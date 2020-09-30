CREARTIVE FREEDOM FAMILY DANCE AND MOVEMENT CLASSES Classes every day, evenings. Join with CreArtive Freedom Family in person and on Zoom for movement, dance and Zumba classes through Nov. 28th. Offerings include: MONDAYS 5 p.m. Kids ballet and tap. TUESDAYS Revolution Kids Co. at 5 p.m. and Egyptian Drum Solo Rhythms for all levels at 7 p.m., Contemporary Dance at 8 p.m.. WEDNESDAYS Tribal Fusion Belly Dance at 6 p.m. THURSDAYS Afro-Beats at 6 p.m., Slow and Defined Body Movement at 7 p.m., Adult Dance Class with Tati at 8 p.m., FRIDAYS Kids Hip Hop at 5 p.m., Turkish Belly Dance at 7 p.m. SATURDAYS Zumba at 5 p.m., First and third SATURDAYS Sound Bath at 7 p.m. $8-$12 per class. Details and registration online HERE. Pictured: Members of CreAtive Freedom Family.

Thursday – Oct. 1

VENTURA CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATE FORUM: HOUSING-HOMELESSNESS FOCUS 6 p.m. Presented by the Ventura Social Services Task Force and moderated by Jim Duran with the River Community Church. Registration and Zoom link online HERE.

COMMUNITY FORUM ON POLICING 7-8:30 p.m. The City of Santa Paula invites all Santa Paula residents to tune in to a virtual community forum on policing, led by the Santa Paula Chamber of Commerce. The forum will be moderated by the Chamber, with community leaders Peggy Kelly, owner/editor/publisher of the Santa Paula Times and local photographer Jose Luis Melgar. Panelists will include members from the Santa Paula Police Department and the Ventura County Crisis Intervention Team. The City encourages members of the public to submit any and all questions before October 1, 2020 at 3:00 PM by emailing info@santapaulachamber.com. The forum will be broadcasted live on Channel 10, City of Santa Paula website, Santa Paula Chamber Facebook Live and kadytv.com. For more information on this forum, please call (805) 525-5561 or visit santapaulachamber.com.

Friday – Oct. 2

WOMEN IN LEADERSHIP:CELEBRATING WOMEN’S RIGHT TO VOTE AND EXPLORING WHAT’S NEXT 11:45 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Zoom. Hosted by California Lutheran University’s Center for Nonprofit Leadership with the School for Professional and Continuing Studies’ Fifty and Better program. While the COVID-19 pandemic and looming election have shaped the celebration of the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote, the movement continues on with special importance and challenges faced by women, particularly women of color. An esteemed panel of local community and civic leaders will reflect upon the centennial celebration of the suffrage movement, voter suppression, where women in leadership positions find themselves today, and what needs to happen for women to gain true equity. Panelists include Lorrie Brown, Ventura City Councilmember, Claudia Bill-de la Peña, Thousand Oaks Mayor ProTem, more information and registration is online HERE.

SAMBA DANCE 6-7 p.m. Move it with authentic Brazilian Samba dance classes with Maxine. Oxnard Performing Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard. Information and registration online HERE.

Saturday – Oct. 3

SOUND BATH 1 p.m. Relax and unwind with sacred sounds. Masks and social distancing will be required.. Suggested donation $10. Oxnard Performing Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard. More information and registration at www.casapacifica.org.

Monday – Oct. 5

47TH ANNUAL GOLF CLASSIC 8 a.m. The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ventura is hosting a premier charity golf tournament. Enjoy a day on prestigious greens, swag, food, drink, and an evening of fun. The Moorpark Country Club, 11800 Championship Dr., Moorpark. For more information contact Rene Solem call 805-603-4938, email rsolem@bbsvc.org, www.bbsvc.org/golf.

