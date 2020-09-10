GULF VIEW DRIVE Sept. 12-13 via Vimeo. The third and final play in Arlene Hutton’s Nibroc Trilogy. In 1953, May and Raleigh are now happily living in their dream house in Florida. Their tranquility is disrupted when Raleigh’s mother and pregnant sister and May’s mother all end up under the same roof. Presented by Rubicon Theatre Company. Free; registration required. www.rubicontheatre.org/nibroc-trilogy Pictured: Erik Odom (Raleigh), Faline England (Treva), Sharon Sharth (Mrs. Gill) and Lily Nicksay (May). Photo by Jeanne Tanner

Thursday – Sept. 10

LINKEDIN TIPS, TOOLS AND DAILY TASKS: CREATING A ROADMAP FOR JOB AND NETWORKING PROSPECTS 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. FREE. A virtual workshop resented by Cal Lutheran University’s Center for Nonprofit Leadership with Patrick Ward, director of marketing at Rootstrap. This workshop will help you on your job hunt and in building a strong network. Details and registration online HERE.

THOUSAND OAKS TOASTMASTERS AT LUNCH 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. Build and boost your confidence by practicing public speaking. Zoom meeting. Details and info at: www.1934.toastmastersclubs.org. For more info email Cathy at cathleenmichaels93012@gmail.com or call 805-498-3393.

CBD, CANNABIS AND THE CANNABIZ 4 p.m. A conversation with Nancy Duitch, founder and CEO of Sera Labs; Rob Davidson, founder and CEO of Cure Phermaceutical, moderated by Westlake Village Citycouncilmember Brad Halpern, chief marketing officer with Quality CBD. Online registration HERE. Questions? Call Shirley at (800) 600-7111 x 226 or email people@peoplemedia.la

LULAC OF CAMARILLO MONTHLY MEETING 6 p.m. Join online for a presentation by Dan Miesel, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League, exploring the current issues of hate in the local community and across the country and how the community can come together to combat all forms of hate. Zoom login: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81346315996 Meeting ID: 813 4631 5996

Friday – Sept. 11

9/11 REMEMBRANCE CEREMONY 6:45 a.m. The Ventura County Fire Department is asking the public to join in an online, live-stream ceremony. The public is asked to not visit firefighters at the stations due to the pandemic. The 15 minute ceremony will be streamed on the VCFD Twitter feed HERE.

Saturday – Sept. 12

SURFRIDER ORMOND BEACH DUNES CLEANUP Sept. 12-19 Various times. Gather a group you’ve already been with – family, co-workers – sign up for a shift HERE. Masks required. For more information and quotations call or email 805-796-8558. Chair@Ventura.Surfrider.Org

7th ANNUAL HOPE AND LIGHT BENEFIT FOR INTERFACE CHILDREN AND FAMILY SERVICES 6:30-7:30 p.m. A virtual event to highlight the resilience, response and recovery in support local children and families in crisis. Hosted by Andrew Firestone interviewing celebrities, music performances, a silent and live auction. Pre-ordered dinners and cocktails from David Slatkin or David’s Events. The online event is FREE. Online registration HERE.

Sunday – Sept. 13

BE KIND 21 CAMPAIGN All day through Sept. 21 The Community Environmental Council is teaming up with Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation, with 165 partners, for the 3rd Annual #BeKind21 Campaign designed to respond during today’s movements through showcasing kindness as a verb – To be kind is to speak up. To be kind is to prioritize your mental wellness. To be kind is to advocate for a world that values, validates, and respects all people. The campaign invites schools, colleges, businesses and nonprofits to take the pledge to integrate kindness into their daily lives, which includes actions to build a more resilient world in the face of climate change. Community members are encouraged to take pictures when they engage in any of the items on the list and post to social media with tags #bekind21 and #cecsb. More info at CECSB.org/bekind21 and https://bornthisway.foundation

Monday – Sept. 14

MONDAY NIGHT FOREIGN FILM SERIES Pick your own time/date Watch a great movie any night of the week. The Oxnard Film Society has adapted their film screenings to the strange times we are living in and now offers eleven films from around the world, two new films have just been added, for live streaming in your own home. Streaming fees are $4.99-$12 per film with unlimited viewing for three to seven days. Links for all films are online at www.oxnardfilmsociety.org.

