JAPANESE SUBMARINES ATTACK AMERICA’S WEST COAST DURING WWII Wednesday, Aug. 19, 7 p.m. With the online speaker series offered by the Channel Islands Maritime Museum, Steve Lund will discuss the submarine campaigns the Japanese carried out along the west coast, including bombing forests in Oregon, the Battle of Los Angeles – events which ultimately led to the removal of 110,000 American citizens of Japanese heritage to internment camps. More information is available at (805) 984-6260 or cimmvc.org/whats-on/speaker-list/. Pictured: Japanese painting of submarines off American west coast from historical archives.

Thursday – Aug. 13

ONLINE AUCTION FOR FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Live online through 12 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 23 Bid on art, jewelry, gift certificates, experiences all to support the work of Ventura County based Focus on the Masters. Auction is live now HERE. https://event.auctria.com/1efe110e-17d6-4366-ad04-0382e7954971/779918d0cddd11ea8e898d0de255ee10

THOUSAND OAKS TOASTMASTERS AT LUNCH 12- 1 p.m. Build your speaking skills and boost your confidence, both great ways to enhance your business and business life. Every Thursday via Zoom. For more info and to join contact Cathy Michaels at cathleenmichaels93012@gmail.com or visit www.1934.toastmastersclubs.org.

BE PREPARED FOR WILDFIRE 6-8 p.m. FREE This two-part, online training course is designed to educate residents living in areas at risk of being threatened by wildflire and how to make their property as safe as possible. Both sessions are required to attend the field day on Aug. 22. Presented by the Central Ventura County Fire Safe Council and facilitated by Wildland Urban Interface fire specialists. After the sessions, participants will have the opportunity to conduct a home ignition zone inspection with the instructors in person. Topics will include defensible space planning and structure risk assessment. The second session is Aug. 20, 6-8 p.m. The in-person Field Day is set for Aug. 22, 9 a.m. – noon and 1-4 p.m. at Poinsettia Pavilion, 3451 Foothill Rd. Ventura. Space fills up quickly. Register at www.cvcfiresafe.org/hiz-workshops-assessments/

Friday – Aug. 14

FREE FOOD DISTRIBUTION 10 a.m. Every friday any community member who feels food insecure can come and receive a large bag of groceries and fresh produce. First come, first served, while supplies last. The Senior Center at 1605 E. Burnley Street in Camarillo.

VANESSA GUILLEN VIRTUAL VIGIL AND TOWN HALL 7 p.m. A vigil honoring murdered Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen. Hosted by LULAC Ventura College Council #3276. A panel of speakers including elected officials and members of the military will discuss issues related to treatment of women of color in the military. Event will be livestreamed on facebook HERE.

Saturday – Aug. 15

805AGKIDS VIRTUAL LIVESTOCK AUCTION 9 a.m. Register now as a buyer for this opportunity to support local kids who have raised animals that would normally be sold at the Ventura County Fair. The auction will have real time bidding for steers, pigs, goats, and lambs beginning at 9 a.m. with a Sale of Champions at 12 p.m. Details for bidders/buyers is online at https://805agkids.com/buy.

VC PRIDE 2020 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Pride is going virtual and it’s fabulous. Super celebrity appearances, proud celebrations and surprises in the online. Tune in for details on facebook HERE.

SOLIDARITY REVOLUTION – AN ART WALK CELEBRATION 12-5:30 p.m. Come together to explore solidarity stations throughout downtown Ventura to explore artwork centered around social justice. Family friendly and all outdoor, with an online auction of the artwork after the event. Bidding will run for 24 hours. Proceeds will go to the artist and a designated organization. Hosted by People Power VC, Get Loud Movement and Showing up for Racial Justice Ventura County. Please wear masks. All ages. More information online HERE.

SCHOOL CLOSURES AND COVID 2 p.m. The Ventura County Republican Party invites residents to hear from Dr. Jeffrey Barke MD, a practicing physician who will be discussing his views on the pandemic and school closures. Barkes is part of group of doctors demanding that schools fully reopen. Questions for Dr. Barke during the online talk can be emailed to: lwilliams@cagop.org. Register for this free talk HERE.

Sunday – Aug. 16

VC PRIDE 2020 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. The Pride car caravan starts at 10 a.m. from the Diversity Collective Community Resource Center to Ventura City Hall then at 5 p.m. tune in online for Drag Queen Trivia with chances to win fantastic prizes. Tune in for details on Facebook HERE. or visit Diversity Collective on Instagram and Twitter.

Tuesday – Aug. 18

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NATURIST ASSOCIATION/ VENTURA/CARPINTERIA ONLINE MEETUP 7-8:30 p.m. Visit Meetup web site at http://www.meetup.com/nature-519/ for more information.

Wednesday – Aug. 19

DRIVEUP DANCE SHOWCASE 6:45 – 8 p.m. Live performances from Hip Hop Mindset dance students. Enjoy live DJ and a snack booth. Assigned parking spots. Masks required if outside your vehicle for any reason including at the snack booth. You can set up chairs around vehicle – social distancing from other groups required. $15. Details on Facebook HERE.

