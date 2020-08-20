HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Through Sept. 14. BAA Members Show. Contact gallery for details. 1559 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura Harbor, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts/. Pictured: “Lunch on the Pier” by Nancy Raymond.

Thursday – Aug. 20

SENIOR’S VIRTUAL BIRTHDAY PARTY 2 p.m. Join in the fun for all August birthdays. Call 805-497-0189 or email info@seniorconcerns.org to reserve your spot!

MEETING EAST VENTURA COMMUNITY COUNCIL 7 p.m. Meeting open to the public are the third Thursday of each month. This week the city’s General Plan will be discussed. Information on joining the virtual meeting is online at https://www.facebook.com/eastventura/

Saturday – Aug. 22

CHARLA EN ESPAÑOL DESDE MEDITATION MOUNT 6 p.m. Si piensas que otras personas estén interesadas en participar, envíales este correo electrónico libremente. Solo tendrán que registrarse para que reciban el enlace un dia antes del evento con Rosa Maria “Rosy” Romero. Spanish talk at Meditation Mount 6 p.m. Join Rosa Maria “Rosy” Romero for a talk and meditation on Zoom. FREE but registration required online HERE.

Monday – Aug. 24

HELP AND HOPE 10:30-11:30 a.m. FREE An online six-part educational program for those diagnosed with dementia. The course is designed to give people affected by dementia an opportunity to learn from experts in their fields. The first three seminars will cover Medicare/MediCal, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, and healthy habits during the pandemic. In the second week, the seminars will discuss adult day programs, advocacy for Alzheimer’s disease, and compassionate care planning. Registration required online at alz.org/CACentralCoast or by phone at 800.272.3900. Contact Leila Thayer Malone at LMThayer@alz.org or 805.261.2186 for questions.

MONDAY NIGHT FOREIGN FILM SERIES Pick your own time/date The Oxnard Film Society has adapted their film screenings to the strange times we are living in and now offers eleven films from around the world, two new films have just been added, for live streaming in your own home. Streaming fees are $4.99-$12 per film with unlimited viewing for three to seven days. Links for all films are online at www.oxnardfilmsociety.org.

Tuesday – Aug. 25

EATFRESH.ORG MINI COURSE 1-1:45 p.m. Taught by nutritionists this course will help make healthy eating less confusing and explore ways to boost nutrition, cooking tips and health living topics. Eating healthy on a budget is possible. Hosted by the Ventura County Area Agency on Aging. To register call (805) 406-8332 or e-mail Dietitian.RealFood@ventura.org.

JOURNEY TO LEADERSHIP 1:30-4 p.m. Join the Ventura County Leadership Academy for the annual awards event recognizing community leaders for their contributions to Ventura County. Register for FREE online at https://www.accelevents.com/e/VCLALeadershipAwards2020#DONATE

Wednesday – Aug. 26

MEETING COLLEGE AREA COMMUNITY COUNCIL 7 p.m. Meetings are the 4th Wednesday each month @ 7pm, Wright Event Center, 57 Day Road http://collegeareacouncil.com/wp/

Thursday – Aug. 27

EAT SMART LIVE STRONG 10:30-11:20 a.m. FREE An online course for older adults taught by registered dieticians with Ventura County Area Agency on Aging. Information will include resources for eating healthy on a budget. Expect fun, lively discussions about food choices, exercise and more. To register call 805-477-7353 or email christal.greenlaw@ventura.org. www.vcaaa.org.

ARTS LISTINGS

Many venues remain closed in compliance with public health orders. Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

NEW

CONEJO PLAYERS THEATRE Saturday, Aug. 22, 2 p.m. via Zoom. “Saturday Afternoon Live!” dance class featuring some original moves by Bob Fosse, taught by Miriam-Durrie Kirsch and Dani Kirsch. All ages. By donation. www.conejoplayers.org/ctp-presents-saturday-afternoon-live.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through Nov. 30: Arte Forastero, a sculpture exhibit featuring 14 regional artists whose work will be showcased in the museum’s outdoor plaza and the nursery and lower trails of the Ventura Botanical Gardens. Opened in August: Archival Exquisite Corpse, a virtual photography project in collaboration with Ventura College, in which students used the museum’s online photo archive to find inspiration. Opened May 29: Third Annual Ventura Unified School District Student Online Art Show, featuring work by VUSD high, middle and elementary school students. Ongoing: Several virtual exhibits, including Patterns on the Land, California Cool, Nordic Myths and Legends, George Stuart Historical Figures® and more. Also featuring virtual learning modules and quizlets. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

