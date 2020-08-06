Pictured: Motorists stranded in a remote part of Lockwood Valley are rescued in a Polaris RZR utility-task vehicle with the Fillmore Search and Rescue Team on July 30, 2020. Photo submitted.

Offroaders rescued in Lockwood Valley

On July 30 at 11:24 p.m., the Lockwood Valley station of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call that motorists were stranded on a remote trail used by four-wheel drive vehicles and dirt bike riders to access Sunset Campground in the Los Padres National Forest. The Fillmore Search and Rescue Team (SAR) was activated to respond.

The motorist’s vehicle became inoperable on the Miller Jeep Trail due to multiple flat tires. The trail requires considerable ground clearance and proper off-road tires. The passengers had to hike out of the area to find cell phone service to be able to call for help.

The Lockwood Valley station mobilized their Polaris RZR utility-task vehicle and the SAR team with a local deputy located the stranded motorists at about 3:30 a.m.

Group files suit to return Serra statue

On July 21, a group called the Coalition for Historical Integrity filed legal action in Ventura County Superior Court against the city of Ventura seeking to compel the city to return the St. Junipero Serra statue to its perch in front of city hall.

The statue was removed last month following several public meetings and is in temporary storage while the San Buenaventura mission prepares to accept the statue.

The first requested action by the coalition, a temporary restraining order to halt the statue’s removal, was denied by the court.

Child care options with Conejo Rec.

The Conejo Recreation and Park District (CRPD) is offering childcare options called QuaranTEAM Care for families with students enrolled in Conejo Valley Unified School District. Morning care hours are 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for students in afternoon distance learning programs, and for students with morning learning schedules the afternoon care hours are 1-6 p.m. Multiple day programs are offered. Monthly fees are $375 for the Monday through Friday option, $275 for the Monday/Wednesday/Friday option, and $225 for the Tuesday/Thursday option.

QuaranTEAM Care is open to students in kindergarten through fifth grade and will take place at the Borchard, Conejo, Dos Vientos and Thousand Oaks community centers operated by CRPD. The recreation-focused program includes arts and crafts, STEM projects, games and outdoor activities. Parents should note that this is not a distance learning or assignment-assistance program.

Students will be placed in groups of eight to 12, which will remain the same during the four-week session. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations and state/county health guidelines for COVID-19 prevention will be followed, with site-specific safety plans developed for each location to ensure that social distancing, sanitizing measures and other health requirements are met.

Registration at www.crpd.org/reg begins at 9 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, for Session 1, which runs from Aug. 24 through Sept. 18. For more information on the QuaranTEAM Care and other CRPD programs, call 805-495-6471.

St. John’s opens new ER

On Aug. 4, St. John’s Regional Medical Center in Thousand Oaks opened a new 6,500 square foot emergency department that includes a new ambulance entrance, larger waiting area, three private triage rooms, a centralized nurses’ station and modern monitoring capabilities.

Aug. 14 deadline for VCAC entries

The Ventura County Arts Council is requesting entries for an online exhibition, **Environment: Addressing Your Surroundings**, that will begin Aug. 21. The all-media exhibit is a juried competition with cash prizes. There is no charge to enter.

The show’s theme asks artists to explore their experience during the pandemic and how their creative spirit has been impacted with a focus on supporting the community.

For more information and entry instructions, contact: gallery@vcartscouncil.org or visit www.vcartscouncil.org.

Ventura Bike HUB still open

During August the Bike HUB is open by appointment to sell and repair bikes for low cost. To make an appointment, call 805-641-2665. Visit Ventura Bike HUB online at bikeventura.org.

Ventura NAACP chapter gets $10K grant

CIT Group Inc. has awarded the Ventura County Chapter of the NAACP a $10,000 grant for scholarships for 10 local college students and college-bound students as part of the Acts of Caring initiative in support of causes including COVID-19 relief, food insecurity and advancing social and economic justice.

The NAACP Ventura County Chapter has worked since 1954 to support NAACP programs and policies at the local level, building community engagement through ongoing initiatives in the areas of civil rights, social and economic development and education.

Westside Council gets transportation and evacuation update

At their meeting on Aug. 5 at the Bell Arts Factory, the Westside Community Council hosted a panel discussion on transportation issues in the city and Ventura County. The meeting included information on the evacuation planning process that is ongoing within the ity of Ventura’s Office of Emergency Services.

A video of the movie will be made available online at www.westsidecommunitycouncil.org/our-meetings.

CSUCI spring semester 2021 enrollment begins Aug. 1

First time freshman and all transfer students can apply for Spring 2021 semester at CSU Channel Islands beginning Aug. 1. This is the first time CSUCI is opening up spring semester enrollment to all potential incoming students. Typciall this option is only available to upper division transfer students, but due to the pandemic many students have delayed their decision about where to attend college. This enrollment option only applies to CSUCI and other CSU schools may not offer this option.

The application period ends Aug. 31. Acceptance decisions will be made in early September. To apply for the spring 2021 semester, visit www.calstate.edu/apply. Students should also visit CSUCI’s admissions website at www.csuci.edu/admissions for information on admission requirements and important deadlines.