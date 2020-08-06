Pictured: JOHN LEWIS: GOOD TROUBLE streaming As part of the Monday Night Foreign Film Series offered through the Oxnard Film Society this relevant documentary by Dawn Porter tells the story of the late Statesman John Lewis. Through interviews and rare footage Lewis’ life is chronicled over 60 years, showing his social activism and later legislative action on civil rights, voting rights, gun control, healthcare and immigration. $12. www.oxnardfilmsociety.org Photo: Still from film showing John Lewis during the 1965 march in Selma, Alabama.

Thursday – Aug. 6

ONLINE PILATES 9:15 – 10:15 a.m. Live streaming pilates classes with Ocean through Instagram. @OCEANMCCORD Donations accepted through Venmo: oceane-mccord.

FREE PROFESSIONAL HEADSHOTS 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. A great head shot is important today with everyone’s photo on social media. Sixty percent of employers research job candidates via social media and this is one step to help ensure that community members who have lost work due to COVID-19 are supported and equipped in their career search. Getting a professional photo can be expensive, but you can get one for FREE. Christian Ramirez, photographer and filmmaker with Mezz Studio of Oxnard is offering professional photos at The Oxnard Performing Arts Center (OPAC). Space is limited, reservations are required and donations are encouraged. Registration for the event can be found online at oxnardperformingarts.com.

NATIONAL INTERVIEW DAY by appointment Express Employment Professionals is hosting an interview day in celebration of this national event and to assist people in finding great jobs at a time when many are losing jobs. With offices in Oxnard and Thousand Oaks walk-ins are welcome (Please wear a mask!) but phone calls are preferred. Job seekers never pay anything! For more information, please Express in Thousand Oaks (805) 418-1111 or in Oxnard (805) 973-1870. www.expresspros.com

Friday – Aug. 7

CITYWIDE OXNARD CLEAN UP Two days, Aug 7 and 8 Calling all residents to get out and clean up your neighborhood. Yard work, picking up trash and more will help beautify the city. Elected officials are expected to pick up a shovel and pitch in too. For details on how to get involved contact clean up coordinator Michael Murcurio 702-460-8224.

Saturday – Aug. 8

DELTA BY THE BEACH 7 p.m. A live streamed music and film event. Mississippi blues with Ventura based Delta by the Beach. $10, all proceeds benefit NAMBA and musicians. Info and link at: www.nambaarts.com/delta-by-the-beach/

Sunday – Aug. 9

VENTURA PARKS ROCK SCAVENGER HUNT You pick the time and day Through Aug. 24 the City of Ventura Parks and Rec Department is hosting a virtual scavenger hunt. Here’s how to participate: Visit Ventura parks and search for painted rocks with a label on the bottom that will identify it as part of the #ParksRock hunt. When you find one, take a selfie with the rock and email the photo to Gina Reyes, Ventura’s Recreation Coordinator at GReyes@CityofVentura.ca.gov. Your photo might be featured on the city’s Facebook page.

Monday – Aug. 10

Tuesday – Aug. 11

POPPIES BOOK CLUB MEETING 6 p.m. FREE A group discussion (with outdoor social distancing and masks) on the historical novel “Manhattan Beach” by Jennifer Egan. The story of the first female diver who repaired ships during the war, intertwined with a mystery about her missing father. All adults are invited to participate and please read the book beforehand. Please bring a chair to the back patio. Book club meetings every second Tuesday. Future books are: “The Art of Rivalry” by Sebastian Smee and “A Long Petal of the Sea” by Isabel Allende. www.poppiesartandgifts.indiemade.com.

Thursday – Aug. 13

THOUSAND OAKS TOASTMASTERS AT LUNCH 12- 1 p.m. Build your speaking skills and boost your confidence, both great ways to enhance your business and business life. Every Thursday via Zoom. For more info and to join contact Cathy Michaels at cathleenmichaels93012@gmail.com or visit www.1934.toastmastersclubs.org.

BE PREPARED FOR WILDFIRE 6-8 p.m. FREE This two-part, online training course is designed to educate residents living in areas at risk of being threatened by wildflire and how to make their property as safe as possible. Both sessions are required to attend the field day on Aug. 22. Presented by the Central Ventura County Fire Safe Council and facilitated by Wildland Urban Interface fire specialists. After the sessions, participants will have the opportunity to conduct a home ignition zone inspection with the instructors in person. Topics will include defensible space planning and structure risk assessment. The second session is Aug. 20, 6-8 p.m. The in-person Field Day is set for Aug. 22, 9 a.m. – noon and 1-4 p.m. at Poinsettia Pavilion, 3451 Foothill Rd. Ventura. Space fills up quickly. Register at www.cvcfiresafe.org/hiz-workshops-assessments/

ARTS LISTINGS

Many venues remain closed in compliance with public health orders. Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

NEW

CONEJO PLAYERS THEATRE Saturday, Aug. 8, 2 p.m. via Zoom. “Saturday Afternoon Live!” musical theatre master class, taught by Susan Egan. All ages. By donation. www.conejoplayers.org/ctp-presents-saturday-afternoon-live.

