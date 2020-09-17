CHANGEMAKER SERIES: A ZOOM CONVERSATION WITH DOLORES HUERTA Monday, Sept. 21, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Dolores Huerta, founder and president of the Dolores Huerta Foundation will be joined by longtime activist and civic leader Jorge Corralejo, to discuss their work with the UFW and Corralejo’s photography exhibit Huelga! Photographs from the Frontline. The conversation will be moderated by documentary film producer and farmworker activist David Damian Figueroa and chief curator for The Museum of Ventura County, Anna Bermudez for this engaging conversation hosted by The Museum of Ventura County. Viewers will have an opportunity to submit questions. Register online HERE for Zoom link. Pictured: Dolores Huelga in a photograph by Jorge Corralejo in his exhibit Huelga! Photographs from the Frontline.

Thursday – Sept. 17

THE FUTURE OF WORK: DIGITALIZATION, AI AND ROBOTIZATION 8:45 a.m. to Noon A forum presented by Cal Lutheran’s School of Management to discuss whether traditional management techniques for retaining an organization’s best employees are still appropriate in today’s world with evolving technology. To register, go to ExecutiveTalent.net. For more information, contact Susan Wood at swood@callutheran.edu.

BHAGAVAD GITA – CHAPTERS TEN AND ELEVEN 12-1 p.m. FREE online seminar exploring influential texts from the east for insights to the everlasting questions of humankind. Link to readings HERE. Location: Online. Click here. Meeting ID: 819 7809 9045.

STATE OF THE COUNTY 1 p.m. The Ventura County Taxpayers Association, in partnership with CoLAB the Ventura, Oxnard, Camarillo, Simi, Conejo Valley and Santa Paula Chambers will be co-hosting a presentation from Mike Powers, CEO of Ventura County sharing his perspective on the state of Ventura County. Online registration HERE.

THE ISLAND FOX TALE 7 p.m. The Ventura Land Trust presents this talk with Mike Watling, a certified wildlife tracker, and members of Friends of the Island Fox, which works to protect the island fox, a species found only on the Channel Islands. FREE. Zoom registration link HERE.

Saturday – Sept. 19

HACIA ADELANTE: NAVEGANDO EL MAR DEL PARKINSON 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Este año, la conferencia se transmitirá en vivo vía internet utilizando la aplicación de videollamadas Zoom. El evento es completamente gratis y abierto al público. Los que desean participar deben registrarse visitando AQUI o llamando a la línea de asistencia bilingüe al 1-800-4PD-INFO (473-4636). Todas las sesiones y actividades se llevarán a cabo en español.

HACIA ADELANTE: NAVEGANDO EL MAR DEL PARKINSON 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m FREE An Spanish language event for people with Parkinson’s disease (PD), their families, caregivers and healthcare professionals. The event features an interactive agenda of Parkinson’s specialists, families, exercise demonstrations, Q&A, and more. This year’s topics include advanced health care directives, caregiving, treatment options for PD, and exercise. For information call 1-800-4PD-INFO (473-4636). Hosted by The Parkinson Foudnation, a national 501c3 nonprofit organization.

Sunday – Sept 20

WALK 3 TO 9 A virtual event this year, register and walk three, six or nine miles – 5K/10K/15K – to unify in the fight against breast cancer by supporting the Dr. Susan Love Foundation, which works to improve the lives of all individuals impacted by breast cancer. Information and registration online at www.walk3to9.org.

Monday – Sept. 21

WHAT LEGAL, COMPLIANT CANNABIS MEANS FOR OXNARD RESIDENTS 7-8 p.m. In an effort to educate local residents about the ins and outs of legal cannabis in Oxnard, Coastal Dispensary is hosting a free community meeting about the changes taking place in the City of Oxnard. Applications for retail storefronts have been accepted and the city is in the final stages of the review process. Bring your questions and concerns. For more information and to register for the online meeting email Devon Wardlow at devon@coastaldispensary.com.

MONDAY NIGHT FOREIGN FILM SERIES Pick your own time/date Watch a great movie any night of the week. The Oxnard Film Society has adapted their film screenings to the strange times we are living in and now offers eleven films from around the world, two new films have just been added, for live streaming in your own home. Streaming fees are $4.99-$12 per film with unlimited viewing for three to seven days. Links for all films are online at www.oxnardfilmsociety.org.

Tuesday – Sept. 22

PUBLIC MEETING: VENTURA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS 8:30 a.m. Regularly scheduled meeting. Agenda, how to view and make a public comment are online HERE.

