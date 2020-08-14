by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

State officials have issued a voluntary Flex Alert for energy conservation between the hours of 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. today, Aug. 14, 2020 due to a heat wave which is expected to bring temperatures 10 to 20 degrees above normal.

“The power grid operator is predicting an increase in electricity demand, primarily from residential air conditioning use. Conservation efforts could be critical to maintaining reliability on the power system,” states the press release from the California Independent System Operator (ISO). “Above-normal temperatures for the West, including California, are expected to last through the weekend and into late next week.”

The ISO is a nonprofit, public benefit corporation that manages the high-voltage electric grid for 80 percent of California.

Night time temperatures through next week are expected to be normal.

All electricity consumers are asked to conserve electricity, particularly in the late afternoon and early evening hours, when the electricity grid is subject higher demand and solar energy production is reduced.

Recommendations to help prevent rotating power outages:

Set air conditioner thermostats to 78 degrees or higher

Turn off unnecessary lights

Use major appliances before 3 p.m. or after 10 p.m.

The ISO will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary.

For information on Flex Alerts and to get more electricity conservation tips, visit the ISO’s Flex Alert website.