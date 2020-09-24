by Darrin Peschka and David Goldstein

Bike Week is Sept. 21-25 in Ventura County, and the Ventura County Transportation

Commission is asking locals to mix up their routine by biking instead of driving one day a week.

The positive impact on the environment is significant, and cyclists can enjoy a break from

increased isolation at home.

Bike Week, which has been referred to as Bike to Work Week in the past, is an annual event

that encourages residents to leave their cars at home and instead use their bicycles to run

essential errands, travel to medical appointments, commute to work, or just get out of the

house. Those who pledge to do so at goventura.org/bike-week will be entered to win one of 10

$100 VISA gift cards. Participants must be over the age of 18 and the pledge must be made by

Sept. 30.

Residents of Ventura County may have noticed lighter traffic when the state of California first

shut down in response to COVID-19. According to the California Coalition for Clean Air, March

brought Californians some of the cleanest air in the United States. Though many people

continue to stay home from work, school and other destinations, others have returned to their

routines. According to the California Department of Transportation, VMT (vehicle miles

traveled) data indicates that traffic in Ventura County has been inching its way back to pre-

pandemic levels, negatively impacting air quality.

If an essential destination is too far to bike, cyclists can use racks and storage compartments on

local buses to bring a bicycle on board. Riders can cover a portion of their trip, perhaps the first

or last mile, via bike, and use transit for the rest of the journey. Many cyclists also enjoy taking

public transit one way and riding their bicycle the other way.

Next time you are preparing to depart on an essential trip, visit goventura.org/getting-

around/bike and discover one of Ventura County’s bike routes. The map highlights Class 1

paths, which are separated from cars; Class 2, which are shared-street painted bike lanes; and

Class 3, which are on-street bike routes designated by signs. Cyclists in the Conejo Valley

recently welcomed six miles of Class 2 freshly paved bike lanes from Lake Sherwood to Hidden

Valley.

If you break out your old bike for a tune-up or begin shopping for a new one in preparation for

Bike Week, you will be in good company.

“I’m seeing bicycle repairs about double my normal amount since COVID isolation began,” said

Ron Lathrop, who has been the manager of Bicycles of Ojai for nearly 30 years. “And new

bikes… have been in short supply due to manufacturing disruptions, but they are just starting to

come back, so we are seeing a lot of purchases now.”

The segment taking off the fastest, according to Lathrop, is electric bikes. “They’re mostly made

in Taiwan, not China, so inventory is available,” he said.

Bike Week 2020 will be followed by California Clean Air Day on Oct. 7. On that date, locals are

invited to pledge at cleanairday.org/individual-pledge to bike, walk, install an air quality monitor, plant a tree, or group deliveries together in an effort to create cleaner air in our community.

This year, during Bike Week, pledge to mix things up by leaving your car at home and breaking

out your bike.

For more information about transportation, air quality, and ridesharing during Bike Week and

beyond, visit goventura.org or follow VCTC (@GoVCTC) on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and

Twitter.

Due to recent fires, Dr. Laki Tisopulos, Executive Officer of the Ventura County Air Pollution

Control District, urges bicyclists who are sensitive to air pollution to check air quality before

bicycling. “We have air quality reports at vcapcd.org, and you can see Air Quality Alerts by

following @VCAPCD on social media,” he said.

More information:

www.goventura.org/bike-week

https://www.cleanairday.org/about-clean-air-day

pems.dot.ca.gov

bayareabiketowork.com/environmental-benefits

vcapcd.org

David Goldstein is an environmental analyst with the Ventura County Public Works Agency and

Darrin Peschka is a program manager for government and community relations at the Ventura

County Transportation Commission.