INTERACTIVE PRESENTATION WITH LOS ANGELES OPERA’S STEVE KOHN 7-8 p.m. Experience the power of operatic music to lighten our emotional and spiritual burdens during these challenging times. The presentation, presented with humor and in a context appropriate for all audiences, will include music from the LA Opera’s past and upcoming seasons, the sharing of some of opera’s most iconic pieces and a live performance by soprano Alaysha Fox. Hosted by Michael Christie, grammy winner and Artistic and music director for the New West Symphony. $25. Advance registration required: newwestsymphony.org/poyc.

Wednesday – Sept. 23

RIDING OUT THE STORM: FROM FIRES AND MUDSLIDES TO PANDEMICS AND PROTESTS 8:15 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. The Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) California Gold Coast Chapter is hosting a virtual information conversation with local communication experts Jakeline Ruiz, Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and Gina DePinto,County of Santa Barbara. $10. PRSA members and students are FREE. Registration and Zoom information online HERE.

Thursday – Sept. 24

LEVERAGING LINKEDIN FOR YOUR NONPROFIT 10 a.m. A talk with Patrick Ward, marketing director with Rootstrap to help nonprofit organizations leverage the capabilities of LinkedIn for their mission. Donor outreach, building corporate partnerships and more. To register, go to CalLutheran.edu/cnl. For more information, contact Morgan Foster at morganfoster@callutheran.edu or 805-558-4421.

BOBBY: BEHIND THE SCENES IN HOLLYWOOD WITH IVOR DAVIS 6:30-7:30 p.m. Author Ivor Davis will discuss the 2006 film Bobby that tracks the June 5, 1968 assasination of U.S. Senator Robert F. Kennedy at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles. Davis was with Kennedy on this presidential campaign and was in the kitchen of the hotel with Kennedy was shot. FREE for members of The Museum of Ventura County, registration HERE.

RE-IMAGINING COMMUNITY CARE AND SAFETY 6:30-9 p.m. The Ventura County Healing Collaborative is hosting a community panel discussion aimed at bringing all voices together toward reimagining and rebuilding community connection. With a focus on pathways forward that foster compassionate and restorative alternatives. Panelists include Lorrie Brown, Ventura City Councilmember, Shinina Butler, Ventura County Conflict Resolution Institute, Jimmy Vasquez, Unitarian Universalist Church of Ventura, Veronica Valadez, CSUCI Professor, Vanessa Frank, immigration attorney at The Law Offices of Vanessa Frank. Zoom meeting ID 826-5652-0993 For more information email communityhealingcollaborative@gmail.com

ARTS LISTINGS

Many venues remain closed in compliance with public health orders. Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

NEW

A SONG Saturday, Sept. 19-20 online. In this one-act play with music, one man struggles to find peace and purpose amidst civil unrest, racial injustice and the pandemic. Presented by Rubicon Theatre Company. Free. www.rubicontheatre.org/allrise.

MACBETH Sept. 19-22 online. A re-broadcast of Our Fearless Shakespeare youth program’s tale of a Scottish general haunted by guilt and paranoia after betraying his king to claim the throne. Presented by Rubicon Theatre Company. $18.www.rubicontheatre.org/allrise.

AUDITIONS

THEATER/PERFORMANCE

BLACK RECONSTRUCTION IN AMERICA Through Nov. 3. Phylicia Rashad, Yvette Nicole Brown, Roy Wood Jr. and other African American actors will participate in “The Readin’ Series,” an online reading marathon of W.E.B. Du Bois’ seminal work. Readings will take place at 12 noon every Friday. Starting on Sept. 22, episodes will air on Tuesdays and Fridays. Produced by MiRi Park of California State University, Channel Islands. thereadinseries.com.

CONEJO PLAYERS THEATRE Saturday, Sept. 19, 2 p.m. via Zoom. “Saturday Afternoon Live!” workshop featuring an intro to improv taught by Michael Worden. Ages 14+. By donation. www.conejoplayers.org/ctp-presents-saturday-afternoon-live.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Poetry reading from Hilda Raz and open mic, streamed live from EP Foster Library.

Wednesday, Sept. 23, 6 p.m. via Zoom. Open mic poetry hosted by Ron Fullerton and Conor Logan, streamed live from Newbury Park Library. www.facebook.com/Ventura-County-Poetry-Project-109806817109129/.

