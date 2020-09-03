Pictured: The Liberty Canyon wildlife crossing in Agoura Hills. Image rendering from Resource Conservation District for the Santa Monica Mountains.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

Oxnard’s Vagabond Inn may join Project Homekey

Ventura County is working towards obtaining $9.7 million in federal and state money to purchase the Vagabond Inn in Oxnard in order to repurpose the property to home local homeless people and assist in protecting them from the coronavirus.

The state’s Project Homekey is funded by $1.3 billion dedicated to acquiring hotel properties to house local people who have no place to live. The state must use $600 million in federal CARES Act funding by the end of the year.

According to a county statement, the Vagabond Inn was the only property to respond to the county’s outreach to hotels and motels to participate in the program.

The state funding is available to local governments to purchase hotels, motels or vacant apartment buildings — initially to provide temporary housing, eventually to fully convert to permanent housing to address the homelessness crisis.

If the project is completed, the property would be developed by Community Development Partners (CDP), a certified B Corporation based in Newport Beach. The property would be managed by Mercy House.

The city of Oxnard held its first online community meeting about the project on Wednesday, Sept. 2. A second meeting has not been scheduled yet. Questions, concerns and comments on the project can be directed to Emilio Ramirez, Oxnard Housing Director at emilio.ramirez@oxnard.org.

Oxnard man arrested for impersonation on Facebook

Edgar Castrejon, a 42-year-old resident of Oxnard, has been arrested by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) for “various identity theft charges” related to impersonating a woman on Facebook in June.

In an Aug. 25 statement regarding Castrejon’s arrest, the VCSO reports that an investigation provided evidence that Castrejon created accounts on Facebook that seemed to belong to a woman named Gina Bacon and the organization she co-founded, We Have Rights Corporation. Castrejon used the fake account to post racist statements, which appeared to come from Bacon and We Have Rights.

We Have Rights Corporation has hosted various protests in Ventura County and elsewhere in the state seeking the reopening of the state’s businesses that have been closed due to the pandemic.

A spokesperson for We Have Rights told the VCReporter that Bacon deleted her accounts as soon as she realized there was an issue and suspected that her account had been hacked. She is now staying out of the public eye in terms of the We Have Rights organization, which has a “primary” focus of getting Gov. Newsom recalled.

Castrejon was booked into the county’s pretrial detention facility and is awaiting a criminal case filing by the Ventura County District Attorney.

Any person who intentionally and without consent “impersonates another actual person through or on an Internet website . . . for purposes of harming, intimidating, threatening or defrauding another person is guilty of a misdemeanor,” per California Penal Code 528.5, according to the VCSO.

Camarillo Rotary donates to Food Share

As the impacts of the pandemic continue, food insecurity is affecting an ever-growing number of residents of Ventura County. To assist in alleviating this issue, the Rotary Club of Camarillo has donated $7,000 to FoodShare of Ventura County to purchase thousands of cardboard boxes for food items being distributed at the pop-up food pantries across the county.

County “Dashboard” highlights programs to combat opioid crisis

Ventura County Behavioral Health (VCBH) has launched a new website with local information and resources related to the opioid crisis. The site, funded by federal grant dollars received in 2018, is designed to track the crisis locally

“Local trends and resources, including addiction treatment locations, prescription drug drop-off locations, and overdose prevention strategies are featured,” said Dr. Loretta Denering, chief of the county’s Substance Use Services Division. “Until now, there has never been a one-stop site.”

In 2018 a federal grant funded programs in the county to help prioritize access to care for opioid users. This “dashboard” is part of those programs.

More information available at www.venturacountyresponds.org.

Register for Fall OLLI classes now

Designed for those 50 years and “better,” the Osher Lifelong Living Institution (OLLI) offered at California State University, Channel Islands, is now enrolling for fall classes. Topics vary widely and include the History of Symbolism in Visual Communication and Design, Eight Twentieth Century Novelists, For the Love of Laughter: The History of Film Comedy in America and From Civil Rights to Black Power: The Struggle for Equality in America 1914-1975.

All course offerings and registration information is online at https://ext.csuci.edu/programs/professional-community-ed/osher-lifelong-learning-institute/index.htm.

Funds for Wildlife Overpass approved

The Liberty Canyon Wildlife Overpass will get the funding the project needs to completion now that the California Wildlife Conservation Board has authorized $5 million towards its construction.

The project will provide a safe way for wildlife, including mountain lions and bobcats, to cross the eight-lane 101 freeway in Agoura Hills and a side road, making it the largest in the world at over 200 feet.

The project is expected to be complete in 2023.

Golden State Killer sentenced to 11 life sentences

Known as the Golden State Killer, Joseph James DeAngelo Jr., 74, was sentenced on Aug. 21 to 11 consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole as punishment for the 13 murders he pleaded guilty to and an additional consecutive life sentence for 13 kidnappings. The crimes began in 1975 while he was working as a police officer and continued after he was fired from that position in 1979. DeAngelo murdered two Ventura County residents, Charlene and Lyman Smith, in 1980.

“This case, in many respects, was groundbreaking,” said Greg Totten, Ventura County District Attorney. “His arrest was the first time genetic genealogy was used to solve a rape or murder. Ever. We continue to use and improve the technology we used to catch this killer. We hope this news resonates with criminals everywhere: We will find you. This case is a shining example of the constant improvement, and ceaseless determination, of the men and women in law enforcement.”

DeAngelo also admitted to committing dozens of other uncharged crimes. His sentencing concluded a week of statements from family members of his victims. He has been committed to state prison to serve out his terms.

DeAngelo was identified through Investigative Genetic Genealogy (IGG) in 2018, more than three decades after he raped and murdered his last victim in 1986.