CITY OF VENTURA GENERAL PLAN TOWN HALL Wednesday, Sept. 2, 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. The West Side Community Council (WCC) with the City of Ventura, the Westside Community Development Corp. and CAUSE are holding a virtual town hall public meeting with Raimi Associates, a firm that has been retained by the city of Ventura to conduct an update the city’s General Plan document that governs all land use decisions including zoning, in city limits for about 20 years once adopted. This is an opportunity for the public to provide input on the process. Spanish interpretation will be available. For more information call Liz Campos 805-760-7594 or James Forsythe 805-689-3990. Soom link will be available at www.westsidecommunitycouncil.org or use this information to access the Zoom meeting: meeting ID: 835 4511 4536 and passcode: 330929 Pictured: View of Ventura from the Pacific Ocean.

Thursday – Aug. 27

EAT SMART LIVE STRONG 10:30-11:20 a.m. FREE An online course for older adults taught by registered dieticians with Ventura County Area Agency on Aging. Information will include resources for eating healthy on a budget. Expect fun, lively discussions about food choices, exercise and more. To register call 805-477-7353 or email christal.greenlaw@ventura.org. www.vcaaa.org.

Friday – Aug. 28

ONWARD | FILLMORE’S DRIVE IN MOVIE NIGHTS 8 p.m. Shows Friday and Saturday night $15 per car. Gates open at 7 p.m. event ends at 10 p.m. Limited space, advance reservations are recommended. In car or truck bed seating only. Tickets are general admission, first come, first parked. No in and out, bring your own food and beverages, but leave your alcohol at home please. No smoking. Bring a flashlight for treks to the restroom. Masks and social distancing will be required when outside of vehicle. Email recreation@fillmoreca.gov or call 805-524-1500 ext. 713. Parking lot behind Fillmore City Hall, 250 Central Ave.

Saturday – Aug. 29

ONWARD | FILLMORE’S DRIVE IN MOVIE NIGHTS 8 p.m. Shows Friday and Saturday night $15 per car. Gates open at 7 p.m. event ends at 10 p.m. Limited space, advance reservations are recommended. In car or truck bed seating only. Tickets are general admission, first come, first parked. No in and out, bring your own food and beverages, but leave your alcohol at home please. No smoking. Bring a flashlight for treks to the restroom. Masks and social distancing will be required when outside of vehicle. Email recreation@fillmoreca.gov or call 805-524-1500 ext. 713. Parking lot behind Fillmore City Hall, 250 Central Ave.

Monday – Aug. 31

MONDAY NIGHT FOREIGN FILM SERIES Pick your own time/date Watch a great movie any night of the week. The Oxnard Film Society has adapted their film screenings to the strange times we are living in and now offers eleven films from around the world, two new films have just been added, for live streaming in your own home. Streaming fees are $4.99-$12 per film with unlimited viewing for three to seven days. Links for all films are online at www.oxnardfilmsociety.org.

Tuesday – Sept. 1

BE KIND 21 CAMPAIGN All day through Sept. 21 The Community Environmental Council is teaming up with Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation, with 165 partners, for the 3rd Annual #BeKind21 Campaign designed to respond during today’s movements through showcasing kindness as a verb – To be kind is to speak up. To be kind is to prioritize your mental wellness. To be kind is to advocate for a world that values, validates, and respects all people. The campaign invites schools, colleges, businesses and nonprofits to take the pledge to integrate kindness into their daily lives, which includes actions to build a more resilient world in the face of climate change. Community members are encouraged to take pictures when they engage in any of the items on the list and post to social media with tags #bekind21 and #cecsb. More info at CECSB.org/bekind21 and https://bornthisway.foundation

EATFRESH.ORG MINI COURSE 1-1:45 p.m. Taught by nutritionists this course will help make healthy eating less confusing and explore ways to boost nutrition, cooking tips and health living topics. Eating healthy on a budget is possible. Hosted by the Ventura County Area Agency on Aging. To register call (805) 406-8332 or e-mail Dietitian.RealFood@ventura.org.

