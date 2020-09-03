by Mary Haffner

Our society is rightly focused on the stark inequities borne from prejudice and discrimination and the grave injustices visited on entire groups that deny equal rights and equal access to services, protections and freedoms. One of the most marginalized of those groups is the seriously mentally ill.

I have served on Ventura County’s Behavioral Health Board for over five years and I have seen firsthand the results of this systemic discrimination. People with severe mental illness are not afforded treatment on par with others who suffer with disease. We make them wait days in hospital emergency rooms, transfer them out of the county, jail them and allow them to remain untreated, cycling through the system with no effective support.

Approximately 3.3 percent of the adult population will have a chronic and disabling serious mental illness. The illness is treatable and we know the science-based best practices that work. We also know that the longer individuals with serious brain disorders go untreated, the more uncertain their prospects for long-term recovery become.

All California counties work under the same state and federal law restrictions. With visionary leadership, smart strategic planning and political will, many of these counties are working to provide an “in the community” continuum of care including acute and sub-acute treatment and support, pre-arrest and pre-trial diversion intercept model programs, effective re-entry programs and the supportive housing required for this specific population.

Unlike other large California counties, however, Ventura County leadership has never directed that a plan be generated nor have they assessed what will be needed to adequately serve the roughly 16,000 adults who will have a serious mental illness in our county. There is no coordinated vision for the delivery of services and supports, no articulated goals and no time-bound benchmarks. There can be no accountability or plans for improvement if we don’t have clear goals and ways to measure success. We do know that the current system is not working for many, and the numbers of seriously mentally ill who are cycling through the system untreated continue to go up.

II have listened to many local families trying to get help for their seriously mentally ill loved ones. Even the most tireless and committed family members have great difficulty accessing best practice services and if they finally do, systemic problems around inappropriate staffing and neglect in the Ventura County system render the care they receive woefully deficient.

The unwritten county plan for the seriously mentally ill is to invest in a law enforcement and jail-centered system, one which will continue to incur great economic and human health costs and fail to promote wellness and function. With one of the worst inpatient bed-to-population ratios in the state and a system that houses more mentally ill in jail than in all its inpatient acute and sub-acute residential facilities combined, this county’s priority is not to help people get better. Instead, its priorities are to send individuals out of the county away from family support or to lock them up in jails, one of the worst environments for people with serious mental illness. This approach passes the buck of responsibility to law enforcement, hospitals, jails and communities.

The economic costs of non-treatment for these severe illnesses are staggering: homelessness, incarceration, suicide, probation and parole, law enforcement, court use, SSI and SSDI benefits, and the attendant lawsuits related to incarceration and public safety. We all pay these costs. If we do not focus on effective treatment, many of those afflicted will require costly services from society for the rest of their lives because they will continue to be re-hospitalized, re-arrested and re-incarcerated, all while continuing to deteriorate further. Ventura County’s mental healthcare system creates high-resource utilizers who will be dependent on the system for many years.

There are also human costs incurred by the seriously mentally ill and their families. Family members have been told by county staff to “back off,” “stop being so involved,” “you’re a helicopter mom.” These admonitions signify a lack of understanding and a breakdown in leadership. It is the responsibility of local government and healthcare professionals to help citizens who are unable to care for themselves and to work collaboratively with family. It is inhumane to both allow people to decompensate to the point of being unable to care for themselves and then to require family members to stand by and watch.

Positive change will not happen unless county leaders are willing to look at this system and listen to those most impacted by its deficiencies.

Mary Haffner is a Ventura resident and has served on Ventura County’s Behavioral Health Board since April 2015.