Wednesday – Sept. 16

DIVERSITY COLLECTIVE VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB 6:30-7:30 p.m. The first selection for the club is “I Have Something to Tell You” by Chasten Buttigieg. The first ten people to join the club will get a free copy of the book. Sign up online HERE.

Thursday – Sept. 17

BHAGAVAD GITA – CHAPTERS TEN AND ELEVEN 12-1 p.m. FREE online seminar exploring influential texts from the east for insights to the everlasting questions of humankind. Link to readings HERE. Location: Online. Click here. Meeting ID: 819 7809 9045

STATE OF THE COUNTY 1 p.m. The Ventura County Taxpayers Association, in partnership with CoLAB the Ventura, Oxnard, Camarillo, Simi, Conejo Valley and Santa Paula Chambers will be co-hosting a presentation from Mike Powers, CEO of Ventura County sharing his perspective on the state of Ventura County. Online registration HERE.

THE ISLAND FOX TALE 7 p.m. The Ventura Land Trust presents this talk with Mike Watling, a certified wildlife tracker, and members of Friends of the Island Fox, which works to protect the island fox, a species found only on the Channel Islands. FREE. Zoom registration link HERE.

ARTS LISTINGS

Many venues remain closed in compliance with public health orders. Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

NEW

ANNIE Through Sept. 13 on demand. The beloved family musical produced by young actors taking part in the Rubicon Theatre Company’s Summer Youth Program is now available to rent through video on demand. $18. www.rubicontheatre.org/allrise.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Sept. 12-Oct. 24. Virtual exhibits Natural Wonders, featuring ceramics by Lauren Hanson (Beato Gallery) and Nature’s Bounty, recent works from members of the Ventura County Potters’ Guild. 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Sept. 10-Dec. 21: Fragile Waters: Predator or Prey? Photography by Ralph Clevenger and art by Kathy S. Copsey featuring the great white shark, a species vitally important to the marine ecosystem. Ongoing: Maritime art by Dutch, English and French artists; world-class ship models; the Port of Hueneme display and more. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.

CONEJO PLAYERS THEATRE Saturday, Sept. 12, 2 p.m. via Zoom. “Saturday Afternoon Live!” workshop on perfecting your monologue, taught by Brian Robert Harris. Ages 16+. By donation. www.conejoplayers.org/ctp-presents-saturday-afternoon-live.

GEORGE GERSHWIN ALONE Sept. 13, 5 p.m. online. Rubicon Theatre Company presents this one-man play based on the life of America’s great composer, starring Hershey Felder and streamed live from the Teatro della Pergola in Florence, Italy. $55. www.rubicontheatre.org/allrise.

realART Opening Sept. 13 (rescheduled from Sept. 6). Exhibition with work by Sheila Daube, John White, Elaine Unzicker and others. Opening reception on Sunday, Sept. 13, 3-5 p.m. in the parking lot; social distancing will be maintained and masks will be required. Whizin Market Square, 28873 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, whatisrealart.com.

SILVER LININGS AND SONGS OF RESILIENCE AND CHANGE Sunday, Sept. 13, 6 p.m. 5-Star Theatricals presents a live musical and theatrical entertainment experience in the main parking lot of the Palm Garden Hotel, to be enjoyed from your car. $40-$50. 5startheatricals.com

VENTURA HARBOR VILLAGE Sept. 12-13. The annual Ventura Art and Street Painting Festival cannot take place this year, but the Village has invited two chalk artists to put beautiful works of temporary art to asphalt this weekend. See Lysa Ashley at work noon-5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday in front of Top This Chocolate; catch Randall Williams at noon on Saturday near La Petit Restaurant and Bakery. Please wear a mask and maintain social distancing from both the artists and fellow visitors. 1583 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, www.venturaharborvillage.com/event/chalk-art/2020-09-12/.

AUDITIONS

BELLE OF AMHERST Sept. 14-15 via Zoom. Conejo Players Theatre is seeking an actor for this one-person play based on the life of writer Emily Dickenson. Audition sessions scheduled after audition forms are turned in. Performances Nov. 27-29, filmed at the CPT theater and streamed live. Rehearsals will begin on Zoom but also take place at the theater; masks and social distancing required. www.conejoplayers.org/belle-amherst

THEATER/PERFORMANCE

BLACK RECONSTRUCTION IN AMERICA Through Nov. 3. Phylicia Rashad, Yvette Nicole Brown, Roy Wood Jr. and other African American actors will participate in “The Readin’ Series,” an online reading marathon of W.E.B. Du Bois’ seminal work. Readings will take place at 12 noon every Friday. Starting on Sept. 22, episodes will air on Tuesdays and Fridays. Produced by MiRi Park of California State University, Channel Islands. thereadinseries.com.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Poetry reading from Kai Coggin and open mic, streamed live from EP Foster Library. www.facebook.com/Ventura-County-Poetry-Project-109806817109129/.

