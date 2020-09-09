AFTER DARK LIVE AND ONLINE

Most entertainment continues to be virtual, but there are a few exceptions. If you have something related to nightlife — online or otherwise — please email nshaffer@timespublications.com. Take care, be well and SUPPORT LOCAL MUSIC!

PICTURED: Hillcrest Center for the Arts presents Stand-Up Comedy on the Hill, hosted by Jason Love and featuring Dan Gabriel, Matt Kirshen and Brian Kiley. The drive-in edition takes place in the parking lot of Conejo Creek Park South on Saturday, Sept. 12, at 8 p.m., with a live streamed version of the show offered on Zoom.

WEDNESDAY, 9/9

Live Music

Ventura County Fairgrounds: Music of the Knights, 8 p.m. ★

THURSDAY, 9/10

Comedy

Oxnard Performing Arts and Convention Center: Havana Nights live band and comedy show, 7-10 p.m.

Online

The Canyon (Agoura Hills): Live broadcast of Deepest Purple (Deep Purple tribute), 7-8:30 p.m. wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com/canyon-agoura-hills/

Gary Ballen: “The Human Jukebox” on Facebook Live every Thursday, 7-9 p.m. www.facebook.com/garyballen1

Other

Ventura County Fairgrounds: Movies in Your Car feat. Twister, 8 p.m.

FRIDAY, 9/11

Live Music

Oxnard Performing Arts and Convention Center: Carpool Jam with Generation Idol (Billy Idol tribute), 5 p.m.

Online

Ojai Underground Exchange: Live broadcast of Alan Thornhill, 7-9 p.m. www.ojaiartsexchange.com/events

VMF Music Connects: Ventura Music Festival presents a digital music festival featuring a new music video or performance every week. New content comes out every Friday at 11 a.m. venturamusicfestival.org/special-events/vmf-digital-festival/

Other

Ventura County Fairgrounds: Movies in Your Car feat. Hairspray, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, 9/12

Live Music

Oxnard Performing Arts and Convention Center: Carpool Jam with The Long Run (Eagles tribute), 5 p.m. ★

Ventura County Fairgrounds: Metalachi, 8 p.m. ★

Comedy

Conejo Creek Park South (parking lot): Hillcrest Center for the Arts’ Live Stand-Up Comedy on the Hill, drive-in edition, with Jason Love, Dan Gabriel, Matt Kirshen and Brian Kiley, 8 p.m. hillcrestarts.com/show-detail.php?id=61 ★

Online

Gary Ballen: “The Human Jukebox” on Facebook Live every Saturday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. www.facebook.com/garyballen1

Hillcrest Center for the Arts’ Live Stand-Up Comedy on the Hill, streaming edition: With Jason Love, Dan Gabriel, Matt Kirshen and Brian Kiley, 8 p.m. via Zoom. hillcrestarts.com/show-detail.php?id=61 ★

SUNDAY, 9/13

Live Music

Ventura County Fairgrounds: Regulo Caro, Los Originales de San Juan, Jesus Ojeda y sus Parientes, 7:30 p.m. ★

Online

Camerata Pacifica Concerts at Home: Camerata Pacific presents a livestream classical music concert from its video library every Sunday at 10 a.m. on YouTube and Facebook. cameratapacifica.org/

Gary Ballen’s Sunday Fun Day: “The Human Jukebox” on Facebook Live every Sunday, 3-6 p.m. www.facebook.com/garyballen1

TUESDAY, 9/15

Online

Gary Ballen: “The Human Jukebox” on Facebook Live every Tuesday, 7-9 p.m. www.facebook.com/garyballen1