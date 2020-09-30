by Kimberly Rivers

Simi Valley Mayor

The pressure has been on Simi Valley as locals in the Black Lives Matter movement work to bring their experiences to light. While the mayor is just one vote on a city council, the person occupying the position is expected to be a spokesperson for the community who sets the tone.

A full field of six candidates offers Simi Valley voters some real choices for mayor. Incumbent Keith Mashburn is joined on the ballot by five other candidates with a wide range of experiences, from the arts to education to construction.

Mashburn did not respond to multiple requests (via phone, email and Facebook messaging) to participate in this piece. Below are the responses to our questions from five of the candidates.

Candidate history and background

Joe Ayala: I’m originally from Laredo, Tex., but my wife, Rosie, and I moved to Los Angeles over 20 years ago in order for me to pursue my career as a television news director. My son, Noel, is studying for his master’s degree in music at the University of Texas. My wife, two daughters, Cassie, Sammie, and myself moved to Simi Valley over 10 years ago, right after I was elected to my current full-time position as the Vice President of NABET/CWA Local 53, a labor organization that represents many working people in the broadcast industry. My wife is a stay-at-home mom with a background in office management, and my daughters are both enrolled in our local public schools. They’re also very active at Gotta Dance Academy. Joe Ayala’s campaign website: www.joeayala.org.

Robert Clarizio: Simi Valley does not just have a hometown feel; to me, it is my hometown. I’ve lived here for 53 years. I graduated from Simi Valley High School. I went to Arizona Western College and Moorpark College for wrestling and in addition to completed courses in required studies I completed courses in political science, psychology, public speaking and debating. I owned a brick and mortar store front business in Simi Valley by 19. After five years I decided to take advantage of an opportunity to work for a major communications company. Once joining the workforce I also completed courses in diversity and ethics through union trade schools provided by the Communications Workers of America and the I.B.E.W. Eventually attaining a contractors license and then finally becoming a sought after consultant. For more information email: r.clarizio@yahoo.com

Brandon Fortuna: I’m 29 years old. I am a paraeducator for special education with the Simi Valley Unified School District. I also work with CORE, a nonprofit organization that provides disaster relief. I have a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Cal State Channel Islands. I’ve been pretty involved with the Simi, Ventura County and Los Angeles county ska and punk rock scenes for many years and play/played guitar in a ska band that we started here in town. I would bring to the table an attitude of unity, empathy, integrity, inclusivity and I would love to empower the community to get involved in direct action and not just rely on the representatives. We are all part of this community and we all have the power to make it better so we all have to get involved. For more information email: fortunaformayor@gmail.com.

Robbie Hidalgo: I’m 56, and work as a nonprofit director/entrepreneur. I’m a 33-year resident of Simi Valley, accomplished community leader and father of four, committed to the success and safety of Simi Valley. Transplanted from NYC via Boston University to launch an award-winning entertainment production/technology career. Local nonprofit director who has founded multiple acclaimed community programs including the nationally recognized Free Farmers Market, the East County ERC youth diversion program in partnership with the Ventura County Probation Agency, District Attorney and Juvenile Justice Council, the SocialFeed community hunger project and other collaborations with Ventura Country Health Care Agency, Behavioral Health, Public Health and Human Services Agency which have pioneered community-support models that improve outcomes and reduce stigma while easing burdens on government. Selected as a top-ten community difference maker by the Simi Valley Acorn, recipient of a U.S Congressional Certificate of Commendation, five Certificates of Recognition from the California State Assembly, the Rotary Club’s “Community Hero Award”, and the 2019 Earth Day Award by the Ventura County Board of Supervisors.

An active legislative and policy author/advocate for local government, avid gardener, and a semi-retired youth hockey coach whose passion is inspiring vision and policy founded on common sense and community to deliver groundbreaking results for our city.Campaign website: www.robbieformayor2020.com.

Wayne Hampton Holland III: I’ve been a Simi Valley resident since 1999; except during my college years at DePaul University in Chicago where I achieved top marks in finance. I’m 29 years old and have, due to their similarities, enjoyed a career in both private equity and commercial theatre production. I now finance projects, consult and continue in commercial theatre. I am a proud alumnus of the Santa Susana Magnet High School, class of 2008. Fiscal responsibility and transparency is of utmost importance in any civic position. For more information email: voteforwayneiii@gmail.com

Why are you running for this office now? If you are serving in office now, or have run before, what made you seek elected office?

Joe Ayala: I’m running for mayor because I believe that our city leaders have failed us. There are too many empty storefronts and underdeveloped businesses. There is too much divisiveness in our city council, and in our city itself. Many in our community are underserved and underrepresented. Elected to mayor, I would:

Represent the community with equality for all. As mayor I would not let special interests run our city or dictate policies. I would also take serious and focused measures to address the reputation for racism that has hurt our residents, our businesses and our pride in our city. Advocate for much-needed social service programs that will not only benefit the community by creating jobs, but will also help with crime prevention. Create real middle-class housing that relieves our hard-working families, attracts and keeps employees for local businesses, and allows young people to start their careers in the community where they grew up. We can and should do this while protecting the open spaces that make Simi Valley such a unique and beautiful place to live.

