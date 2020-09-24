VENTURA CENSUS CHALKATHON through Sept. 30 The U.S. Census deadline of Sept. 30, is fast approaching and the City of Ventura is working to ensure strong participation. Local artists, doodlers and chalk drawers of all stripes are invited to take to the sidewalks – with chalk – to spread the message of completing the Census. Take photos of your chalk art and messages and email to the city. A few guidelines include participating children getting permission from parents and help choosing appropriate sidewalk spots to draw, social distancing and face coverings according to guidelines. #2020census.gov #2020CensusVTA. Email to PIO@cityofventura.ca.gov before Wed. Sept. 30. Three winners will be selected. To learn more about the 2020 Census in Ventura, visit www.Census.Ventura.org.

Thursday – Sept. 24

STATE OF THE CITY: VENTURA 10-11:30 a.m. Ventura Mayor Matt LaVere will deliver the address titled “Focus on Recovery:Rising above a Pandemic to Reinvent and Re-imagine Ventura’s Future.” Information for viewing is online HERE.

BATTERY STORAGE WEBINAR 12-1 p.m. New solar and battery storage options for homes and businesses will be discussed including incentives and rebates available. Hosted by Sierra Club and Swell Energy. Information online HERE.

REIMAGINING COMMUNITY CARE AND SAFETY 6:30-9 p.m. A virtual forum that is sponsored by the newly formed Community Healing Collaborative to support and build on the work of community groups in reimagining and building public safety systems that are more humane, holistic and just. The use of non-violent methods will be emphasized. Speakers include Shinina Butler at the Conflict Resolution Institute, Lorrie Brown on the Ventura City Council, Veronica Valadez of CSUCI, Fran Faraz at Golden West College, Jimmy Vasquez with the Unitarian Universalist Church of Ventura and immigration attorney Vanessa Frank, of the Law Offices of Vanessa Frank in Ventura. The Zoom meeting ID is 826 5652 0993. Questions email: communityhealingcollaborative@gmail.com.

BEHIND THE SCENES IN HOLLYWOOD WITH IVOR DAVIS 6:30-7:30 p.m. Local author Ivor Davis explores the 2006 film “Bobby” telling the story of the murder of U.S. Senator Robert F. Kennedy, who was shot in the early morning hours of June 5, 1968 in the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Ivor was with Bobby Kennedy on his presidential campaign in 1968, and was in the kitchen when Kennedy was assassinated. FREE for Members of the Museum of Ventura County. Details and registration online HERE.

Friday – Sept. 25

PUBLIC TRUST: THE FIGHT FOR AMERICA’S PUBLIC LANDS 7 p.m. A panel discussion with Elyane Stefanick of the Conservation Lands Foundation, Jesse Prentice-Dunn at the Center for Western Priorities and Dr. Sean Anderson, professor of Environmental Science and Resource Management at California State University, Channel Islands, will discuss the risk that 640 million acres of public lands are under due to pollution, mining, or being privatized. The event is sponsored by Chalice Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of the Conejo Valley, with support from 350 Ventura County Climate Hub, Conejo Valley Citizens Climate Lobby and Chalice Climate Action Team. Register in advance online HERE.

Saturday – Sept. 26

ONE MILLION MEAL CHALLENGE 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. The Oaks is partnering with Food Share of Ventura County and is asking the community to collect donations to provide one million meals. The Oaks is a Macerich property, which are working with food banks across the country to gather non-perishable items. Local Boy Scout volunteers will collect your donated items from your vehicle. Drop off site: The Oaks Shopping Center, 350 West Hillcrest Dr. Thousand Oaks.

OXNARD WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S 9 a.m. This annual event is going virtual. Gather with your household, or join with a neighbor and walk and enjoy your community sidewalks, local trails or tracks to end Alzheimer’s Disease. A virtual event opening will take place online at 9 a.m. on the events app. After participants finish their walk they are invited to visit the view only Promise Garden at The Collection in Oxnard before 4 p.m. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s app will track your steps. Details about the Promise Garden are online at www.thecollectionrp.com/connect. To learn more about the Oxnard Walk to End Alzheimer’s go to www.act.alz.org/oxnard.

TO EXCHANGE, TO SURVIVE, AND TO SUSTAIN 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. A networking and learning session for artists and those working in the arts. Presented by the Center for Cultural Innovation this online convening will highlight important alternatives to conventional systems and institutions that have done more to divide than unify people in the arts. Examining real solutions for building ownership, strengthening local economies, reducing debt, and advocating for better systems that work for all. Speakers, discussions and breakout sessions. $75, financial stipends available. Details and registration online HERE.

VIRTUAL FAMILY ART DAY: SELF PORTRAITS AT HOME 2-3 p.m. FREE. The California Museum of Art Thousand Oaks will inspire those of all ages in using found and recycled materials to create beautiful and unique self portraits. The class is led by Jemma Wildermuth, founder and owner of Create Studio. Zoom link provided with registration at www.cmato.org. More information about Create Studio at www.createstudio.com.

