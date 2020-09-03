SEE ROCK CITY Sept. 5-6 via Vimeo. In this second installment of Arlene Hutton’s Nibroc Trilogy, May and Raleigh return to small-town Kentucky and confront the challenges of a post-war America. Presented by Rubicon Theatre Company. Free; registration required. www.rubicontheatre.org/nibroc-trilogy Pictured: Lily Nicksay as May and Erik Odom as Raleigh.

Saturday – Sept 5

PRINCESS, TEA AND ME 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Come meet the Ice Queen and a Mermaid Princess – get your best princess dress and enjoy a party worthy of a princess. Enjoy this socially distanced event in the outdoor courtyards. $18 per child up to three children, additional are $15. One adult may accompany each child. Masks are required. Oxnard Performing Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard Details and tickets are online HERE. https://www.oxnardperformingarts.com/princess-day.html?mc_cid=eb3ee4ebea&mc_eid=a04aa88ad8

PICK YOUR OWN ROMAS 6 a.m. – 12 p.m. For 40 years people have been gathering at Underwood Family Farms in all seasons to pick veggies – and it’s roma tomato harvest time. .35 cent a lbs when you pick. .60 cents for pre picked. Prepped for purchase will be pre picked packs of peppers. Bring your own containers, they will be weighed in advance. Masks are required over the nose & mouth for check in/check out and if at least 6 feet physical distancing between groups/families cannot take place. Details online HERE. Moorpark Farm across fromFarm Market, 3370 Sunset Valley Road Moorpark.

Sunday – Sept 6

MURPHY’S MUSCLE AND MOJO MORNING CAR SHOW 7-9 a.m. FREE coffee and grab your hot wheel. Murphy Auto Museum, 1930 Eastman, Oxnard. www.murphyautomuseum.org

Tuesday – Sept 8

POPPIES BOOK CLUB 6 p.m. FREE. Gather on the back patio with plenty of room for physical distancing come discuss “The Art of Rivalry” by Sebastian Smee, exploring the conflicts between artists Matisse and Picasso, Manet and Degas, Pollock and de Kooning, Freud and Bacon. Adults who want to join in should read the book in advance, bring a chair. Future books include “A Long Petal of the Sea” by Isabel Allende for Oct. 13 and “My Name is Red” by Orhan Pamuk for Nov. 10. Poppies Art and Gifts, 323 E. Matilija St. Ojai. poppiesartandgifts.indiemade.com.

Thursday – Sept 10

LINKEDIN TIPS, TOOLS AND DAILY TASKS 10 a.m. Hear from Patrick Ward, marketing director with Rootstrap, about creating a roadmap for job and networking prospects. Delve into the reality of furloughs, layoffs and ongoing cutbacks as a result of COVID-19. Presented by Cal Lutheran University’s Center for Nonprofit Leadership. Build a strategy to find a job and build a network in the world of physical distancing. Registration at: CalLutheran.edu/cnl. For more information, contact Morgan Foster at morganfoster@callutheran.edu or 805-558-4421.

RAISING JUSTICE 12-1 p.m. A virtual fundraising event for CAUSE. Details call 805-658-0180 or email jovita@causenow.org Register online HERE.

ARTS LISTINGS

Many venues remain closed in compliance with public health orders. Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

NEW

ATRIUM GALLERY Opened Aug. 21. Environment: Addressing Your Surroundings. Reception and awards ceremony on Friday, Sept. 4, 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. vcartscouncil.org/atrium-gallery/calendar-of-competitive-shows-2020/.

POPPIES ARTS AND GIFTS Through September. Watercolor artist Cheryl Armstrong of Ojai will be this month’s guest artist. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

PORCH GALLERY Sept. 3-Oct. 18. Resurrection: New Works by Dennis Mukai, with works conceptualized after the Thomas Fire and inspired stylistically by Japanese Shi-hanga wood block prints of the early 20th century. Receptions on Friday, Sept. 4 and Saturday, Sept., 5, 5-7 p.m. Guests will be brought into the gallery in small groups. Masks required; outdoor seating provided. 310 E. Matilija Ave., Ojai, 805- 620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

realART Opening Sept. 6. Exhibition with work by Sheila Daube, John White, Elaine Unzicker and others. Opening reception on Sunday, Sept. 6, 3-5 p.m. in the parking lot; masks and social distancing required. Whizin Market Square, 28873 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, whatisrealart.com.