Thursday – Aug. 20

SENIOR’S VIRTUAL BIRTHDAY PARTY 2 p.m. Join in the fun for all August birthdays. Call 805-497-0189 or email info@seniorconcerns.org to reserve your spot!

ARTS LISTINGS

Many venues remain closed in compliance with public health orders. Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

NEW

CAPTAIN LOUIE JR. Through Aug. 31. Young Artists Ensemble’s Hillcrest Players Broadway Musical Camp presents this delightfully fresh and touching story about friendship, available for streaming. $25 www.hillcrestarts.com/show-detail.php?id=55

CAR PARK THEATRE Aug. 15-16. A drive-in evening of uplifting Broadway songs. $40-60. 351 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-495-3715. www.conejoplayers.org/car-park-theatre-turning-our-driveway-broadway-0

POPPIES ARTS AND GIFTS Monday, Aug. 17, 10 a.m. Fabric Collage Mini Monday Workshop taught by Peggie Williamson. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai. Space is limited; call 805-807-4151 or sign up online at www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, Aug. 13, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom Poetry reading from Laura Stott and open mic, streamed live from EP Foster Library. www.facebook.com/Ventura-County-Poetry-Project-109806817109129/

THEATER/PERFORMANCE

ART GALLERIES AND MUSEUMS

BUENAVENTURA ART ASSOCIATION GALLERY Through Sept. 19. Members Show and featured artists Kathy Bodycomble and Lorna Amundson. Open weekends only; contact gallery for details. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Studio 30, Ventura, 805-648-1235, www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through Dec. 31: Life Interrupted, a virtual exhibit of work by young local artists, with paintings, illustrations, digital art and mixed media exploring life during quarantine, social distancing and uncertainty. Ongoing: Virtual exhibit: Empathy: Beneath the Surface, multidisciplinary perspectivventura es on the idea of empathy, personal agency and the universal bonds that connect us. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. “Museum from Home” resources, including Mineral Mondays, Women in STEM Wednesdays and Fossil Fridays. Kids’ educational giveaways every month. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org or @caoilmuseum.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Opened May 29. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology and the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools. focusonthemasters.com/learning-to-see-gallery/.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Through Sept. 14. BAA Members Show. Contact gallery for details. 1559 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura Harbor, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts/.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Fridays, 12 p.m. (YouTube) through Aug. 21. Every Friday, the museum will present “Under the Hood,” a five-episode series that takes viewers inside the engines of some of the famed automobiles of the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com; @MullinMuseum; www.youtube.com/channel/UCOAatHN9wYC9y-3FthhRHXg/featured.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Opened May 29: Third Annual Ventura Unified School District Student Online Art Show, featuring work by VUSD high, middle and elementary school students. Ongoing: Virtual exhibits: Patterns on the Land, California Cool, Ojai Studio Artists: Mending the Divide, Legacy: Seven Decades of Ventura College Art, Huelga! Photographs from the Frontlines by Jorge Corralejo and Nordic Myths and Legends, George Stuart Historical Figures®. Also featuring virtual learning modules, quizlets and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI INSTITUTE Through Oct. 11. Muna Maik: Air Justice, a large-scale presentation. 248 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, carolynglasoebaileyfoundation.org/ojai-institute/.

realART Through Aug. 29. Annual summer juried show, with an eclectic mix of over 50 artists. Whizin Market Square, 28873 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, whatisrealart.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Nov. 29: Virtual exhibits for Santa Paula Sojourn, over 30 paintings featuring 20 different locations in and around Santa Paula by Shannon Celia; and and Inspiration and Influence: Sculptor Duane Dammeyer and Painter Rima Muna. Ongoing virtual exhibits: The First Decade: Celebrating Ten Years of Acquisitions, an exhibition of works from the museum’s permanent collection in celebration of its 10-year anniversary. Art classes are now being offered outdoors, Aug. 20-22; see website for details. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Through Sept. 2. The Next Big Thing, new, exciting and breakthrough works. Due to changing pandemic-related restrictions, be sure to call before visiting. Ongoing virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

VITA ART CENTER Through Sept. 19: Truly Exquisite, based on the Surrealist exquisite corpse technique whereby renderings by different artists are reassembled to create single works of art; Pulp: Drawings and Works on Paper; Wyn Mathew Ceramics; and Michael Long: Insides. Through Aug. 14: Registration is now open for a variety of summer art camp sessions for ages 6-18. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Sept. 2. Virtual exhibits: Meleko Mokgosi: Acts of Resistance, examining formal and informal forms of resistance through figurative paintings that confront the politics and histories of representation; Documenting History Through Art: The Work of David Labkovski, autobiographical paintings and drawings from the artist’s experiences of World War II, the Holocaust and their aftermath; Passionate Perspectives senior art exhibit; and Thingamajig VI: A Printmaking Exploration. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.