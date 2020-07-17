Pictured: The St. Junipero Serra Statue in front of Ventura City Hall on July 15, 2020. Photo by Erich Schaffer.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

On Wednesday, July 15, in a 6-0 vote, the Ventura City Council voted to permanently remove both the bronze and wooden statues of St. Junipero Serra from city property.

“The City is working out the logistics of moving the statues into temporary storage. We hope to have them moved soon, as in within a week, maybe sooner,” said Peter Gilli, community development director for Ventura on Thursday, July 16. The statues will be stored temporarily while the city confirms whether the mission will become their final home.

132 speakers were initially signed up to comment at the five-hour online meeting, and Sofia Rubalcava, deputy mayor of Ventura, said they’d received over 2,000 pages of comments.

“I’m grateful to the city, that they looked at the bigger issue and used their power and the determination made by the [Historic Preservation Committee] to make this decision,” said Julie Tumamait-Stenslie, chair of the Barbareño/Ventureño Band of Mission Indians. The local Chumash people have been seeking the statue’s removal for about 20 years, saying that the statue commemorates a person who was a part of the decimation of their people and culture during the mission period.

She received a call from a person who suggested another statue be placed near the Serra Statue that represents the Chumash people “so that we can keep the Father Serra statue,” according to the caller. An idea that was put forward by many at the meeting opposing the statue’s relocation. She said the tribe hasn’t discussed that option, but she’s personally not in favor of it.

“Statues tell stories about people, they reflect our values. They do teach history, but that’s pretty shallow,” said Christy Weir, Ventura City Councilmember, during deliberations. “We have a lot of opinions about Serra; the depth is not from looking at his statue…The part we need to get better about is the 12,000 years before Serra — that is way deeper and longer than our mission history…It’s healthy to look at these things.”

Tumamait-Stenslie also acknowledged the proposal for the statues to be placed at the mission. “Now that the mission has received an upgrade in status, I feel that placing the statue there is most appropriate.”

On June 30, Father Tom Elewaut, pastor at the mission, was informed that Pope Francis had designated the San Buenaventura Mission a minor basilica — the first basilica in the Los Angeles Archdiocese. Last month, Elewaut had said the mission was able and willing to accept the statue.

The counsel made the vote to remove the statue under threat of legal action from Michael Alti of the Alti Law Firm in Newport Beach, representing the Ventura Coalition for Historical Integrity, which submitted letters and documents to the city council and commented at the July 7 and July 15 meetings.

“If you’re going to try to remove a statue [that’s stood for] over 84 years, you need to do your homework and adhere to the legal process,” said Alti, speaking with the VCReporter on July 16. He said the city has ceded to several points Alti and others made, including having to hold a second meeting due to Brown Act violations in the July 7 meeting’s agenda and the bias exhibited by Mayor Matt LaVere, causing him to recuse himself. Alti said the city has erred in its July 15 finding that the statue is not an official historical landmark.

The original concrete statue was named Historical Landmark No. 3. City staff report that the city never officially designated the bronze statue, which replaced the concrete original in 1988, as a landmark. But Alti points to city documents, including a city-commissioned report dated May 3, 2016, listing the Father Serra Statue as Landmark No. 3 designated on Feb. 11, 1974, and describing the bronze statue. He also points to a video of the dedication of the new bronze statue in 1988 with then-city leaders calling it a “a landmark renewed,” along with a declaration signed, under penalty of perjury, by then-mayor James Monahan, which states “We [the council at the time] knew that the bronze statue was a continuation of the original statue and that the landmark designation remained in place and followed the bronze statue.”

The process to remove a designated historic landmark requires a more involved process under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), which, Alti says, the city is skirting by failing to recognize the landmark status of the bronze statue.

During the meeting, Ventura City Attorney Gregory Diaz addressed Monahan’s declaration, saying that it doesn’t “work as a matter of law” to demonstrate intent. “You can’t go back to the [previous] council,” he said, noting that the way to verify legislative intent is to review the documents and records from that time. Diaz said there was “no action taken by council” to indicate they intended the statue to be a landmark.

Diaz did advise the council about the legal vulnerability of certain actions. “If you simply remove the statue and put it in storage for safe keeping of a public asset,” that pathway provides “the strongest legal action for a defense,” said Diaz, also telling the council that a lawsuit should be expected if they remove it permanently or leave it in place. “We need to be prepared for a drawn out legal battle… it could take some time”