Robert Clarizio: God Bless Lorde, she had it right when she sang the words, “we’ll never be royals.” I am an applicant for a job which requires a willingness to serve the extraordinary people of Simi Valley. I am currently seeking consideration for the job as mayor. The office of the mayor requires not a chief or royal, but instead a person humble enough to listen to every member of our society.

As a former communications consultant, I have had to deal with various differing perspectives in order to accomplish a common goal. Having worked for large Fortune 500 companies and very intelligent minds I have come to realize that egos tend to get in the way of success.

Brandon Fortuna: My friends and I joked about it for a while and I finally decided to just give it a shot. I always thought that Simi could be better about taking care of our community.

Robbie Hidalgo: As an active legislative and policy author/advocate in our city, inspiring vision, policy and delivering results for our community is what I do.

However, the city is now facing many urgent and intractable challenges, operationally, culturally and, with the pandemic, in ways we can’t yet perceive. Compounded by these realities, our city has become more fractured, factionalized and polarized than at any time. Our local government has become paralyzed, sinking more deeply into partisan conflict and dysfunction with every passing day. This has caused immeasurable disharmony and growing disunity within our community and on the dais, with no end in sight.

Our current election is now also being driven by overt partisan demagoguery, “us vs. them” at all costs, reflecting a divisive and counterproductive national political tone that is not legislatively applicable at the municipal level. This overt partisanship is not only unconstitutional in city governance in the State of California (Article II, Sec. 6), it only fuels deeper polarization and distracts us from our genuine local urgencies, just when our city urgently needs unbiased, nonpartisan leadership founded on vision, common-sense and community more than ever before. That is why I am running to serve our community as mayor.

Wayne Hampton Holland III: I’m running because I’ve been a member of this community for the better half of my life and I believe that the relationships and skills I’ve developed would greatly benefit the city. A different perspective is a marvelous tool to promote growth. My platform consists of three pillars: fire prevention, theatre enhancement, financial literacy.

What is one issue in Simi Valley that is a priority for you? Why is that a priority for you and what is one of the first things you would do if elected to start to address that issue?

Joe Ayala: In my view, the top three challenges facing our city council and mayor are: COVID-19, our local economy and workforce housing. If elected, I’ll enforce the state mandate in regards to COVID. If our city leaders don’t take it seriously, then we will see the number of COVID hospitalizations and death toll rise. Until recently, Simi Valley was the only city in Ventura County that had an official policy of not enforcing county and state directives for masks and social distancing. The result was increased hardship in our community. In June, for example, we had twice the cases per capita as Thousand Oaks and Ventura, cities with about the same population as Simi Valley. And without even a modest enforcement effort, there has been no backup or support for businesses and their essential workers that are trying to keep us all safe. Our economy was floundering even prior to the pandemic. The once-busy mall has been mismanaged and poorly redesigned.

In regard to housing, too many individuals and families struggle with housing issues, and too many are just one paycheck away from being homeless. Too many businesses find it hard to attract quality workers in such an expensive housing market.

Robert Clarizio: Definitely unification of the city is at the top of my list. The people are hurting here and all across our country. I believe Simi Valley will become the model for other cities to follow. It is not going to happen overnight, but we are not going to run or hide from it. Day one anyone and everyone should come right into my office and make themselves comfortable. Take the big desk, I’m going to pull up a bucket, flip it upside down, sit down and listen.

Brandon Fortuna: There are many aspects of Simi that I feel strongly about in terms of needing improvement, including homelessness, better mental health services and drug issues. To address things I would want to implement more social programs to service the underserved and would also aim to see drugs be decriminalized.

Robbie Hidalgo: Because the city is facing so many urgent and interrelated adversities, choosing one is insufficient, and overlooks the interrelationship of our local challenges. The most critical operational urgencies are (1) the budget, which includes intractable CalPERS liabilities, (2) vastly deficient economic development, and (3) community issues, encompassing public safety, housing affordability, infrastructure, social adversities, and many others, all of which directly impact our daily lives.

Leading us out of the pandemic into recovery is my preeminent objective, and one that will demand a fervent aptitude and commitment to innovative and visionary problem-solving. However, the single most formidable barrier to the achievement of any meaningful policy, action or legislation, is our leader’s relentless absorption in national partisan ideological demagoguery to the degree that local council meetings have turned into a proverbial partisan circus.

Our city is desperately in need of transformational leadership which fosters common purpose and shared values in order to achieve any meaningful policy progress at all. Yet most candidate options are for overt partisans who have appropriated contentious national issues into a local partisan platform, pitting one side against another throughout their campaigns, which will only worsen our stagnation. I will make reunification of our community my top priority.

Wayne Hampton Holland III: While my platform consists of three equally important pillars, fire prevention is likely the most immediately actionable of them. Wildfires too often sweep through Simi Valley and certain measures can be taken to reduce this threat. A method which has seen an increase in popularity is utilizing goats to clear the brush. Key areas would be targeted, creating a barrier between the wildfires and structures. This method was successfully used only recently to protect the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

What is one thing you have accomplished that you had a leadership role? How did it impact you and your community?

