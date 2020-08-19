AFTER DARK LIVE AND ONLINE

Most entertainment continues to be virtual, but there are a few exceptions. If you have something related to nightlife — online or otherwise — please email nshaffer@timespublications.com. Take care, be well and SUPPORT LOCAL MUSIC!

PICTURED: Selena tribute band Dreaming of You rocks the Oxnard Performing Arts and Convention Center for a Carpool Jam drive-in concert event on Saturday, Aug. 22, at 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, 8/19

Live Music

Ventura County Fairgrounds: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, 8 p.m. ★

THURSDAY, 8/20

Comedy

Oxnard Performing Arts and Convention Center: Havana Nights live band and comedy show, 7 p.m.

Online

The Canyon (Agoura Hills): Live broadcast of The Windbreakers (yacht rock), 7-8:30 p.m. wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com/canyon-agoura-hills/

Gary Ballen: “The Human Jukebox” on Facebook Live every Thursday, 7-9 p.m. www.facebook.com/garyballen1

Virtual Explorer Trivia Night, 4 p.m.: National Geographic presents stories by underwater photographer Brian Skerry and marine biologist Asha de Vos, followed by trivia questions based on their work. Free; registration required. www.nationalgeographic.org/tickets/events/event/virtual-explorer-trivia-night-aug/

FRIDAY, 8/21

Live Music

Oxnard Performing Arts and Convention Center: Crooked Eye Tommy CD Release Extravaganza with Guy Martin, Joey Delgado, Jon English, Jim Gustin, Truth Jones and more, 6 p.m. ★

Ventura County Fairgrounds: Tracy Lawrence, 8 p.m. ★

Online

Ojai Underground Exchange: Live broadcast performance by Luis Munoz, 7-9 p.m. www.ojaiartsexchange.com/events ★

VMF Music Connects: Ventura Music Festival presents a digital music festival featuring a new music video or performance every week. New content comes out every Friday at 11 a.m. venturamusicfestival.org/special-events/vmf-digital-festival/

SATURDAY, 8/22

Live Music

Oxnard Performing Arts and Convention Center: Dreaming of You (Selena tribute), 6 p.m. ★

Online

Gary Ballen: “The Human Jukebox” on Facebook Live every Saturday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. www.facebook.com/garyballen1

The Hell Toupees Virtually Live: Performance streamed on Facebook Live, 8-9 p.m. www.facebook.com/nopotus/

Ojai Underground Exchange: Live broadcast performance by James Lee Stanley, 7-9 p.m. www.ojaiartsexchange.com/events

Other

Ventura County Fairgrounds: Movies in Your Car feat. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, 8 p.m.

SUNDAY, 8/23

Live Music

Oxnard Performing Arts and Convention Center: Canyon Carpool Events presents Reggae Knights feat. Urban Dread and local bands, 6 p.m. ★

The Winery: Frank Goldwasser and Southside Richie, 1-4 p.m.

Online

Camerata Pacifica Concerts at Home: Nick Daniel. Camerata Pacific presents a livestream classical music concert from its video library every Sunday at 10 a.m. on YouTube and Facebook. cameratapacifica.org/

Gary Ballen’s Sunday Fun Day: “The Human Jukebox” on Facebook Live every Sunday, 3-6 p.m. www.facebook.com/garyballen1

MONDAY, 8/24

Other

Ventura County Fairgrounds: Movies in Your Car feat. Frozen II, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY, 8/25

Online

Gary Ballen: “The Human Jukebox” on Facebook Live every Tuesday, 7-9 p.m. www.facebook.com/garyballen1

Other

Ventura County Fairgrounds: Movies in Your Car feat. Edward Scissorhands, 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, 8/26

Other

Ventura County Fairgrounds: Movies in Your Car feat. The Sandlot, 8 p.m.