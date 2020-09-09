AFTER DARK LIVE AND ONLINE
Most entertainment continues to be virtual, but there are a few exceptions. Take care, be well and SUPPORT LOCAL MUSIC!
PICTURED: Hillcrest Center for the Arts presents Stand-Up Comedy on the Hill, hosted by Jason Love and featuring Dan Gabriel, Matt Kirshen and Brian Kiley. The drive-in edition takes place in the parking lot of Conejo Creek Park South on Saturday, Sept. 12, at 8 p.m., with a live streamed version of the show offered on Zoom.
WEDNESDAY, 9/9
Live Music
Ventura County Fairgrounds: Music of the Knights, 8 p.m. ★
THURSDAY, 9/10
Comedy
Oxnard Performing Arts and Convention Center: Havana Nights live band and comedy show, 7-10 p.m.
Online
The Canyon (Agoura Hills): Live broadcast of Deepest Purple (Deep Purple tribute), 7-8:30 p.m. wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com/canyon-agoura-hills/
Gary Ballen: “The Human Jukebox” on Facebook Live every Thursday, 7-9 p.m. www.facebook.com/garyballen1
Other
Ventura County Fairgrounds: Movies in Your Car feat. Twister, 8 p.m.
FRIDAY, 9/11
Live Music
Oxnard Performing Arts and Convention Center: Carpool Jam with Generation Idol (Billy Idol tribute), 5 p.m.
Online
Ojai Underground Exchange: Live broadcast of Alan Thornhill, 7-9 p.m. www.ojaiartsexchange.com/events
VMF Music Connects: Ventura Music Festival presents a digital music festival featuring a new music video or performance every week. New content comes out every Friday at 11 a.m. venturamusicfestival.org/special-events/vmf-digital-festival/
Other
Ventura County Fairgrounds: Movies in Your Car feat. Hairspray, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY, 9/12
Live Music
Oxnard Performing Arts and Convention Center: Carpool Jam with The Long Run (Eagles tribute), 5 p.m. ★
Ventura County Fairgrounds: Metalachi, 8 p.m. ★
Comedy
Conejo Creek Park South (parking lot): Hillcrest Center for the Arts’ Live Stand-Up Comedy on the Hill, drive-in edition, with Jason Love, Dan Gabriel, Matt Kirshen and Brian Kiley, 8 p.m. hillcrestarts.com/show-detail.php?id=61 ★
Online
Gary Ballen: “The Human Jukebox” on Facebook Live every Saturday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. www.facebook.com/garyballen1
Hillcrest Center for the Arts’ Live Stand-Up Comedy on the Hill, streaming edition: With Jason Love, Dan Gabriel, Matt Kirshen and Brian Kiley, 8 p.m. via Zoom. hillcrestarts.com/show-detail.php?id=61 ★
SUNDAY, 9/13
Live Music
Ventura County Fairgrounds: Regulo Caro, Los Originales de San Juan, Jesus Ojeda y sus Parientes, 7:30 p.m. ★
Online
Camerata Pacifica Concerts at Home: Camerata Pacific presents a livestream classical music concert from its video library every Sunday at 10 a.m. on YouTube and Facebook. cameratapacifica.org/
Gary Ballen’s Sunday Fun Day: “The Human Jukebox” on Facebook Live every Sunday, 3-6 p.m. www.facebook.com/garyballen1
TUESDAY, 9/15
Online
Gary Ballen: “The Human Jukebox” on Facebook Live every Tuesday, 7-9 p.m. www.facebook.com/garyballen1