ART GALLERIES AND MUSEUMS

ATRIUM GALLERY Opened Aug. 21. Environment: Addressing Your Surroundings. vcartscouncil.org/atrium-gallery/calendar-of-competitive-shows-2020/.

BUENAVENTURA ART ASSOCIATION GALLERY Through Sept. 19. Members Show and featured artists Kathy Bodycombe and Lorna Amundson. Open weekends only; contact gallery for details. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Studio 30, Ventura, 805-648-1235, www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through Dec. 31: Life Interrupted, a virtual exhibit of work by young local artists, with paintings, illustrations, digital art and mixed media exploring life during quarantine, social distancing and uncertainty. Ongoing: Virtual exhibit: Empathy: Beneath the Surface, multidisciplinary perspectives on the idea of empathy, personal agency and the universal bonds that connect us. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. “Museum from Home” resources, including Mineral Mondays, Women in STEM Wednesdays and Fossil Fridays. Kids’ educational giveaways every month. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org or @caoilmuseum.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Opened May 29. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology and the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools. focusonthemasters.com/learning-to-see-gallery/.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Through Sept. 14. BAA Members Show. Contact gallery for details. 1559 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura Harbor, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts/.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Ongoing. Virtual exhibits: Thingamajig VI: A Printmaking Exploration and Documenting History Through Art: The Work of David Labkovski. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through Nov. 30: Arte Forastero, a sculpture exhibit featuring 14 regional artists whose work will be showcased in the museum’s outdoor plaza and the nursery and lower trails of the Ventura Botanical Gardens. Opened in August: Archival Exquisite Corpse, a virtual photography project in collaboration with Ventura College, in which students used the museum’s online photo archive to find inspiration. Opened May 29: Third Annual Ventura Unified School District Student Online Art Show, featuring work by VUSD high, middle and elementary school students. Ongoing: Several virtual exhibits, including Patterns on the Land, California Cool, Nordic Myths and Legends, George Stuart Historical Figures® and more. Also featuring virtual learning modules and quizlets. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI INSTITUTE Through Oct. 11. Muna Malik: Air Justice, a large-scale presentation. 248 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, carolynglasoebaileyfoundation.org/ojai-institute/.

POPPIES ARTS AND GIFTS Through September 30. Watercolor artist Cheryl Armstrong of Ojai will be this month’s guest artist. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

PORCH GALLERY Through Oct. 18. Resurrection: New Works by Dennis Mukai, with works conceptualized after the Thomas Fire and inspired stylistically by Japanese Shi-hanga wood block prints of the early 20th century. 310 E. Matilija Ave., Ojai, 805- 620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Nov. 29: Virtual exhibits for Santa Paula Sojourn, over 30 paintings featuring 20 different locations in and around Santa Paula by Shannon Celia; and and Inspiration and Influence: Sculptor Duane Dammeyer and Painter Rima Muna. Ongoing virtual exhibits: The First Decade: Celebrating Ten Years of Acquisitions, an exhibition of works from the museum’s permanent collection in celebration of its 10-year anniversary. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Through Sept. 12. The Next Big Thing, new, exciting and breakthrough works. Due to changing pandemic-related restrictions, be sure to call before visiting. Ongoing virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

VITA ART CENTER Through Sept. 19: Truly Exquisite, based on the Surrealist exquisite corpse technique whereby renderings by different artists are reassembled to create single works of art; Pulp: Drawings and Works on Paper; Wyn Mathew Ceramics; and Michael Long: Insides. Sept. 3-Dec. 16: Registration is now open for a variety of fall art classes for children and adults. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Ongoing. Virtual exhibits: Meleko Mokgosi: Acts of Resistance, examining formal and informal forms of resistance through figurative paintings that confront the politics and histories of representation; Documenting History Through Art: The Work of David Labkovski, autobiographical paintings and drawings from the artist’s experiences of World War II, the Holocaust and their aftermath; Passionate Perspectives senior art exhibit; and Thingamajig VI: A Printmaking Exploration. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.