OXNARD CITY COUNCIL MEETING 5 p.m. Information about watching the online meeting, the agenda and packet are online at: https://www.oxnard.org/city-meetings/. Speaker request forms must be submitted no later than 3 p.m. on Monday, the day before the meeting. Forms are online here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfFDFlKZzCS_PHXm4Mpm8-Xs6wtI8hZ3caqGwnzNNIg0np4vw/viewform?usp=sf_link

Wednesday – Sept. 2

JOB READY FORUM 6-7 p.m. The Moorpark College Foundation is hosting a panel on Zoom discussion with a focus on the Moorpark College Nursing program. The panel consists of alumni of the program discussing and answering questions about how the program positioned them for transfer to a four-year university or workforce preparation. Learn about connections the program has with local industries. Current students, adults in a career transition or the general public will find helpful information. The forum moderator will be Christina Lee, coordinator of the Moorpark College Nursing program. Panelists include Kathy Trigueiro, market director of Clinical Professional Development; Gabriel Guillen, RN coordinator for Palliative Care at Dignity Health; Alisha Taylor RN, BS. For more information email mcinfo@vcccd.edu or call 805-378-1469. Online registration for the forum at

https://cccconfer.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DymCD_CFR-Wh3nrqJe5ykg

CITY OF VENTURA GENERAL PLAN TOWN HALL Wednesday, Sept. 2, 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. The West Side Community Council (WCC) with the City of Ventura, the Westside Community Development Corp. and CAUSE are holding a virtual town hall public meeting with Raimi Associates, a firm that has been retained by the city of Ventura to conduct an update the city’s General Plan document that governs all land use decisions including zoning, in city limits for about 20 years once adopted. This is an opportunity for the public to provide input on the process. Spanish interpretation will be available. For more information call Liz Campos 805-760-7594 or James Forsythe 805-689-3990. Soom link will be available at www.westsidecommunitycouncil.org or use this information to access the Zoom meeting: meeting ID: 835 4511 4536 and passcode: 330929

Thursday – Sept. 3

EAT SMART LIVE STRONG 10:30-11:20 a.m. FREE An online course for older adults taught by registered dieticians with Ventura County Area Agency on Aging. Information will include resources for eating healthy on a budget. Expect fun, lively discussions about food choices, exercise and more. To register call 805-477-7353 or email christal.greenlaw@ventura.org. www.vcaaa.org.

EASTERN CLASSICS: BHAGAVAD GITA CHAPTER NINE Thursday, Sept. 3, 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. FREE Part of the Community Seminar Series offered by The Agora Foundation this facilitated discussion will explore influential eastern texts, like comparable writings from the west, that address the perennial questions of humankind. Centering around the bodies of work from China, Japan, and India, this series will focus on the texts of Taoism, Confucius, Buddhism, and Hinduism. Click here to access the readings. Link and ID to join the online event: Online. Click here. Meeting ID: 850 5014 8960

ARTS LISTINGS

Many venues remain closed in compliance with public health orders. Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

NEW

BLACK RECONSTRUCTION IN AMERICA Aug. 28-Nov. 3. Phylicia Rashad, Yvette Nicole Brown, Roy Wood Jr. and other African American actors will participate in “The Readin’ Series,” an online reading marathon of W.E.B. Du Bois’ seminal work. Readings will take place at 12 noon every Friday. Starting on Sept. 22, episodes will air on Tuesdays and Fridays. Produced by MiRi Park of California State University, Channel Islands. thereadinseries.com.

CONEJO PLAYERS THEATRE Saturday, Aug. 29, 2 p.m. via Zoom. “Saturday Afternoon Live!” workshop on perfecting your monologue, taught by Dan Tullis Jr. Ages 16+. By donation. www.conejoplayers.org/ctp-presents-saturday-afternoon-live.