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE Aug. 6-9. A young pirate falls in love with the daughter of an eccentric major-general in this Gilbert and Sullivan musical presented by Young Artists Ensemble as a drive-in multimedia event. The production will be performed live by 10 actors with the rest of the cast appearing on film. Tickets only available online. $25-30. Parking lot of Conejo Creek Park South, 1300 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, www.hillcrestarts.com/show-detail.php?id=45.

TRIFLES Saturday, Aug. 8, 7 p.m. on YouTube. Camarillo Skyway Playhouse presents this 1916 feminist one-act play about a woman accused of murdering her husband. $5 suggested donation. skywayplayhouse.org

VENTURA COUNTY PROJECT Wednesday, Aug. 12, 6 p.m. via Zoom. Open mic poetry hosted by Ron Fullerton and Sandra Knapp at the Newbury Park Library. www.facebook.com/Ventura-County-Poetry-Project-109806817109129/

THEATER/PERFORMANCE

HIGH STREET ARTS CENTER Through Aug. 7. Camp Quarantine online youth classes in video, documentary and YouTube channel production; acting, stage makeup and more. tix6.centerstageticketing.com/sites/highstreet/events.php?month=now.

KINGSMEN SHAKESPEARE COMPANY Through Aug. 7. Summer workshops for ages 4 to adult are being offered virtually, with classes in Shakespeare, acting and theatre making. Special packages for adults include a mix of sessions with live and pre-recorded instruction and monologue coaching. 805-493-3184, www.kingsmenshakespeare.org/.

RUBICON THEATRE SUMMER EDUCATION PROGRAM Through Aug. 7. The renowned summer youth theatre program adapted for Zoom. Includes audition techniques, stage management, on camera and more. www.rubicontheatre.org/summer-education-programs.

ART GALLERIES AND MUSEUMS

BUENAVENTURA ART ASSOCIATION GALLERY Through Sept. 19. Members Show and featured artists Kathy Bodycomble and Lorna Amundson. Open weekends only; contact gallery for details. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Studio 30, Ventura, 805-648-1235, www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through Dec. 31: Life Interrupted, a virtual exhibit of work by young local artists, with paintings, illustrations, digital art and mixed media exploring life during quarantine, social distancing and uncertainty. Ongoing: Virtual exhibit: Empathy: Beneath the Surface, multidisciplinary perspectivventura es on the idea of empathy, personal agency and the universal bonds that connect us. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. “Museum from Home” resources, including Mineral Mondays, Women in STEM Wednesdays and Fossil Fridays. Kids’ educational giveaways every month. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org or @caoilmuseum.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Opened May 29. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology and the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools. focusonthemasters.com/learning-to-see-gallery/.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Through Sept. 14. BAA Members Show. Contact gallery for details. 1559 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura Harbor, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts/.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Sept. 2. Virtual exhibit: Thingamajig VI: A Printmaking Exploration. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Fridays, 12 p.m. (YouTube) through Aug. 21. Every Friday, the museum will present “Under the Hood,” a five-episode series that takes viewers inside the engines of some of the famed automobiles of the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com; @MullinMuseum; www.youtube.com/channel/UCOAatHN9wYC9y-3FthhRHXg/featured.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Opened May 29: Third Annual Ventura Unified School District Student Online Art Show, featuring work by VUSD high, middle and elementary school students. Ongoing: Virtual exhibits: Patterns on the Land, California Cool, Ojai Studio Artists: Mending the Divide, Legacy: Seven Decades of Ventura College Art, Huelga! Photographs from the Frontlines by Jorge Corralejo and Nordic Myths and Legends, George Stuart Historical Figures®. Also featuring virtual learning modules, quizlets and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Nov. 29: Virtual exhibits for Santa Paula Sojourn, over 30 paintings featuring 20 different locations in and around Santa Paula by Shannon Celia; and and Inspiration and Influence: Sculptor Duane Dammeyer and Painter Rima Muna. Ongoing virtual exhibits: The First Decade: Celebrating Ten Years of Acquisitions, an exhibition of works from the museum’s permanent collection in celebration of its 10-year anniversary. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Through Sept. 2. The Next Big Thing, new, exciting and breakthrough works. Due to changing pandemic-related restrictions, be sure to call before visiting. Ongoing virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

VITA ART CENTER Through Sept. 19: Truly Exquisite, based on the Surrealist exquisite corpse technique whereby renderings by different artists are reassembled to create single works of art; Pulp: Drawings and Works on Paper; Wyn Mathew Ceramics; and Michael Long: Insides. Through Aug. 14: Registration is now open for a variety of summer art camp sessions for ages 6-18. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Sept. 2. Virtual exhibits: Meleko Mokgosi: Acts of Resistance, examining formal and informal forms of resistance through figurative paintings that confront the politics and histories of representation; Documenting History Through Art: The Work of David Labkovski, autobiographical paintings and drawings from the artist’s experiences of World War II, the Holocaust and their aftermath; Passionate Perspectives senior art exhibit; and Thingamajig VI: A Printmaking Exploration. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.