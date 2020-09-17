by Kimberly Rivers

Over the next week, the League of Women Voters of Ventura County will host candidate forums for all of the city council races taking place in Camarillo (co-hosted by Camarillo Chamber of Commerce), Simi Valley, Ventura and Ojai.

Forums for other races, including school boards, special districts and the cities of Port Hueneme, Thousand Oaks, Fillmore and Santa Paula (co-hosted with Santa Paula Chamber of Commerce) will take place in the coming weeks.

Camarillo City Council Candidate Forum: Monday, Sept. 21, 6:30-8 p.m.

Candidates for Districts 3 and 4 will be included in one forum. This forum is co-hosted by the Camarillo Chamber of Commerce.

The candidates for Dist. 3 are Tiffany Lewis, Karlton Huss and Kevin Kildee (incumbent). The candidates for Dist. 4 are Heather Schmidt and Anthony “Tony” Trembley (incumbent).

Ventura City Council Candidate Forums: Tuesday, Sept. 22

District 2: 5-6 p.m. Qualified candidates: Dougie Michie, Doug Halter, Christy Weir (incumbent).

District 3: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Qualified candidates: Aaron Gaston, William Cornell, Mike Johnson, Barbara Brown. Mayor Matt LaVere is the incumbent, but is leaving the seat after having been elected to the Ventura County Supervisor Dist. 1 seat in the March 2020 primary election. District 7: 8-9 p.m. Qualified candidates are Nancy Pederson, Joe Schroeder, Michael James Nolan, Heather May Ellinger, and Cheryl Heitman (incumbent). Simi Valley City Council Candidate Forums: Wednesday, Sept. 23 Districts 1 and 3: 6-7:15 p.m.: Candidates for Dist. 1 are Phil Loos and Dee Dee Cavanaugh (incumbent). Candidates for Dist. 3 are Ryan Valencia, T.J. McInTurff and Elaine Litster (incumbent by appointment). Mayor: 7:30-9 p.m. Candidates for Simi Valley Mayor are Robert Clarizio, Joe Ayala, Wayne Hampton Holland III, Brandon Fortuna, Robbie Hildago and Keith Mashburn (incumbent). Ojai City Council Candidate Forums: Thursday, Sept. 24 Distrist 4: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Candidates for Dist. 4 are Jeri Becker and Suzi Francina (incumbent). Mayor: 8-9 p.m. Candidates for Ojai Mayor are Betsy Stix and William Weirick (current councilmember). The incumbent, Johnny Johnston, is not seeking another term. All forums will take place via Zoom and are open to the public. Registration is free. Attendees must register for each forum separately. One question can be submitted by each attendee prior to the forum. Questions cannot be asked during the forum. All forums will be moderated by David Maron. Registration for all forums is online at www.my.lwv.org/california/ventura-county/candidate-forums

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization.

