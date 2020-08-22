Pictured: Real time air quality (particulate matter) in Ventura County. 11:30 a.m., Sat. Aug. 22. www.purpleair.com

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

The Ventura County Air Pollution Control District (APCD) has issued an Air Quality Alert through Monday, Aug. 24 at 8 a.m. due to smoke from hundreds of fires in the state, most of which are in Northern California.

Air quality estimates “moderate” air quality for most areas, it will be “unhealthy” for “sensitive groups” particularly in Simi Valley.

“The smoke from these fires is currently sitting north and west of Ventura and is now entering and encompassing all of Ventura County. During these conditions, the air quality can be unhealthful,” according to an APCD written statement.

Concentrations of smoke in the air can vary hour by hour. Air Quality Index calculations represent projections for an 24 hour period. The public should expect air quality to worsen and improve within a projected time period.

The APCD warns that air should be “considered unhealthy in areas directly impacted by smoke. If you are in an area directly impacted by smoke, please exercise extreme caution and avoid vigorous outdoor or indoor exertion. People with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should remain indoors. Run your air conditioner if you have one.”

Tips to help keep indoor air quality safer include closing all windows and doors to the outside. Clean air filters on air conditioning units and close fresh air intakes.

If indoor air quality cannot be protect the VCAPCD recommends seeking alternative shelter.



For more information about local air quality: