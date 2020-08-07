by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

Today, Friday, Aug. 7, is the firm candidate filing deadline for all elected positions being decided under new district voting rules for the first time. There is no extension to Aug. 12 for those district areas, as there is technically no incumbent.

“The candidate filing extension period applies to positions where an incumbent did not file by the deadline,” said Miranda Nobriga, public information officer with the Ventura County Clerk-Recorder, Registrar of Voters, responding via email to the VCReporter. “In the case of new district elections, there is no incumbent, therefore extensions don’t apply.”

All those filing for candidacy for seats subject to district-area voting for the first time must submit all necessary paperwork by close of business today, Friday, Aug. 7.

Normally, in elected positions with incumbents, if the incumbent does not file papers to run for their seat by a certain date, the candidate filing period is extended for three business days.

But now, in jurisdictions — including school boards, city councils, special districts — in which new district voting areas are involved for the first time, there is no extension.

This late announcement by the Ventura County Elections Division could lead to some candidates intending to run missing the opportunity to file. Until today, all local news outlets have been reporting on the extension timeline, allowing candidates to file through Aug. 12 if an incumbent does not file.

Elections in Ventura County involving new district voting this election cycle include: City Council elections for the following cities: Camarillo, Moorpark, Ojai, Oxnard, Simi Valley, Ventura. School Board members for the following school districts: Hueneme Elementary, Ventura Unified School, Simi Valley Unified, Ojai Unified, Santa Paula Unified, Moorpark Unified, Conejo Valley Unified, El Tejon Unified. The only special district that will not have an extension beyond Aug. 7 is Camarillo Health Care District.

The Ventura County Elections Division can be contacted by calling: (805) 654-2664 or email elections@ventura.org. In person appointments can be made to submit candidate documents.

All those visiting the elections division in person must submit to a health screening before entering the building and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Face coverings are required.

https://recorder.countyofventura.org/elections/elections/candidates-campaigns/