Tuesday – Oct. 6

FREE MEALS FOR ALL CHILDREN IN THE COMMUNITY 7-9 a.m., 12-1 p.m., and 5-7 p.m. Children ages 18 and under in the Oxnard Union High School area can receive meals at no charge, without documentation. The program is federally funded nationally by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Meal service locations: Channel Islands High School – cafeteria windows, 1400 Raiders Way, Oxnard | Hueneme High School – cafeteria windows, 500 Bard Road, Oxnard | Oxnard High School – cafeteria windows, 3400 West Gonzales Road, Oxnard | Pacifica High School – cafeteria windows, 600 East Gonzales Road, Oxnard | Rio Mesa High School – cafeteria windows, 545 Central Avenue, Oxnard | Adolfo Camarillo High School – cafeteria windows, 4660 Mission Oaks Blvd., Camarillo | Soliz Library, 12-1 p.m. only at this location, 2820 Jourdan Street, Oxnard.

CHEERLEADING CLASSES 4:30-6 p.m. Learn movements and dance for cheer with Alexis Fetzer. Oxnard Performing Art Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard. Details and registration online HERE.

Wednesday – Oct. 7

CALIFORNIA CLEAN AIR DAY All Day Join with people, businesses, organizations and agencies across the state in taking the Clean Air Day Pledge to do your part to clear the air. Take the Clean Air Day Pledge!

THE BIOTECH AND BIOMEDICAL BREAKFAST BRIEFING 8-9 a.m. A conversation with local leaders in the biotech and biomedical industry moderated by Aubrey Kelly, MBA, CEO at Rabble Health and 14 year veteran at Amgen. Panelists include Frank Watanabe, CEO with Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Steven Binder CFO, MannKind and Rajit Malhotra, MBA, MPA, executive chairman on the Board of Dyve Biosciences. Participants can join in online or come to the Stonehaus with their laptop and join in apart but together – at a safe distance. $24-$48. Proceeds benefit the STEM program at the Boys and Girls Club. Hosted by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association, California Lutheran University’s HUB 101, Society of Human Resource Management, MIT Enterprise Forum. Details and registration online HERE.

SOLARIZE VENTURA COUNTY: RESIDENTIAL SOLAR AND BATTERY SYSTEMS 101 12 – 1 p.m. FREE. Learn the basics of solar and battery systems including incentives, tax credits, financing and logistics, as well as how the Solarize Ventura County program makes the process easier and more affordable with discounted prices, vetted installers, and high-quality equipment. Solarize VC is a program of the Community Environmental Council (CEC) in partnership with the Ventura County Regional Energy Alliance, the County of Ventura and the cities of Ventura, Thousand Oaks and Camarillo. For more information on the Solarize Ventura County and how it can assist homeowners in putting solar and battery systems on their homes. Details and registration information is online HERE.

ARTS LISTINGS

Many venues remain closed in compliance with public health orders. Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

NEW

POPPIES ARTS AND GIFTS Oct. 1-Nov. 30. A Visual Feast, hanging and standing art made by members of The Collage Lab, including Janet Black, Karen L. Brown, Virginia Buckle, Tasia Erickson, Karen Hoffberg, Joyce Lombard, Darlene Roker, Mary Kolada Scott, Janna Valenzuela, and Wendy Winet. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

realART Opening Oct. 4. The Postcard Show with handmade postcards donated by artists from all over the world. All proceeds donated to Act Blue. Reception on Sunday, Oct. 4, 3-5 p.m. Whizin Market Square, 28873 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, whatisrealart.com.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Oct. 3-Nov. 21: Neighbors, more than 70 large portraits taken by photographer John Raymond Mireles. Ongoing: Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism, The Illusionists and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

THEATER/PERFORMANCE

BLACK RECONSTRUCTION IN AMERICA Through Nov. 3. Phylicia Rashad, Yvette Nicole Brown, Roy Wood Jr. and other African American actors will participate in “The ReadIn Series,” an online reading marathon of W.E.B. Du Bois’ seminal work. Readings will air on Tuesdays and Fridays. Produced by MiRi Park of California State University, Channel Islands. thereadinseries.com.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Poetry reading from Scott Withian and open mic, streamed live from EP Foster Library.

www.facebook.com/Ventura-County-Poetry-Project-109806817109129/.

