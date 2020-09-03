by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

Forecasted temperatures expected to exceed the last heat wave have prompted the National Weather Service for Los Angeles/Oxnard to issue an “excessive heat warning” for various areas in Ventura County including the coastal and interior valleys and the mountain recreation areas. The warning is in effect from Friday, Sept. 4 through Monday, Sept. 7.

Daytime temperatures are expected to range from 100 to 115 degrees “in most areas away from the beach.”

This type of heat can cause dangerous situations and heat stroke is possible. All physical activity should be done in the early morning or evening when temperatures are lower.

As of Thursday afternoon all beaches in Ventura County are slated to remain open for all activities throughout the weekend.

Assistant Chief Eric S. Sonstegard with the Oxnard Police Department has announced some parking restrictions and road closures at Oxnard area beaches in an effort to reduce crowds.

No parking will be allowed on either side of Harbor Blvd., from Oceanaire to Costa De Oro, Falkirk Ave. and Harbor Service Blvd.

There will be no parking on either side of Fifth Street from Harbor Blvd. west to Mandalay Beach Rpad.

“A hard closure similar to past holiday weekends will be implemented on Fifth Street east of Mandalay Beach Road and on Mandalay Beach Road north of Channel Way,” said Sonstegard in a written statement on Thursday.

Only residents will be permitted to park within the Neptune Square area; signs will be posted at entrances.

No other parking restrictions near beaches have been announced as of 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3.

Prevent heat stroke

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends frequent breaks out of the sun or in air-conditioned environments.

A statewide “Flex Alert” calling for electricity conservation has been issued for Saturday to Monday between the hours of 3 and 9 p.m.

Tips for staying cool:

Drink plenty of fluids.

Stay in air-conditioned rooms.

Stay out of the sun and check on relatives and neighbors.

Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.

Take a cool shower or bath.

Use portable fans.

Children, the elderly and those with significant underlying medical conditions are most susceptible to the effects of heat. No person or pet should be left in an enclosed vehicle or direct sunlight for extended periods of time. Temperatures can quickly rise to life-threatening levels – even if the windows are partially open.

Never leave pets in a car during major heat waves. Ensure all pets have access to shade and water.

Cooling centers

Physical distancing and other safety measures will be followed.

OJAI RECREATION CENTER Saturday, Sept 5 – Monday, Sept. 7, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sarzotti Park, 510 Park Road, Ojai

FILMORE SENIOR CENTER, Saturday, Sept. 5 – Monday, Sept 7, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., 533 Santa Clara St., Fillmore.

CITY OF OXNARD COOLING CENTER LOCATIONS Saturday, Sept. 5 and Sunday, Sept. 6, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wilson Senior Center: 350 North C Street, Oxnard.

South Oxnard Center: 200 E Bard Rd., Oxnard.

For more information, please visit www.readyventuracounty.org/stay-informed/heat-emergency/