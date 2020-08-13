Pictured: The staff at the new Cottage Health Urgent Care Clinic in Oxnard. Photo submitted.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

Ventura River Adjudication hearing on Aug. 17

The status conference hearing in the Ventura River Watershed adjudication action that has embroiled over 12,000 property owners in a water-usage lawsuit with the city of Ventura is set for 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, at the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Dept. 10. All appearances will be via telephone as all courts are closed due to the pandemic.

Information for parties wishing to make an appearance via telephone is available at: courtcall.com/?c=CCHOME, or call 888-882-6878. Documents and other information is available at www.venturariverwatershedadjudication.com

Fishing boat fire near Anacapa Island

On Aug. 9 at approximately 9:30 a.m., the Ventura County and Los Angeles County fire departments and U.S. Coast Guard responded to a call that a recreational fishing boat was on fire in the vicinity of Anacapa Island. While agencies were en route, a nearby vessel assisted those aboard the fishing boat and four people escaped from the burning boat.

“The immediate actions of the good Samaritan certainly saved the lives of the individuals and kept a bad situation from becoming much worse,” said Lt. Benjamin McIntyre-Coble, duty officer on command with the U.S. Coast Guard at Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach. “This case is a testament to the goodwill that exists amongst Southern California mariners.”

The responding agencies put out the fire. One person aboard the burning boat was transferred to St. John’s Regional Medical Center in Oxnard, but all were in stable condition. A commercial vessel recovery company towed the burned boat back to shore.

No information about the cause of the fire was available at press time.

Golden State Killer sentencing next week

The sentencing hearing in the case of *The People of CA v. Joseph James DeAngelo*, known as The Golden State Killer, will take place next week, beginning with the victim impact statements scheduled Aug. 18-20. The sentencing is set to occur on Friday, Aug. 21.

The proceedings will be livestreamed on YouTube at: www.youtube.com/channel/UCNMbqmTbdctFGFe_7GJDYQQ/.

Partners distribute PPE in Camarillo

On Aug. 5, the city of Camarillo in partnership with the Economic Development Collaborative’s Small Business Development Center conducted a “no touch distribution” of free personal protective equipment to local businesses. Face masks, hand sanitizer and face shields were given out for free to businesses in Ventura County that have completed the attestation process to operate.

Food distribution in Camarillo every Friday

The Pleasant Valley Recreation and Park District gives out free bags of groceries to residents in need each Friday at 10 a.m.

Originally part of the services offered by the Pleasant Valley Senior Center, the scope has widened beyond needy seniors to include anyone finding themselves low on food. It is a drive-up, first-come, first-served process. Residents are asked to remain in their car and bring a large grocery bag, which volunteers will fill with a variety of food items and place along with a box of fresh produce in the trunk of the person’s vehicle.

Food is provided by Food Share of Ventura County and Grocery Outlet of Camarillo. Fresh produce is provided by the Berry Man.

The Senior Center is located at 1605 E. Burnley Street in Camarillo.

Oxnard man to serve life in prison for gang-related murder

Alexis Ramirez of Oxnard has been sentenced to 16 years to life in prison by Hon. Gilbert Romero after pleading guilty to second degree murder charges for the 2009 killing of Alfredo Vargas of Oxnard. The killing took place at a party that was targeted by gang members who believed it to be thrown by a rival gang. The party was in fact a little girl’s birthday party. Multiple victims were attacked by multiple perpetrators.

Charges were not filed until 2013.

Port continues greening efforts

The Port of Hueneme Board of Commissioners has approved the purchase of two battery-powered heavy duty trucks which once operational will be the first in the county. The American-made Kalmar trucks will move containers of fresh produce around the port with zero emissions. The purchase is funded by monies from a California Air Resource Board grant.

Cottage health opens urgent care center in Oxnard

On July 28, Cottage Health opened an urgent care center in Oxnard with the goal of providing full care to each patient within 45 minutes. Care providers at the clinic will include a licensed nurse practitioner, a radiology technician and clinical concierges.

Conditions treated include cold and flu symptoms, scrapes and minor cuts, minor burns, sprains, allergies, earache, urinary infection, skin conditions, rash, poison oak and other minor ailments and injuries. Services include x-rays and labs. Patients who require attention for more serious medical conditions may be referred to a local emergency department or physician.

Walk-ins are welcome and appointments are available.

Cottage Health is a not-for-profit organization providing medical care along the Central Coast.

The hours are seven days a week, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., open every day, never closed for holidays. Cottage Urgent Care Clinic is located in the Esplanade Shopping Center, 360 W. Esplanade Dr., Oxnard. www.cottagehealth.org/urgent-care/.