursday – Oct. 15

INSTAGRAM FOR AUTHORS 11 a.m. One of two masterclasses offered by the Writers and Publishers Network. Mandy Jackson-Beverly will cover creating an instagram account, finding followers, the details of hashtags, posting and connecting with readers, book blogger, reviewers and other authors. $20. To learn more about either webinar or to register, visit https://www.wpnwebinars. com/

FREE COMMUNITY SEMINAR SERIES 12 – 1 p.m. FREE. Eastern Classics online seminar explores the influential texts from China, Japan and India. Reading: Bhagavad Gita: Chapters Fourteen and Fifteen. Hosted by The Agora Foundation. Readings available online HERE Click here to access the readings. Registration online HERE. https://www.agorafoundation.org/current-seminars

Friday – Oct. 16

MEET THE ARTISTS 5 p.m. A virtual reception for artists in the current shows at Buenaventura Gallery. Laura Walter, Darlene Roker, Christopher King, Janet Black and Michelle Nosco are the featured artists. Zoom registration online HERE. To join by phone contact Joe Osborne at joss1952@gmail.com.

WILD AND SCENIC FILM FESTIVAL 7-9 p.m. A benefit for the Ventura Land Trust enjoy this live streamed event from your own living room. Tickets include sweet treats, dinner and beer to enjoy while you watch a series of short films connecting you with the beauty of our natural world. $35. Tickets sold online HERE. https://qudio.com/event/ventura.

Saturday – Oct. 17

DIA DE LOS MUERTOS CRAFT BAG GRAB AND GO 10 a.m. FREE while supplies last, drive by and pick up a craft back with supplies for mask making, instructions for building a home altar and Papel Picado. Create a tissue paper marigold and recipe for Pan de Muerto. Ventura County Museum, 100 E. Main St. Ventura. More information is online HERE.

WALL OF JUSTICE 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Let your sign do the shouting. Come stand in silence along California Street from Ventura City Hall to the sea. Social distancing with face covering. No chanting. No speakers. Bring your signs with words seeking health for our democracy, health for our planet, health of peoples rights and any in need of justice or protection. A call from Justice For All Ventura County and Indivisible Ventura. For more information email info@justiceforallvc.org or visit www.justiceforallvc.org.

BBQ DRIVE THRU 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Cooked by the Lions Clubs of Ventura County to benefit the Miracle League. Tri-tip, chicken, salad beans and bread. $20. Pick up at Camarillo Community Center, 1605 Burnley. For more information call Rich Cervantes 805-443-0474. www.miracleleague805.org.

WHAT IS MENTAL HEALTH? 3-5 p.m. FREE A salon conversation of the Esperanza Project moderated by Cibonay Jimenez, CSUCI professor leading the course Health in Latinx Communities. Special guests include Patricia Cortez Washington, Semillas Counseling & Wellness, Dr. Karina Chavarria, Sociology Professor, CSUCI, Dr. Lorri Santamaria, MICOP. Zoom registration online HERE.

Sunday – Oct. 18

DIA DE LOS MUERTOS CRAFT BAG GRAB AND GO 10 a.m. FREE while supplies last, drive by and pick up a craft back with supplies for mask making, instructions for building a home altar and Papel Picado. Create a tissue paper marigold and recipe for Pan de Muerto. Agricultural Museum, 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula. More information is online HERE.

Monday – Oct. 19

FOUNDATIONS OF OUR REPUBLIC 5:30-6:30 p.m. FREE online seminar and facilitated discussion on the principles of our Republic through the lens of founding documents. Some questions explored: What are the fundamental principles of our Republic? Are these principles based on a view of objective reality/nature, or simply the “consent of the governed”? Readings: The Constitution, Articles 6 and 7. Readings and registration online HERE.

RBG Streaming Virtual Cinema The Oxnard Film Society presents the story of Hon. Ruth Bader Ginsberg and her uplifting work at an attorney and then a U.S. Supreme Court Justice. Also available is a library of 19 films. Ticket cost supports the society. $4.99-$12 per film. www.oxnardfilmsociety.com

Tuesday – Oct. 20

PFLAG VENTURA COUNTY Monthly virtual meeting. For more information on this support group for LGBTQ people, their friends and family. For meeting details email: pflag.ventura.ca@gmail.com

Wednesday – Oct. 21

VENTURA COUNTY HOUSING CONFERENCE 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. An informative symposium with speakers, panels and small group discussions for people engaged in housing, urban design, construction, social services and related fields in the context of the pandemic and changing environment. Keynote speakers, Dr. Dowel Myers, USC Sol Price School of Public Policy will cover “Regional demographic trends and the relationship to housing and Covid19″ and Ophelia Basgal, Terner Center for Housing Innovation/Inclusion, Inc./HUD “New housing mindset and innovations throughout California.” A CSUCI student research presentation titled “State of Ventura County Housing: an analysis of housing demand, supply, pandemic influence, inequalities and resiliency.” $60. Details and registration is online HERE.