AUDITIONS

ZERO HOUR Sept. 3-4 via Zoom. Conejo Players Theatre is seeking actors for this play based on the life of artist and comedian Zero Mostel. Audition sessions scheduled after audition forms are turned in. Performances Nov. 6-8, filmed at the CPT theater and streamed live. Rehearsals will begin on Zoom but also take place at the theater; masks and social distancing required. www.conejoplayers.org/zero-hour.

THEATER/PERFORMANCE

BLACK RECONSTRUCTION IN AMERICA Through Nov. 3. Phylicia Rashad, Yvette Nicole Brown, Roy Wood Jr. and other African American actors will participate in “The Readin’ Series,” an online reading marathon of W.E.B. Du Bois’ seminal work. Readings will take place at 12 noon every Friday. Starting on Sept. 22, episodes will air on Tuesdays and Fridays. Produced by MiRi Park of California State University, Channel Islands. thereadinseries.com.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Poetry reading from Jennifer Sweeney and open mic, streamed live from EP Foster Library.

Wednesday, Sept. 9, 6 p.m. via Zoom. Open mic poetry hosted by Ron Fullerton and Conor Logan, streamed live from Newbury Park Library. www.facebook.com/Ventura-County-Poetry-Project-109806817109129/.

ART GALLERIES AND MUSEUMS

BUENAVENTURA ART ASSOCIATION GALLERY Through Sept. 19. Members Show and featured artists Kathy Bodycombe and Lorna Amundson. Open weekends only; contact gallery for details. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Studio 30, Ventura, 805-648-1235, www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through Dec. 31: Life Interrupted, a virtual exhibit of work by young local artists, with paintings, illustrations, digital art and mixed media exploring life during quarantine, social distancing and uncertainty. Ongoing: Virtual exhibit: Empathy: Beneath the Surface, multidisciplinary perspectives on the idea of empathy, personal agency and the universal bonds that connect us. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. “Museum from Home” resources, including Mineral Mondays, Women in STEM Wednesdays and Fossil Fridays. Kids’ educational giveaways every month. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org or @caoilmuseum.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Opened May 29. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology and the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools. focusonthemasters.com/learning-to-see-gallery/.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Through Sept. 14. BAA Members Show. Contact gallery for details. 1559 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura Harbor, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts/.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Ongoing. Virtual exhibit: Thingamajig VI: A Printmaking Exploration and Documenting History Through Art: The Work of David Labkovski. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through Nov. 30: Arte Forastero, a sculpture exhibit featuring 14 regional artists whose work will be showcased in the museum’s outdoor plaza and the nursery and lower trails of the Ventura Botanical Gardens. Opened in August: Archival Exquisite Corpse, a virtual photography project in collaboration with Ventura College, in which students used the museum’s online photo archive to find inspiration. Opened May 29: Third Annual Ventura Unified School District Student Online Art Show, featuring work by VUSD high, middle and elementary school students. Ongoing: Several virtual exhibits, including Patterns on the Land, California Cool, Nordic Myths and Legends, George Stuart Historical Figures® and more. Also featuring virtual learning modules and quizlets. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI INSTITUTE Through Oct. 11. Muna Malik: Air Justice, a large-scale presentation. 248 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, carolynglasoebaileyfoundation.org/ojai-institute/.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Nov. 29: Virtual exhibits for Santa Paula Sojourn, over 30 paintings featuring 20 different locations in and around Santa Paula by Shannon Celia; and and Inspiration and Influence: Sculptor Duane Dammeyer and Painter Rima Muna. Ongoing virtual exhibits: The First Decade: Celebrating Ten Years of Acquisitions, an exhibition of works from the museum’s permanent collection in celebration of its 10-year anniversary. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Through Sept. 12. The Next Big Thing, new, exciting and breakthrough works. Due to changing pandemic-related restrictions, be sure to call before visiting. Ongoing virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

VITA ART CENTER Through Sept. 19: Truly Exquisite, based on the Surrealist exquisite corpse technique whereby renderings by different artists are reassembled to create single works of art; Pulp: Drawings and Works on Paper; Wyn Mathew Ceramics; and Michael Long: Insides. Sept. 3-Dec. 16: Registration is now open for a variety of fall art classes for children and adults. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Ongoing. Virtual exhibits: Meleko Mokgosi: Acts of Resistance, examining formal and informal forms of resistance through figurative paintings that confront the politics and histories of representation; Documenting History Through Art: The Work of David Labkovski, autobiographical paintings and drawings from the artist’s experiences of World War II, the Holocaust and their aftermath; Passionate Perspectives senior art exhibit; and Thingamajig VI: A Printmaking Exploration. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.