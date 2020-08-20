PICTURED: The Passion Players at the American Association of University Women. The Passion Players is a theatrical troupe whose members portray notable women’s rights activists. Photo courtesy of Dawn Dyer

by Betsy Patterson

The League of Women Voters (LWV) is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. The national organization was founded by Carrie Chapman Catt after the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, granting women their right to vote. There were some local or state leagues before 1920 and the LWV Tennessee was crucial in getting Tennessee to be the last state needed to ratify the amendment on Aug. 18, 1920. The tie-breaking vote came from Harry T. Burn, acting on the plea of his mother. It was officially adopted on August 26, 1920, and the work of the League of Women Voters began: educating voters about the process of voting and about the candidates and issues.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our celebration will not be all that we intended. We want to take time, however, to recognize the historic significance of these women who pushed for their right to vote, enduring many hardships including the 1918 influenza pandemic. Those women included familiar and not-so-familiar names: Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Sojourner Truth, Lucy Stone, Carrie Chapman Catt, Ida B. Wells-Barnett, Inez Milholland, Alice Paul, Mabel Vernon, Lucy Burns, Mary Church Terrell and many more.

We have seen many changes over the past 100 years. Few women had access to higher education in the early 1900s; now over 50 percent of college graduates are women. When women married, they took their husband’s name. In addition to their name, they lost their right to own property and manage business, and could not have their own bank account or, later, a credit card without the signature of their husbands or other significant male family member. In 1974, the Equal Credit Opportunity Act passed and women could obtain their own line of credit.

During wartime, women ran the farms, worked in industry and continued to manage the household and raise the children. Post-World War II, many women were expected to return to their previous roles of homemaker and mother and not work outside the home. It took a second wave of feminism in the 1960-70s to break down some of these social barriers.

Women began to enter politics. Jeannette Rankin was the first woman to serve in Congress, elected in 1917 from Montana. Nellie Tayloe Ross was the first female governor of Wyoming, serving from 1925-1927. Shirley Chisholm was the first Black woman elected to Congress in 1968 and served until 1983. Today women currently hold 25 percent of the Senate seats and 23 percent of the House of Representative seats. Women make up 50.9 percent of the U.S. population, as of 2019.

Locally, Susan K. Lacey and Maggie Erickson Kildee were the first women elected to the Ventura County Board of Supervisors, both in 1980. Today the Board of Supervisors and all 10 city councils in Ventura County have one or more elected women serving.

The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan and nonprofit organization with over 500,000 members and supporters today, including men, since 1974. Our local league began in 1960 with 22 members under the leadership of Mrs. John (Carol) Quinn. Today we have 125 members who come from a wide array of fields, including education, environmental studies, corporate and small business, law, agriculture, arts, medicine, science and politics.

As we celebrate our 100 years, the League of Women Voters continues its mission: encouraging voters to become informed about the candidates and issues and to vote.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person voting presents a higher risk of infection. This November California will hold its first all-mail election. On Oct. 5, the Ventura County Elections Office will begin mailing registered voters their official ballot. Voters will be able to fill out the ballot in the safety of their home, then mail it back to the Elections Office in the postage-paid envelope. Or, starting Oct. 7, the ballot can be dropped into one of the 31 Ballot Drop boxes around the county. Last option: taking the ballot to one of the 47 Vote Centers (consolidated polling places) which will be open Oct. 31- Nov. 3 for those needing assistance, including accessibility, same-day registration, ballot replacement if lost or damaged, etc.

Voting has never been easier. In the coming months we will be helping the VC Elections Office (venturavote.org) to educate voters and answer your questions about the upcoming November election.

Betsy Patterson is president of the League of Women Voters Ventura County, www.lwvventuracounty.org.