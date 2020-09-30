Pictured: A VC League of Women Voters candidate forum in January 2020.

by Kimberly Rivers

With an air of urgency local races are seeing more candidates than ever before; most are first time candidates. This can be great for voters, and it can be overwhelming for those trying to be better informed. As a key part of the effort to give voters a chance to learn more about candidates for city council, water districts, school boards and more, the League of Women Voters of Ventura County will be hosting the following virtual candidate forums on Zoom, which will be moderated by David Maron.

The public is invited to submit questions in advance for consideration. No questions can be submitted live during the forum.

THOUSAND OAKS CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATES | Thursday, Oct. 1, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

FILLMORE CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATES | Friday, Oct. 2, 6:30-8 p.m.

SANTA PAULA CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATES | Monday, Oct. 5, 6-7:15 p.m. (Co-hosted by the Santa Paula Chamber of Commerce).

VENTURA COUNTY SUPERVISOR, DISTRICT 5 | Monday, Oct. 5, 7:30-8:45 p.m.

STATE ASSEMBLY DIST. 44 | Tuesday, Oct. 6, 7:30-8:30 p.m.

OXNARD CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 4 | Thursday, Oct. 8, 6-7:30 p.m.

OXNARD MAYOR | Thursday, Oct. 8, 8-9 p.m.

OXNARD CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 3 | Friday, Oct. 9, 6-7 p.m.

OXNARD CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 6 | Friday, Oct. 9, 7:30-8:30 p.m.

OXNARD TREASURER | Monday, Oct. 12, 6-7 p.m.

U.S. CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 26 | Tuesday, Oct. 13, TBD. Rep. Julia Brownley (Dem.) and Ronda Baldwin-Kenney. (Co-hosted with CSUCI).

Ojai City Council Mayor forum postponed

Candidate Betsy Stix notified the League of Women Voters that she had a calendar conflict and could not participate in the forum scheduled for Sept. 24. The League of Women Voters has a policy that they only hold forums if at least two candidates can attend and so the forum was canceled on that date. The league is working to reschedule the forum.

Videos of past forums and registration for each forum is online at: https://my.lwv.org/california/ventura-county/candidate-forums.