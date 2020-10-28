Pictured: John Chester feeds Emma at Apricot Lane Farms in Moorpark. Photo submitted.

by Kimberly Rivers

Before the self-guided tours of local farms for Ventura County Farm Day on Nov. 7, Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture (SEEAG) invites the public to join them at the movies through two online screenings and a feature to be shown at the Ventura County Fairgrounds on Nov. 1.

As part of a Farm to Screen program, SEEAG’s website offers two short films shot and produced by Anthony Plascencia that are live online now for viewing.

Food Safety in the Age of COVID focuses on the safety measures in place to protect the men and women who work on the land tending and harvesting the produce of Ventura County.

Central Coast Agriculture on a Global Stage looks at the local ag sector through its influence on the global market and how Ventura County’s unique year-round growing climate makes local soil even more valuable to growers exporting produce around the world.

On Sunday, Nov. 1, The Biggest Little Farm will tell the story of John and Molly Chester building Apricot Lane Farms in Moorpark, described as a “farm integrated within a reawakened ecosystem.” Starting with 200 acres of farmland described as “barren,” the Chesters today live, work and manage land that now teems with pigs, goats, sheep, chickens, ducks, guinea hens, horses, Highland cattle and a single Swiss dairy cow, along with the natural and wild creatures around them. The crops they produce include biodynamic certified avocados and lemons and over 75 varieties of stone fruit.

John Chester will be on hand after the screening for a question and answer session.

Drive-in Movie Night Details: Sunday, Nov. 1, 6-8 p.m., Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura. Details and tickets are online at www.venturacountyfarmday.com/drive-in.