ART GALLERIES AND MUSEUMS

ATRIUM GALLERY Opened Aug. 21. Environment: Addressing Your Surroundings. vcartscouncil.org/atrium-gallery/calendar-of-competitive-shows-2020/.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Oct. 24. Virtual exhibits Natural Wonders, featuring ceramics by Lauren Hanson (Beato Gallery) and Nature’s Bounty, recent works from members of the Ventura County Potters’ Guild. 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

BUENAVENTURA ART ASSOCIATION GALLERY Through Sept. 19. Members Show and featured artists Kathy Bodycombe and Lorna Amundson. Open weekends only; contact gallery for details. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Studio 30, Ventura, 805-648-1235, www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through Dec. 31: Life Interrupted, a virtual exhibit of work by young local artists, with paintings, illustrations, digital art and mixed media exploring life during quarantine, social distancing and uncertainty. Ongoing: Virtual exhibit: Empathy: Beneath the Surface, multidisciplinary perspectives on the idea of empathy, personal agency and the universal bonds that connect us. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. “Museum from Home” resources, including Mineral Mondays, Women in STEM Wednesdays and Fossil Fridays. Kids’ educational giveaways every month. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org or @caoilmuseum.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Dec. 21: Fragile Waters: Predator or Prey? Photography by Ralph Clevenger and art by Kathy S. Copsey featuring the great white shark, a species vitally important to the marine ecosystem. Ongoing: Maritime art by Dutch, English and French artists; world-class ship models; the Port of Hueneme display and more. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Opened May 29. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology and the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools. focusonthemasters.com/learning-to-see-gallery/.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Oct. 31. Virtual exhibits: Thingamajig VI: A Printmaking Exploration and Documenting History Through Art: The Work of David Labkovski. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through Nov. 30: Arte Forastero, a sculpture exhibit featuring 14 regional artists whose work will be showcased in the museum’s outdoor plaza and the nursery and lower trails of the Ventura Botanical Gardens. Opened in August: Archival Exquisite Corpse, a virtual photography project in collaboration with Ventura College, in which students used the museum’s online photo archive to find inspiration. Opened May 29: Third Annual Ventura Unified School District Student Online Art Show, featuring work by VUSD high, middle and elementary school students. Ongoing: Several virtual exhibits, including Mending the Divide, Patterns on the Land, California Cool, Nordic Myths and Legends, George Stuart Historical Figures® and more. Also featuring virtual learning modules and quizlets. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI INSTITUTE Through Oct. 11. Muna Malik: Air Justice, a large-scale presentation. 248 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, carolynglasoebaileyfoundation.org/ojai-institute/.

POPPIES ARTS AND GIFTS Through September 30. Watercolor artist Cheryl Armstrong of Ojai will be this month’s guest artist. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

PORCH GALLERY Through Oct. 18. Resurrection: New Works by Dennis Mukai, with works conceptualized after the Thomas Fire and inspired stylistically by Japanese Shi-hanga wood block prints of the early 20th century. 310 E. Matilija Ave., Ojai, 805- 620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

realART Opened Sept. 13. Exhibition with work by Sheila Daube, John White, Elaine Unzicker and others. Whizin Market Square, 28873 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, whatisrealart.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Nov. 29: Virtual exhibits for Santa Paula Sojourn, over 30 paintings featuring 20 different locations in and around Santa Paula by Shannon Celia; and and Inspiration and Influence: Sculptor Duane Dammeyer and Painter Rima Muna. Ongoing virtual exhibits: The First Decade: Celebrating Ten Years of Acquisitions, an exhibition of works from the museum’s permanent collection in celebration of its 10-year anniversary. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Ongoing. Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

VITA ART CENTER Through Sept. 19: Truly Exquisite, based on the Surrealist exquisite corpse technique whereby renderings by different artists are reassembled to create single works of art; Pulp: Drawings and Works on Paper; Wyn Mathew Ceramics; and Michael Long: Insides. Through Dec. 16: Registration is now open for a variety of fall art classes for children and adults. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Oct. 31. Virtual exhibits: Meleko Mokgosi: Acts of Resistance, examining formal and informal forms of resistance through figurative paintings that confront the politics and histories of representation; Documenting History Through Art: The Work of David Labkovski, autobiographical paintings and drawings from the artist’s experiences of World War II, the Holocaust and their aftermath; Passionate Perspectives senior art exhibit; and Thingamajig VI: A Printmaking Exploration. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.