THEATER/PERFORMANCE

CAPTAIN LOUIE JR. Through Aug. 31. Young Artists Ensemble’s Hillcrest Players Broadway Musical Camp presents this delightfully fresh and touching story about friendship, available for streaming. $25 www.hillcrestarts.com/show-detail.php?id=55

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, Aug. 20, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom Poetry reading from Jeffrey McDaniel and open mic, streamed live from EP Foster Library. www.facebook.com/Ventura-County-Poetry-Project-109806817109129/

ART GALLERIES AND MUSEUMS

BUENAVENTURA ART ASSOCIATION GALLERY Through Sept. 19. Members Show and featured artists Kathy Bodycomble and Lorna Amundson. Open weekends only; contact gallery for details. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Studio 30, Ventura, 805-648-1235, www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through Dec. 31: Life Interrupted, a virtual exhibit of work by young local artists, with paintings, illustrations, digital art and mixed media exploring life during quarantine, social distancing and uncertainty. Ongoing: Virtual exhibit: Empathy: Beneath the Surface, multidisciplinary perspectivventura es on the idea of empathy, personal agency and the universal bonds that connect us. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. “Museum from Home” resources, including Mineral Mondays, Women in STEM Wednesdays and Fossil Fridays. Kids’ educational giveaways every month. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org or @caoilmuseum.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Opened May 29. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology and the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools. focusonthemasters.com/learning-to-see-gallery/.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Sept. 2. Virtual exhibit: Thingamajig VI: A Printmaking Exploration. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Fridays, 12 p.m. (YouTube) through Aug. 21. Every Friday, the museum will present “Under the Hood,” a five-episode series that takes viewers inside the engines of some of the famed automobiles of the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com; @MullinMuseum; www.youtube.com/channel/UCOAatHN9wYC9y-3FthhRHXg/featured.

OJAI INSTITUTE Through Oct. 11. Muna Malik: Air Justice, a large-scale presentation. 248 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, carolynglasoebaileyfoundation.org/ojai-institute/.

realART Through Aug. 29. Annual summer juried show, with an eclectic mix of over 50 artists. Whizin Market Square, 28873 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, whatisrealart.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Nov. 29: Virtual exhibits for Santa Paula Sojourn, over 30 paintings featuring 20 different locations in and around Santa Paula by Shannon Celia; and and Inspiration and Influence: Sculptor Duane Dammeyer and Painter Rima Muna. Ongoing virtual exhibits: The First Decade: Celebrating Ten Years of Acquisitions, an exhibition of works from the museum’s permanent collection in celebration of its 10-year anniversary. Art classes are now being offered outdoors, Aug. 20-22; see website for details. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Through Sept. 2. The Next Big Thing, new, exciting and breakthrough works. Due to changing pandemic-related restrictions, be sure to call before visiting. Ongoing virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

VITA ART CENTER Through Sept. 19: Truly Exquisite, based on the Surrealist exquisite corpse technique whereby renderings by different artists are reassembled to create single works of art; Pulp: Drawings and Works on Paper; Wyn Mathew Ceramics; and Michael Long: Insides. Through Aug. 14: Registration is now open for a variety of summer art camp sessions for ages 6-18. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Sept. 2. Virtual exhibits: Meleko Mokgosi: Acts of Resistance, examining formal and informal forms of resistance through figurative paintings that confront the politics and histories of representation; Documenting History Through Art: The Work of David Labkovski, autobiographical paintings and drawings from the artist’s experiences of World War II, the Holocaust and their aftermath; Passionate Perspectives senior art exhibit; and Thingamajig VI: A Printmaking Exploration. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.