Joe Ayala: I should be elected because I have been fighting for the rights of working people and their families for over twenty years. I am dedicated to helping those who cannot help themselves. I am a union representative who has never shied away from confrontation, but as an experienced negotiator, I also understand that secure jobs and healthy businesses go hand in hand.

Simi Valley is stuck in the old way of doing things because of its leadership. The old way is clearly not working because our mall and businesses are failing, we have a budget deficit crisis, housing is unaffordable and many people still view Simi as racist. We need new leadership with a new vision to change things.

Robert Clarizio: There are just so many situations and times where I have been in that leadership role — volunteering time, stepping up to coach, donating food, clothes, etc. I even still open up my house to cook a meal or provide a shower for our friends and neighbors that are homeless. Having lived here so long, it almost seems like it’s been a daily occurrence for most of my life.

A few years back I was asked to coach a baseball team. You had to be a part of it to understand. We were literally the real Bad News Bears story. It was an exceptional experience for everyone. Why out of everything that I have done before this, does this baseball team of 4-, 5- and 6-year olds come to the forefront of my thoughts? Because the social transformation that took place across the whole range of adults and children was much like what we need to have happen with everything that our community is experiencing right now.

I probably lost most people right there, but I believe a collaboration of simple but extraordinary experiences like this, shared by a group, will help us to break social barriers.

Brandon Fortuna: I work for a nonprofit organization where I take on a leadership role where we help the community get tested for COVID-19. I also helped to start a ska band and we helped to get the local music community become more active again and brought us all together for shows, music, unity and a sense of community. We participated in benefit shows which benefitted various people and causes in which we are passionate about.

Robbie Hidalgo: Several years ago, research led me to discovery of a concealed local need. It was a hunger gap – everyday citizens cost-distressed by skyrocketing housing prices, cost-of-living increases etc. and a correlated contraction of discretionary income. The insight was gleaned from the statistical analysis of the number of local students who had qualified for free or reduced price lunch programs. As compared to the number of indigent citizens more obviously in need of food support, the number of families struggling with food insecurity was astronomical, representing an increase of over 12,000% of our understanding of the volume of citizens impacted by hunger. This insight left me completely shaken.

I initiated a series of public initiatives to address this need from a community framework, which led to the creation of the “Free Farmers Market”, a program which has now distributed over a half-million pounds of fresh produce and other food items at no charge to anyone who attends, and at zero taxpayer expense. No pre qualification is required; all the program asks is that you take what you need. This type of innovative problem-solving can be applied to the breadth of local urgencies facing our city, and is my pledge.

Wayne Hampton Holland III: Being in private equity has allowed me to lead on several occasions with real and direct impact on both the company and, inevitably, the community as a whole. Additionally, producing theatre is the equivalent to running many short-term companies. My leadership roles have always been financial as that is my expertise and, in exercising that expertise, I have reduced expenses which lead to more successful enterprises.

What is one thing that you have not been asked about that voters should know about you?

Joe Ayala: As mayor I would love to make our mall not just a shopping center, but a destination and community gathering place where everyone feels welcome, whether they’re residents, tenants or visitors. If elected I will work with our local businesses and our workforce to keep and create more middle-class jobs. I will promote and support policies that create real middle-class housing that our children can afford to live in. I will work to revitalize much needed community service programs. Our neighbors and loved ones have suffered needlessly from the erosion of these programs. With COVID, they need them now more than ever.

Robert Clarizio: I am a cancer survivor and proud father of four children. I look forward to the opportunity to serve as Mayor of this beautiful city in which I have resided for the last 53 years. What people don’t know about me or maybe don’t realize at the time is that no matter what, even if you quit on me, I will never quit on you, never.

Brandon Fortuna: I am a fairly open book who is willing to answer most questions thrown at me. Anything that anyone wants to know can feel free to email me at fortunaformayor@gmail.com.

Robbie Hidalgo: I’ve had the honor of initiating several nationally replicated civic programs that took root in our city addressing local needs. One question I have not been asked is how I have been able to create these kinds of pioneering and innovative solutions to seemingly intractable civic problems.

I believe that my background in the entertainment industry fostered a natural strength in out-of-the-box creativity. This, supplemented by decades of senior business, market and development roles for global Fortune 100 corporations like Sony Corporation, which imbued a strong business acumen, and ultimately evolving into corporate Special Event production, where working with the CEO’s of major multinational organizations to develop their message and inspire tens of thousands of global stakeholders to engage in their mission, all led to the development of a unique toolbox of skills which I have drawn upon for innovation and development of projects and partnerships which have achieved groundbreaking success.

My ability to create vision, combined with the practical skills of identifying where and how to establish unique partnerships and opportunities to exponentially improve the fiscal and functional outcomes of any initiative, have positioned me to not only be an effective policy driver, but a genuinely transformative city leader.

Wayne Hampton Holland III: Reporters and constituents tend to be rather thorough, but they should know that while I’m younger than many, I have experience beyond my years. I believe in a neutral, responsible, transparent and diligent government — but it should also be light hearted and fun as much as possible.