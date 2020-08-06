PICTURED: Robert Zapata performs on Aug. 1, 2020, during Parked Car Comedy at the PACC. Photo courtesy of Adriana Clark

by Nancy D. Lackey Shaffer

nshaffer@timespublications.com

The parking lot of the Oxnard Performing Arts and Convention Center was packed on Saturday, Aug. 1, with hundreds of people coming out for drive-in entertainment courtesy of Parked Car Comedy. The series, co-presented by The Canyon Club in Agoura Hills and Ventura Harbor Comedy Club, offers live standup from top talent, and last weekend’s show featured Jerry Garcia, Robert Zapata, Rene Vaca and Jesus Sepulveda. Judging from the laughter that could be heard across the lot, a little safe, socially distanced comedy relief was just what the doctor ordered.

parkedcarcomedy.com.