LAST TRAIN TO NIBROC Aug. 29-30 via Vimeo. Romance blossoms between two young people forced to share a seat on a crowded train in 1940. Presented by Rubicon Theatre Company. Free; registration required. www.rubicontheatre.org/nibroc-trilogy

THEATER/PERFORMANCE

CAPTAIN LOUIE JR. Through Aug. 31. Young Artists Ensemble’s Hillcrest Players Broadway Musical Camp presents this delightfully fresh and touching story about friendship, available for streaming. $25 www.hillcrestarts.com/show-detail.php?id=55

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, Aug. 27, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom Poetry reading from Glenn Ingersoll and open mic, streamed live from EP Foster Library. www.facebook.com/Ventura-County-Poetry-Project-109806817109129/

ART GALLERIES AND MUSEUMS

BUENAVENTURA ART ASSOCIATION GALLERY Through Sept. 19. Members Show and featured artists Kathy Bodycomble and Lorna Amundson. Open weekends only; contact gallery for details. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Studio 30, Ventura, 805-648-1235, www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through Dec. 31: Life Interrupted, a virtual exhibit of work by young local artists, with paintings, illustrations, digital art and mixed media exploring life during quarantine, social distancing and uncertainty. Ongoing: Virtual exhibit: Empathy: Beneath the Surface, multidisciplinary perspectivventura es on the idea of empathy, personal agency and the universal bonds that connect us. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. “Museum from Home” resources, including Mineral Mondays, Women in STEM Wednesdays and Fossil Fridays. Kids’ educational giveaways every month. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org or @caoilmuseum.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Opened May 29. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology and the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools. focusonthemasters.com/learning-to-see-gallery/.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Through Sept. 14. BAA Members Show. Contact gallery for details. 1559 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura Harbor, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts/.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Sept. 2. Virtual exhibit: Thingamajig VI: A Printmaking Exploration. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through Nov. 30: Arte Forastero, a sculpture exhibit featuring 14 regional artists whose work will be showcased in the museum’s outdoor plaza and the nursery and lower trails of the Ventura Botanical Gardens. Opened in August: Archival Exquisite Corpse, a virtual photography project in collaboration with Ventura College, in which students used the museum’s online photo archive to find inspiration. Opened May 29: Third Annual Ventura Unified School District Student Online Art Show, featuring work by VUSD high, middle and elementary school students. Ongoing: Several virtual exhibits, including Patterns on the Land, California Cool, Nordic Myths and Legends, George Stuart Historical Figures® and more. Also featuring virtual learning modules and quizlets. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI INSTITUTE Through Oct. 11. Muna Malik: Air Justice, a large-scale presentation. 248 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, carolynglasoebaileyfoundation.org/ojai-institute/.

realART Through Aug. 29. Annual summer juried show, with an eclectic mix of over 50 artists. Whizin Market Square, 28873 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, whatisrealart.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Nov. 29: Virtual exhibits for Santa Paula Sojourn, over 30 paintings featuring 20 different locations in and around Santa Paula by Shannon Celia; and and Inspiration and Influence: Sculptor Duane Dammeyer and Painter Rima Muna. Ongoing virtual exhibits: The First Decade: Celebrating Ten Years of Acquisitions, an exhibition of works from the museum’s permanent collection in celebration of its 10-year anniversary. Art classes are now being offered outdoors, Aug. 20-22; see website for details. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Through Sept. 2. The Next Big Thing, new, exciting and breakthrough works. Due to changing pandemic-related restrictions, be sure to call before visiting. Ongoing virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

VITA ART CENTER Through Sept. 19: Truly Exquisite, based on the Surrealist exquisite corpse technique whereby renderings by different artists are reassembled to create single works of art; Pulp: Drawings and Works on Paper; Wyn Mathew Ceramics; and Michael Long: Insides. Through Aug. 14: Registration is now open for a variety of summer art camp sessions for ages 6-18. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Sept. 2. Virtual exhibits: Meleko Mokgosi: Acts of Resistance, examining formal and informal forms of resistance through figurative paintings that confront the politics and histories of representation; Documenting History Through Art: The Work of David Labkovski, autobiographical paintings and drawings from the artist’s experiences of World War II, the Holocaust and their aftermath; Passionate Perspectives senior art exhibit; and Thingamajig VI: A Printmaking Exploration. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.