MEMORIAL SITE DEDICATION FOR VANESSA GUILLON 7-9 p.m. A memorial dedication at the Oxnard/Port Hueneme Pleasant Valley Historic Cemetery will be held in honor of the birthday of U.S. Army Specialist (Spc.) Vanessa Guillen, who was 20 when she was murdered on April 22, 2020 at Fort Hood, TX, armory by another enlisted soldier. Her remains were missing for two months before being found along the Leon River.

Monday – Sept. 28

VENTURA LAND TRUST PRESERVE 5K CHALLENGE through Oct. 4 Sign up for the challenge, plan your run or walk, pick your route through Big Rock, Willoughby or Harmon Canyon Preserve in any order. You have seven days to complete the 5K challenge. Track the time and routes. Participants will get a shirt and medal and 10% discount at Mile 26 Running Company. Details and registration online HERE.

28th ANNUAL CARE FOR KIDS GOLF CLASSIC 8:30 a.m. This fundraising event, hosted by the Camarillo Rotary Club has been modified for play during the pandemic to benefit the Casa Pacifica Centers for Children and Families. Aspects of the event have moved online. Those who aren’t golfing but still want to support the fundraising effort can participate in the online auction through Sept. 28 at 5 p.m. at www.hope4kids.givesmart.com. The tournament awards ceremony will take place on Facebook Live at 5:30 p.m. Tournament registration and details at www.casapacifica.org or email Kevin Nunn & Kevin Estes at cfkgolfclassic@gmail.com for more info.

VENTURA CITY COUNCIL MEETING 6 p.m. The Ventura City Council will be hearing an appeal of a Design Review and Tentative Tract Map approval from the Ventura Planning Commission for a four story mixed-use building with 46 condominiums. The project includes five low-income units and 6,384 square-feet of ground floor commercial space with 84 parking spaces on a site that is just under an acre. The project site is in the Downtown Specific Plan area in the Neighborhood Center Zone (T5.1), at 255-275 S. Laurel St. / 973-999 E. Front St. Information on watching the meeting is online HERE.

Wednesday – Sept. 30

FIRE PREPAREDNESS AND SMALL BUSINESS RESOURCES VIRTUAL TOWN HALL 1:30 p.m. Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin and California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara about insurance issues and available resources for small businesses in the midst of a COVID-19 pandemic. Experts from the Small Business Majority and the Central Ventura County Fire Safe Council will join the conversation to provide information. RSVP in advance here. Participants can submit their questions to crb@insurance.ca.gov with “Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin” in the subject line no later than 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

HOW HARMONY HEALS: TUNING THE MIND AND BODY 7-8 p.m. In the midst of a global pandemic, when options to explore the outer world are limited, the possibilities of our Inner World start to open. Part experiential, part informational, this workshop will explore the unique ways that music impacts our minds and bodies, how you can use music as a personal resource, and how distinct musical elements are being used to promote wellness in local communities, from convalescent homes to the Laby Harmony Project. Hosted by Grammy-winner and New West Symphony Artistic and Music Director Michael Christie. $25, and reservations must be made in advance at newwestsymphony.org/poyc.

ARTS LISTINGS

Many venues remain closed in compliance with public health orders. Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

NEW

BUENAVENTURA ART ASSOCIATION GALLERY Sept. 25-Nov. 14. Diverse works by Janet Black, Christopher King, Darlene Roker and Laura Walter. Open weekends only; contact gallery for details. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Studio 30, Ventura, 805-648-1235, www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

JOURNEY OF THE NOBLE GNARBLE Sept. 26-29 online. A re-broadcast of the summer production by Rubicon’s youth program, Stinky Feet Theatre Workshop. A creature living at the bottom of the sea dreams of seeing the sky. $18. www.rubicontheatre.org/allrise.

MCREELE Through Sept. 30 online. In this riveting political play by Stephen Belber, a death row prisoner becomes the frontrunner in a state senate race. Recorded live at the Skirball Cultural Center in November 2005; the live audio broadcast is available free through Sept. 30. www.rubicontheatre.org/allrise

POLITE CONVERSATIONS AND WINE Saturday, Sept. 26, 7 p.m. via YouTube live. Deciding to start a family, Alice and Lisa share the news with their mothers and throw a party to celebrate — leading to emotional and generational tensions. Mature content; not suitable for small children. Free. Camarillo Skyway Playhouse, skywayplayhouse.org.

RISE TO THE CHALLENGE Wednesday, Sept. 30, 5-12 p.m. via Facebook Live. Join the Rubicon Theatre Company for a series of live music and other performances, along with giveaways and fundraising campaign updates. Live events and updates every half hour. Free. www.rubicontheatre.org/allrise

VOICES OF AMERICA: SONGS AND STORIES OF CONFLICT, CRISIS, HOPE, AND HEALING Sept. 26-27 online. A re-broadcast of the popular Independence Day production, starring a variety of talent sharing what it means to be an American through music and spoken word. Free. www.rubicontheatre.org/allrise.

CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS

ATRIUM GALLERY Through Oct. 2. The Ventura County Arts Council is currently seeking submissions for its juried competition, Origin, featuring art that explores sources, ancestry and motives, be they related to family history, creative beginnings or otherwise. All media is accepted. Deadline for submission is Friday, Oct. 2; imagery will be shared on the gallery’s website starting Oct. 9. Submission form and guidelines available at vcartscouncil.org/atrium-gallery/submissions/. For questions, email gallery@vcartscouncil.org.

THEATER/PERFORMANCE

BLACK RECONSTRUCTION IN AMERICA Through Nov. 3. Phylicia Rashad, Yvette Nicole Brown, Roy Wood Jr. and other African American actors will participate in “The ReadIn Series,” an online reading marathon of W.E.B. Du Bois’ seminal work. Readings will air on Tuesdays and Fridays. Produced by MiRi Park of California State University, Channel Islands. thereadinseries.com.

CONEJO PLAYERS THEATRE Saturday, Sept. 26, 2 p.m. via Zoom. “Saturday Afternoon Live!” workshop on set design taught by John Eslick. All ages. By donation. www.conejoplayers.org/ctp-presents-saturday-afternoon-live.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Poetry reading from Connie Post and Phyllis Klein and open mic, streamed live from EP Foster Library.

www.facebook.com/Ventura-County-Poetry-Project-109806817109129/.

ART GALLERIES AND MUSEUMS

ATRIUM GALLERY Opened Aug. 21. Environment: Addressing Your Surroundings. vcartscouncil.org/atrium-gallery/calendar-of-competitive-shows-2020/.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Oct. 24. Virtual exhibits Natural Wonders, featuring ceramics by Lauren Hanson (Beato Gallery) and Nature’s Bounty, recent works from members of the Ventura County Potters’ Guild. 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through Dec. 31: Life Interrupted, a virtual exhibit of work by young local artists, with paintings, illustrations, digital art and mixed media exploring life during quarantine, social distancing and uncertainty. Ongoing: Virtual exhibit: Empathy: Beneath the Surface, multidisciplinary perspectives on the idea of empathy, personal agency and the universal bonds that connect us. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. “Museum from Home” resources, including Mineral Mondays, Women in STEM Wednesdays and Fossil Fridays. Kids’ educational giveaways every month. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org or @caoilmuseum.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Dec. 21: Fragile Waters: Predator or Prey? Photography by Ralph Clevenger and art by Kathy S. Copsey featuring the great white shark, a species vitally important to the marine ecosystem. Ongoing: Maritime art by Dutch, English and French artists; world-class ship models; the Port of Hueneme display and more. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Opened May 29. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology and the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools. focusonthemasters.com/learning-to-see-gallery/.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Oct. 31. Virtual exhibits: Thingamajig VI: A Printmaking Exploration and Documenting History Through Art: The Work of David Labkovski. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through Nov. 30: Arte Forastero, a sculpture exhibit featuring 14 regional artists whose work will be showcased in the museum’s outdoor plaza and the nursery and lower trails of the Ventura Botanical Gardens. Opened in August: Archival Exquisite Corpse, a virtual photography project in collaboration with Ventura College, in which students used the museum’s online photo archive to find inspiration. Opened May 29: Third Annual Ventura Unified School District Student Online Art Show, featuring work by VUSD high, middle and elementary school students. Ongoing: Several virtual exhibits, including Mending the Divide, Patterns on the Land, California Cool, Nordic Myths and Legends, George Stuart Historical Figures® and more. Also featuring virtual learning modules and quizlets. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI INSTITUTE Through Oct. 11. Muna Malik: Air Justice, a large-scale presentation. 248 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, carolynglasoebaileyfoundation.org/ojai-institute/.

POPPIES ARTS AND GIFTS Through September 30. Watercolor artist Cheryl Armstrong of Ojai will be this month’s guest artist. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

PORCH GALLERY Through Oct. 18. Resurrection: New Works by Dennis Mukai, with works conceptualized after the Thomas Fire and inspired stylistically by Japanese Shi-hanga wood block prints of the early 20th century. 310 E. Matilija Ave., Ojai, 805- 620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

realART Opened Sept. 13. Exhibition with work by Sheila Daube, John White, Elaine Unzicker and others. Whizin Market Square, 28873 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, whatisrealart.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Nov. 29: Virtual exhibits for Santa Paula Sojourn, over 30 paintings featuring 20 different locations in and around Santa Paula by Shannon Celia; and and Inspiration and Influence: Sculptor Duane Dammeyer and Painter Rima Muna. Ongoing virtual exhibits: The First Decade: Celebrating Ten Years of Acquisitions, an exhibition of works from the museum’s permanent collection in celebration of its 10-year anniversary. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Ongoing. Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

VITA ART CENTER Through Dec. 16. Registration is now open for a variety of fall art classes for children and adults. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Oct. 31. Virtual exhibits: Meleko Mokgosi: Acts of Resistance, examining formal and informal forms of resistance through figurative paintings that confront the politics and histories of representation; Documenting History Through Art: The Work of David Labkovski, autobiographical paintings and drawings from the artist’s experiences of World War II, the Holocaust and their aftermath; Passionate Perspectives senior art exhibit; and Thingamajig VI: A Printmaking Exploration. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.