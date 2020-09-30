Pictured: Simi Valley residents campaign for Josh Gray for Rancho Simi Parks and Recreation District (Div. 1) on Sept. 20, 2020. Campaign photo.

by Kimberly Rivers

On Sept. 19, Assemblymember Christy Smith (D-38) made an unexpected appearance at a campaign organizing meeting at Rancho Simi Community Park attended by local residents actively supporting local “progressive” candidates for seats up and down the ballot.

Several in attendance were campaigning for people outside of their voting area in a move that mirrors a national trend since 2016, with people sending money, phone banking and mailing postcards for campaigns and candidates in other states to support candidates that align with values voters want to see reflected in their elected officials.

“We were getting organized for a literature drop,” said Brook Schick, a 25-year Simi Valley resident and retired school teacher, about the meeting when Smith arrived. Schick was there primarily to support Ryan Valencia, a candidate for city council in District 3. She also is supporting Phil Loos in District 1. Both are candidates she calls “progressive,” emphasizing that “they are really qualified, excellent candidates.”

She said the group at the park included “lots of young people” there to support “local progressive candidates,” including Simi mayoral candidate Joe Ayala, Josh Gray for the board of the Rancho Simi Parks and Recreation District and Kameren Chase Neal for Calleguas Municipal Water District (Division 1).

While Schick will be voting for the progressive candidates on her ballot, she doesn’t live in Districts 1 or 3 and so can’t vote for Valencia or Loos. But she says it’s so important to her to support them because the current city council “does not align with my values.”

“They are not aware of a huge racist element in this city. They need to go,” said Schick. She became energized to get involved at the local level when the Simi Valley City Council voted in 2018 to submit a friend of court brief opposing California’s Sanctuary City laws. “I realized they didn’t align with my values at all.”

Her position was cemented more recently by what she viewed as the council’s inappropriate treatment of Councilmember Ruth Luevanos. “She has been bullied and harassed especially by the male members of the council. They are not even aware they are bullying and harassing her.”

Smith is running for the 25th Congressional District Seat, opposing Rep. Mike Garcia, who was elected in the March 2020 primary election to complete the final few months of the term left vacant when Katie Hill resigned.