As the Ventura County Reporter reported in Nov. of 2019 (Into the Red, Kit Stoltz, Nov. 20, 2019) temperatures in the county are expected to increase by a minimum of three to five degrees Fahrenheit over the next 20 years in the inland areas and at least two to three degrees in the coastal areas.

During the four year process of updating the county’s General Plan document, which concluded last month and directs all land use in the unincorporated areas for the next 20 years, a major focus of public input and staff analysis was how to reduce local contributions to climate change and the development of programs to help the county adapt to expected changes in climate, including more intense weather events from heat waves to atmospheric rivers.

To ensure the county moves swiftly on the programs in the Climate Action Plan and in response to requests from 350 Climate Hub, a Ventura-based climate action advocacy organization, the formation of a Climate Emergency Council (CEC) was mandated.

On Oct. 20, the Ventura County Board of Supervisors will decide who will serve on the CEC.

The CEC will be made up of 10 county residents. Each supervisor will nominate one person who lives in their district with a demonstrated interest and knowledge of climate action. Interested individuals should contact their supervisor.

Three CEC members will be selected from disadvantaged communities and appointed by the appropriate supervisor. Board Chair Kelly Long (Dist. 3) will appoint the member from Piru. Supervisor John Zaragoza (Dist. 5) will appoint the member from Del Norte/El Rio and Supervisor Steve Bennett (Dist. 1) will appoint the member from Saticoy.

All those members must be voted in by a majority vote of the board. An additional two individuals will be appointed by the members of the CEC who have a particular expertise in climate action response.

CEC members will serve a two-year term and may be reappointed.

Topics anticipated for the CEC to address include renewable energy, energy conservation, energy efficiency, smart grid development, innovative technology, waste management, air pollution mitigation, green transportation, green building, urban greening and agricultural processes.

The members of the CEC will review provided material and participate in committee meetings in order to contribute to decisions of the CEC.

The CEC is called out in the General Plan, Appendix B, “Climate Change,” page B-20. vc2040.org/images/2040_General_Plan_-_September_2020/VCGPU_B_Climate_Change_2020_09_08.pdf.

