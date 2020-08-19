AFTER DARK LIVE AND ONLINE
Most entertainment continues to be virtual, but there are a few exceptions. If you have something related to nightlife — online or otherwise — please email nshaffer@timespublications.com. Take care, be well and SUPPORT LOCAL MUSIC!
PICTURED: Selena tribute band Dreaming of You rocks the Oxnard Performing Arts and Convention Center for a Carpool Jam drive-in concert event on Saturday, Aug. 22, at 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, 8/19
Live Music
Ventura County Fairgrounds: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, 8 p.m. ★
THURSDAY, 8/20
Comedy
Oxnard Performing Arts and Convention Center: Havana Nights live band and comedy show, 7 p.m.
Online
The Canyon (Agoura Hills): Live broadcast of The Windbreakers (yacht rock), 7-8:30 p.m. wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com/canyon-agoura-hills/
Gary Ballen: “The Human Jukebox” on Facebook Live every Thursday, 7-9 p.m. www.facebook.com/garyballen1
Virtual Explorer Trivia Night, 4 p.m.: National Geographic presents stories by underwater photographer Brian Skerry and marine biologist Asha de Vos, followed by trivia questions based on their work. Free; registration required. www.nationalgeographic.org/tickets/events/event/virtual-explorer-trivia-night-aug/
FRIDAY, 8/21
Live Music
Oxnard Performing Arts and Convention Center: Crooked Eye Tommy CD Release Extravaganza with Guy Martin, Joey Delgado, Jon English, Jim Gustin, Truth Jones and more, 6 p.m. ★
Ventura County Fairgrounds: Tracy Lawrence, 8 p.m. ★
Online
Ojai Underground Exchange: Live broadcast performance by Luis Munoz, 7-9 p.m. www.ojaiartsexchange.com/events ★
VMF Music Connects: Ventura Music Festival presents a digital music festival featuring a new music video or performance every week. New content comes out every Friday at 11 a.m. venturamusicfestival.org/special-events/vmf-digital-festival/
SATURDAY, 8/22
Live Music
Oxnard Performing Arts and Convention Center: Dreaming of You (Selena tribute), 6 p.m. ★
Online
Gary Ballen: “The Human Jukebox” on Facebook Live every Saturday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. www.facebook.com/garyballen1
The Hell Toupees Virtually Live: Performance streamed on Facebook Live, 8-9 p.m. www.facebook.com/nopotus/
Ojai Underground Exchange: Live broadcast performance by James Lee Stanley, 7-9 p.m. www.ojaiartsexchange.com/events
Other
Ventura County Fairgrounds: Movies in Your Car feat. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, 8 p.m.
SUNDAY, 8/23
Live Music
Oxnard Performing Arts and Convention Center: Canyon Carpool Events presents Reggae Knights feat. Urban Dread and local bands, 6 p.m. ★
The Winery: Frank Goldwasser and Southside Richie, 1-4 p.m.
Online
Camerata Pacifica Concerts at Home: Nick Daniel. Camerata Pacific presents a livestream classical music concert from its video library every Sunday at 10 a.m. on YouTube and Facebook. cameratapacifica.org/
Gary Ballen’s Sunday Fun Day: “The Human Jukebox” on Facebook Live every Sunday, 3-6 p.m. www.facebook.com/garyballen1
MONDAY, 8/24
Other
Ventura County Fairgrounds: Movies in Your Car feat. Frozen II, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY, 8/25
Online
Gary Ballen: “The Human Jukebox” on Facebook Live every Tuesday, 7-9 p.m. www.facebook.com/garyballen1
Other
Ventura County Fairgrounds: Movies in Your Car feat. Edward Scissorhands, 8 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, 8/26
Other
Ventura County Fairgrounds: Movies in Your Car feat. The Sandlot, 8 p.m.