SIN VERGUENZA CHARLAS 7-8:30 p.m. “Without shame” monthly meetings bring together teen Latinas to share, inspire and encourage each other through craft and conversation. It’s a judgement-free space to connect, discover and find your own artistic outlet via Zoom. Arcelia Martinez (OPAC’s Artist-in-Residence) and artist Marie Villa will guide a chill session of crafting… and chatting. This first session is all about Zines, a great way to publish your own art, poems, writing, musings, and anything else you want to express—without needing anyone else’s permission to do so. Collect some paper, scissors, and markers and learn a new art form and get handy resources for navigating life during a pandemic. Online registration is online HERE. www.oxnardperformingarts.com

Thursday – Oct. 22

THE WAYS OF THE GREEKS 5:30-7:30 p.m. How can we access this ancient world, with some aspects so foreign and others so familiar, and discover foundations that changed the trajectory of civilization. This series is developed in four sections: 1.Gods and Epics, 2. Tragedy and Comedy, 3. Philosophy, 4. History. A four month series Oct. 22-Feb. 25. $600. 3 CEU credits available. Reading materials provided. Socratic method and shared inquiry led by tutors. Details and registration online HERE.

ARTS LISTINGS

Many venues remain closed in compliance with public health orders. Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

NEW

FISHERMAN’S WHARF, CHANNEL ISLANDS HARBOR Sunday, Oct. 18, 8:30-noon. Art sale with paintings, rock art, jewelry, photography, wearable art and more from seven local artists. Victoria Ave. and Harbor Blvd., Oxnard.

SIMI VALLEY VIRTUAL ARTS CENTER Opening Oct. 15: Photography by Jon Neftali. Opened Sept. 29: Worth Living For, a suicide prevention art campaign organized by the Simi Valley Youth Council. The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Centers has created an online presence to showcase work from both local and regional artists, theater and performing arts events and more. www.svvac.org.

CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS

VENTURA COUNTY ARTS COUNCIL Through Oct. 19. The VCAC invites artists to submit proposals for their work to be displayed Nov. 2-Dec. 14 in the storefront of a new building on Victoria Avenue and Moon Drive in Ventura. Three-dimensional art will be given priority. Up to three projects may be submitted for consideration and all residents of Ventura County are eligible. Submission guidelines, fees and more information are available at vcartscouncil.org/programs/public-art-displays/victoria-moon-showcase-fall-2020.

THEATER/PERFORMANCE

BLACK RECONSTRUCTION IN AMERICA Through Nov. 3. Phylicia Rashad, Yvette Nicole Brown, Roy Wood Jr. and other African American actors will participate in “The ReadIn Series,” an online reading marathon of W.E.B. Du Bois’ seminal work. Readings will air on Tuesdays and Fridays. Produced by MiRi Park of California State University, Channel Islands. thereadinseries.com.

GHOSTWATCH Through Oct. 31. Santa Paula Theater Center presents this virtual version of its annual immersive theater experience GhostWalk, with spooky tales told by “ghosts” resurrected from local history, sharing their stories in Santa Paula landmarks. Viewings take place at 7 p.m. on YouTube. Pay what you can; donations support SPTC. Reservations required; call the Haunt Line at 805-525-3073 or visit www.ghostwalk.com or www.santapaulatheatercenter.org.

SANTA PAULA THEATER CENTER Through Nov. 18. Two virtual acting classes will be offered at SPTC this fall. Monologue Mania (Mondays, 7-9 p.m., Oct. 12-Nov. 16) is an adult acting class taught by Taylor Kasch. Teen Talk (Wednesdays, 7-9 p.m., Oct. 14-Nov. 18) for ages 13-19 will be taught by Jessi May Stevenon. Class sizes limited. For registration and more information, visit www.santapaulatheatercenter.org/acting-classes.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Poetry reading from Crn Contreras and open mic, streamed live from EP Foster Library.

www.facebook.com/Ventura-County-Poetry-Project-109806817109129/.

ART GALLERIES AND MUSEUMS

ATRIUM GALLERY Opened Aug. 21. Environment: Addressing Your Surroundings. vcartscouncil.org/atrium-gallery/calendar-of-competitive-shows-2020/.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Oct. 24. Virtual exhibits Natural Wonders, featuring ceramics by Lauren Hanson (Beato Gallery) and Nature’s Bounty, recent works from members of the Ventura County Potters’ Guild. 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

BUENAVENTURA ART ASSOCIATION GALLERY Through Nov. 14. Diverse works by Janet Black, Christopher King, Michelle Nosco, Darlene Roker and Laura Walter. Virtual reception on Friday, Oct. 16, 5 p.m. via Zoom. Open weekends only; contact gallery for details. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Studio 30, Ventura, 805-648-1235, www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through Dec. 31: Life Interrupted, a virtual exhibit of work by young local artists, with paintings, illustrations, digital art and mixed media exploring life during quarantine, social distancing and uncertainty. Ongoing: Virtual exhibit: Empathy: Beneath the Surface, multidisciplinary perspectives on the idea of empathy, personal agency and the universal bonds that connect us. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. “Museum from Home” resources, including Mineral Mondays, Women in STEM Wednesdays and Fossil Fridays. Kids’ educational giveaways every month. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org or @caoilmuseum.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Dec. 21: Fragile Waters: Predator or Prey? Photography by Ralph Clevenger and art by Kathy S. Copsey featuring the great white shark, a species vitally important to the marine ecosystem. Ongoing: Maritime art by Dutch, English and French artists; world-class ship models; the Port of Hueneme display and more. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Ongoing. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology; the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools; and Montalvo, Pierpont and Sierra Linda elementary schools, . focusonthemasters.com/learning-to-see-gallery/.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Through Nov. 9. Fall Members Show, with works by more than a dozen BAA artists. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Oct. 31. Virtual exhibits: Thingamajig VI: A Printmaking Exploration and Documenting History Through Art: The Work of David Labkovski. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Through Nov. 6. Every Friday at noon, the famed auto museum will offer 20-minute tours of its most unique vehicles, produced and hosted by its docents on YouTube. www.youtube.com/c/MullinAutomotiveMuseum/featured

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through Nov. 30: Arte Forastero, a sculpture exhibit featuring 14 regional artists whose work will be showcased in the museum’s outdoor plaza and the nursery and lower trails of the Ventura Botanical Gardens. Opened in August: Archival Exquisite Corpse, a virtual photography project in collaboration with Ventura College, in which students used the museum’s online photo archive to find inspiration. Opened May 29: Third Annual Ventura Unified School District Student Online Art Show, featuring work by VUSD high, middle and elementary school students. Ongoing: Several virtual exhibits, including Mending the Divide, Patterns on the Land, California Cool, Nordic Myths and Legends, George Stuart Historical Figures® and more. Also featuring virtual learning modules and quizlets. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

POPPIES ARTS AND GIFTS Through Nov. 30. A Visual Feast, hanging and standing art made by members of The Collage Lab, including Janet Black, Karen L. Brown, Virginia Buckle, Tasia Erickson, Karen Hoffberg, Joyce Lombard, Darlene Roker, Mary Kolada Scott, Janna Valenzuela, and Wendy Winet. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

PORCH GALLERY Through Oct. 26. Resurrection: New Works by Dennis Mukai, with works conceptualized after the Thomas Fire and inspired stylistically by Japanese Shi-hanga wood block prints of the early 20th century. 310 E. Matilija Ave., Ojai, 805- 620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

realART Opened Oct. 4. The Postcard Show with handmade postcards donated by artists from all over the world. All proceeds donated to Act Blue. Whizin Market Square, 28873 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, whatisrealart.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Nov. 29: Virtual exhibits for Santa Paula Sojourn, over 30 paintings featuring 20 different locations in and around Santa Paula by Shannon Celia; and and Inspiration and Influence: Sculptor Duane Dammeyer and Painter Rima Muna. Ongoing virtual exhibits: The First Decade: Celebrating Ten Years of Acquisitions, an exhibition of works from the museum’s permanent collection in celebration of its 10-year anniversary. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Through Nov. 21: Neighbors, more than 70 large portraits taken by photographer John Raymond Mireles. Ongoing: Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism, The Illusionists and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

VITA ART CENTER Through Dec. 16. Registration is now open for a variety of fall art classes for children and adults. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Oct. 31. Virtual exhibits: Meleko Mokgosi: Acts of Resistance, examining formal and informal forms of resistance through figurative paintings that confront the politics and histories of representation; Documenting History Through Art: The Work of David Labkovski, autobiographical paintings and drawings from the artist’s experiences of World War II, the Holocaust and their aftermath; Passionate Perspectives senior art exhibit; and Thingamajig VI: A Printmaking Exploration. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.