ART GALLERIES AND MUSEUMS

ATRIUM GALLERY Opened Aug. 21. Environment: Addressing Your Surroundings. vcartscouncil.org/atrium-gallery/calendar-of-competitive-shows-2020/.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Oct. 24. Virtual exhibits Natural Wonders, featuring ceramics by Lauren Hanson (Beato Gallery) and Nature’s Bounty, recent works from members of the Ventura County Potters’ Guild. 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

BUENAVENTURA ART ASSOCIATION GALLERY Through Nov. 14. Diverse works by Janet Black, Christopher King, Darlene Roker and Laura Walter. Open weekends only; contact gallery for details. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Studio 30, Ventura, 805-648-1235, www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through Dec. 31: Life Interrupted, a virtual exhibit of work by young local artists, with paintings, illustrations, digital art and mixed media exploring life during quarantine, social distancing and uncertainty. Ongoing: Virtual exhibit: Empathy: Beneath the Surface, multidisciplinary perspectives on the idea of empathy, personal agency and the universal bonds that connect us. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. “Museum from Home” resources, including Mineral Mondays, Women in STEM Wednesdays and Fossil Fridays. Kids’ educational giveaways every month. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org or @caoilmuseum.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Dec. 21: Fragile Waters: Predator or Prey? Photography by Ralph Clevenger and art by Kathy S. Copsey featuring the great white shark, a species vitally important to the marine ecosystem. Ongoing: Maritime art by Dutch, English and French artists; world-class ship models; the Port of Hueneme display and more. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Ongoing. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology; the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools; and Montalvo, Pierpont and Sierra Linda elementary schools, . focusonthemasters.com/learning-to-see-gallery/.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Through Nov. 9. Fall Members Show, with works by more than a dozen BAA artists. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Oct. 31. Virtual exhibits: Thingamajig VI: A Printmaking Exploration and Documenting History Through Art: The Work of David Labkovski. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through Nov. 30: Arte Forastero, a sculpture exhibit featuring 14 regional artists whose work will be showcased in the museum’s outdoor plaza and the nursery and lower trails of the Ventura Botanical Gardens. Opened in August: Archival Exquisite Corpse, a virtual photography project in collaboration with Ventura College, in which students used the museum’s online photo archive to find inspiration. Opened May 29: Third Annual Ventura Unified School District Student Online Art Show, featuring work by VUSD high, middle and elementary school students. Ongoing: Several virtual exhibits, including Mending the Divide, Patterns on the Land, California Cool, Nordic Myths and Legends, George Stuart Historical Figures® and more. Also featuring virtual learning modules and quizlets. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI INSTITUTE Through Oct. 11. Muna Malik: Air Justice, a large-scale presentation. 248 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, carolynglasoebaileyfoundation.org/ojai-institute/.

PORCH GALLERY Through Oct. 26. Resurrection: New Works by Dennis Mukai, with works conceptualized after the Thomas Fire and inspired stylistically by Japanese Shi-hanga wood block prints of the early 20th century. 310 E. Matilija Ave., Ojai, 805- 620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Nov. 29: Virtual exhibits for Santa Paula Sojourn, over 30 paintings featuring 20 different locations in and around Santa Paula by Shannon Celia; and and Inspiration and Influence: Sculptor Duane Dammeyer and Painter Rima Muna. Ongoing virtual exhibits: The First Decade: Celebrating Ten Years of Acquisitions, an exhibition of works from the museum’s permanent collection in celebration of its 10-year anniversary. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

VITA ART CENTER Through Dec. 16. Registration is now open for a variety of fall art classes for children and adults. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Oct. 31. Virtual exhibits: Meleko Mokgosi: Acts of Resistance, examining formal and informal forms of resistance through figurative paintings that confront the politics and histories of representation; Documenting History Through Art: The Work of David Labkovski, autobiographical paintings and drawings from the artist’s experiences of World War II, the Holocaust and their aftermath; Passionate Perspectives senior art exhibit; and Thingamajig VI: A Printmaking Exploration. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.