Pictured: The Ekhobot being used at CSUCI uses artificial intelligence to communicate with students. Photo submitted.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

Due to a $89,637 grant, a digital app or “chatbot” designed for new students will now be available to all students at California State University, Channel Islands (CSUCI).

The app, named Ekhobot after the school’s mascot Ekho the Dolphin, was designed and first used to quickly answer questions from new students and provide reminders about deadlines and offer support and encouragement. Typical questions once texted in by students included “Where is the dining hall?” and “What is the deadline for registration?”

As students have adapted to life under the COVID-19 pandemic, Ekhobot took on an even more important role.

Those monitoring the Ekhobot messaging notice a shift. Incoming messages included “I’m just trying to manage my schoolwork with my army requirements. I was called up for duty,” and “If you could inform my teachers I will be dropping out and that I enjoyed their lectures but I’m not currently well.” Students also communicated about their parents losing jobs and having to get full-time jobs to pay for education costs.

“The students have not been shy about sharing their struggles both inside and outside of the classroom,” said Tara Hughes, interim assistant director for strategic communications and student success. She and her team review the questions and answers in the bot and use that to build a knowledge base with the most frequently asked questions and responses. The students are “not pulling any punches; they’re being super real with what they’re dealing with. For us, the responsibility is to take that information and make sure the powers that be are aware of the climate.”

“We were so lucky we had the bot during the COVID epidemic because that has been the primary way we have been communicating with students,” said Amanda Quintero, Ph.D, associate vice provost for student success and community engagement. “Ekhobot was reaching out to students to see how virtual instruction was going. They were able to really tell us what was most enjoyable and what was most challenging. The thing they needed most was to stay connected.”

The app also became a signal to staff, indicating where intervention might be needed.

“We’re going to be doing some targeted academic interventions using the bot,” said Jill Leafstedt, Ph.D., associate vice provost for innovation and faculty development. “For example, we’ve got targeted messages for students who are close to the 120 units needed to graduate, or for students who have struggled to pass a specific class. We’re doing targeted micro-interventions just before midterms with messages like ‘Good luck on the midterm,’ and then it can send them a one-minute tutorial. That’s an area we are excited to explore.”

The grant included two installments of $36,625, from CSU Northridge and the Irvine Foundation, to support the CSU Artificial Intelligence Consortium, made up of five CSU campuses developing campus-specific chatbots. Grants are allocated based on enrollment.

More information on Ekhobot is online at www.csuci.edu/tli/ekhobot.