The St. Junipero Serra Statue in front of Ventura City Hall on July 15, 2020, days before being removed. Photo by Erich Schaffer.

by Bryan Rosen

The people who were responsible for the bronze Father Junipero Serra statue being placed in 1989 outside Ventura City Hall to replace the original 1936 damaged concrete statue thought it was important. A beautiful piece of art was created.

On July 15, 2020, the Ventura City Council voted to take down the Serra statue. But their decision may be appealed by a referendum or initiative of the people. It looks like a lot of people are going to be fighting over this, in the courts or on the ballot. It has been a divisive issue at a time when unity is needed.

Tearing down monuments and degrading dead people who can’t defend themselves is easy. Creating a better world is more difficult. Monuments do not have to be about beneficent figures. Whether one loves or hates Father Serra, his historical importance cannot be denied. Instead of tearing down a statue created in the past in a public area, a plaque can be put next to it, so the modern generation with its greater understanding can add to the story. A mini library with books about the figure and the time period can be added. It’s important to understand the past so mistakes aren’t repeated, and public monuments in public places give us much food for thought and help stimulate interest in learning. Let each generation create its own monuments.

With so much brutal treatment of Native Americans occurring in his day, it’s noteworthy that Father Serra actually stood up for them, and walked all the way from Carmel to Mexico City to protest the terrible abuse by the Spanish colonial government. There he presented a bill of rights for Native Americans. In 1775, when Mission San Diego de Alcalá was burnt down by Kumeyaay attackers and his dear friend Father Luis Jayme was tortured and murdered, Serra pleaded with authorities for lenient treatment. “As for the culprits, their offense should be forgiven after some slight punishment,” he said. “By doing so they would see we were putting into practice the rule we teach them — to return good for evil and to pardon our enemies.”

Symbolic gestures like removing statues may be easy to do, but are also a diversion from the really important issues. Instead of wasting time on statues, how about condemning the injustices occurring in the present?

Was what Father Serra did any worse than what our government has been doing in modern times? President Obama, a Black man, killed many dark-skinned people with drones in the Middle East. Most of them were bystanders. Would he have done so if there was a chance his own children would be killed by a drone? Mr. Trump is helping the Saudis to commit mass murder against the people of Yemen. Let’s not forget the millions killed in the Iraq and Vietnam wars. Martin Luther King Jr. in his speech “The Three Evils of Society” spoke against the military-industrial complex, saying “millions, yes billions, are appropriated for mass murder.” Congresswoman Julia Brownley votes to fully fund the military-industrial complex, and this year went along with the Democratic leadership to give Mr. Trump everything he wanted in the bloated military budget for the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

Yet the same politicians who support the military murder machine are co-opting the Black Lives Matter message. Why are protesters so obsessed with removing statues — that don’t drop bombs or kill Black people — and not directing more energy toward removing politicians from office? If statues or memorials are made of today’s leaders, do they need to come down in a hundred years? Where does it all end?

Lots of lip service is given by politicians to Martin Luther King Jr. and they love to “celebrate” him during the holiday. If our representatives really want to celebrate him, they can stand up against the big moneyed interests, and do more to help people in need. For example, why doesn’t the Ventura City Council do more to help farmworkers around Ventura who are being subjected to toxic pesticides? What of the mass incarceration that exists in our times, the warehousing of poor people and people of color in miserable conditions?

Instead of removing statues, the government needs to put its energy into making life better for people today, into supporting decent wages, and helping the poor get out of poverty. It’s notable what’s not on the Ventura City Council agenda: the proposal for creating a beautiful monument to the Chumash. It’s doubtful that will ever happen. It’s so much easier to take something down than create something worthwhile.

Bryan Rosen is Director of Concerned Citizens for Environmental Health, an environmental advocacy group involved in animal rights issues and in the effort to reduce pesticide use in the Ojai area.