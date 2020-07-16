PICTURED: The Diversity Collective Ventura County team, from left: Kelly-Marie Jones, Genevieve Flores-Haro, Tess Allen, Dahkotahv Beckham, Ken Barrow, Patricia Logan, Roland Catabona and Luis Andrede. <em>Photo by N. Lackey Shaffer</em>

by Nancy D. Lackey Shaffer

Diversity Collective Ventura County has been a lifeline for LGBTQ+ locals since its founding in 2014. Stepping into the void left by the Rainbow Alliance, which closed in 2011, DCVC has served as an umbrella organization for several endeavors aimed at supporting the health and well being of Ventura County’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning, intersexual, asexual and other individuals and allies. These include Rainbow Umbrella (for youths 13-23), Thrive (a place where LGBTQ+ adults can meet, connect and build community), HOPE (for LGBTQ+ counseling), HIV/AIDS testing and more.

In light of the June 15 ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court that found Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits workplace discrimination against gay and transgender people, the VCReporter recently spoke with three DCVC members — Board President Genevieve Flores-Haro, Treasurer Kelly-Marie Jones and new Program Manager Ken Barrow — about the challenges facing LGBTQ+ individuals during the pandemic, the recent Black Lives Matter and Black Trans Lives Matter protests, upcoming Pride events and more.

This interview has been edited and condensed for space and clarity.

VCR: Ken, you mentioned that you recently joined the DCVC team. When did you come on board?

KEN BARROW: In March — early in March as the board was restructuring some things. They brought me in as a piece of the restructuring, how we would address not only COVID…but other programs in relation to the longterm goals of DCVC.

You came on at an interesting time: right before the shutdown, an uneasy reopening, protests, a landmark Supreme Court ruling…

BARROW: A lot of what is currently occurring in society, Diversity Collective is perfectly primed to give a visual and a psychological understanding of what this is. It’s diverse people standing together collectively to correct some wrongs and address some issues that the nation must address. I think that not only does our name properly define what we’re seeing or how we have to address things…it’s very apropos to what we need to become as we look at the future.

KELLY-MARIE JONES: Ken has spearheaded a number of innovative community discussions we have done, such as coping in times of COVID, and a BLM community dialogue. Much of his work has been exploring new grant opportunities and community partnerships and developing new programming such as Little Unicorns for 13 and under (we have not launched this yet). There’s also a lot of dry stuff, such as organizational structures and procedures. He’s also getting ready to launch a new volunteer program, with orientation, cultural competency training and advocacy work built into it. That will be coming in the next 30 days or so.

Speaking of Black Lives Matter, the movement has become more prominent this summer, both nationally and here in Ventura County, with Black Trans Lives Matter emerging as a movement in its own right. Has DCVC been involved with the local protests?

GENEVIEVE FLORES-HARO: Yes. As LGBTQ community members and allies [one of the reasons] it’s important that we’re also present for Black Lives Matter is just the fact that our own movement was birthed by a Black trans woman at the Stonewall riots, Marsha P. Johnson, and you can’t forget that. You can’t negate the reality of how Black and Brown trans women have basically always been at the forefront of rights for the LGBTQ community.

I’ve been to a couple [of protests]…The one I went to at the government center [on June 7] — part of why it was important for me was to uplift that Black trans lives matter. What I’d seen at other protests, for example, is that they would misgender some of the victims of police brutality. So, for example, this year in Florida, a trans man named Tony McDade was killed by police and media has been misgendering him, using his birth name. And so for me, when you’re doing that after someone has died, you’re basically killing them again — because that’s not how they were known in their community and their circles. And so I think to bring that into the larger context of these conversations: Yes, Black trans lives matter — because one, they’ve been part of the movement since the beginning and two, we can’t allow them to be deadnamed within broader conversations. [Ed. note: Deadnaming is the use of a birth or other former name of a transgender or nonbinary person without their consent.]

BARROW: I participated in the [June 20] march to the Junipero Serra statue with Black Lives Matter Ventura County — the new chapter being founded. I also participated in several protests in LA and I supported the Juneteenth at Lion’s Park in Oxnard as well. We’ve been very active in our community supporting all of the current [protests]…At every one of the protests, we are represented there…and we’re standing together.

FLORES-HARO: Our program assistant, Dahkotahv [Beckham], was actually there when that truck drove through the protestors at the government center [on June 7]. He’s studying to be a therapist, so he went into crisis counseling mode with some of the folks in the immediate aftermath of that. DCVC — we’re here, we’re on the frontlines, supporting however we can.

BARROW: It shows how, when we are represented, we can serve immediately. Because Dahkotahv was there, because of his natural training, he was able to assist immediately the community that was hurt…Dahkotahv immediately was able to address what he saw as a crisis and assist in the well being of those participating.

Did you feel welcome at the protests?

BARROW: I did. I felt welcome. It was a welcoming environment. At the protests I’ve been to, there’s been time to get to know who you’re around. I’ve noticed that several of the protest leaders were taking the position of “get to know the people that are around you…turn to your neighbor, say hello.” If anything, we’re getting to know each other. … I felt pride in seeing our flag. I felt pride seeing people I’ve seen in our community at the actual protest… It let me know that everyone was right where they thought they should be.

FLORES-HARO: I went to one of the Juneteenth events in Oxnard that was put on by New Gen — one of the organizers made it a point to get on the microphone [and said], “We got a lot of heat for wanting to be inclusive of LGBTQ communities. But as people who are ourselves oppressed, we have to be in solidarity with other marginalized groups. At that point…it’s not that I didn’t feel welcome before, but, like, having that person actually vocalize it on a mic…This is what community is about. I made a point of telling them thank you for saying and speaking that truth.

JONES: The other thing too is, just for lack of a better word, mainstream visibility. The city of Ventura [actually flew the Pride flag at city hall in June] for the first time ever. A lot of the cities in the county have done Pride month proclamations as well. I think all of those little pieces together help the cause as well.

Was there a lot of excitement or discussion when the Supreme Court upheld trans rights with the June 15 ruling?

BARROW: I was in a support group that was addressing several of the Supreme Court rulings…Structurally we didn’t do any programs specifically. … Internally, we’ve dialogued about it back in the office every day! One of my friends in LA had a virtual celebration that I popped on. We just all got together via Zoom and just celebrated the fact of just knowing how workplace protection was forever.

Do you have any concerns that these workplace protections won’t be enforced or aren’t comprehensive enough?

FLORES-HARO: I think at this point we’re taking things with a grain of salt. My own message around this has been that it’s great that we have workplace protections, but three days before the Trump Administration rescinded healthcare protections for trans people. … So it’s like we can work, but we can’t have access to healthcare, to hormone replacement therapy. I think the work is not done there yet. …There’s still more work to be done holistically around how trans people navigate the systems here in the United States. And just recognizing that that ruling, like many other rulings, isn’t like an overnight thing. It’s the result of decades of organizing and understanding that we stand on the shoulders of LGBTQ organizers that have been fighting against workplace discrimination going back to the ’40s and ’50s.

BARROW: Something I like to point out…Just the natural bias within every human…Just because the Supreme Court did rule in favor, there’s a natural bias that has to be somewhat weeded out. Technically, there will still be occurrences [of] discrimination. We have to watch it weed itself out and also always be aware that we have to address any of those concerns.

Let’s talk about the pandemic and the shutdown. How has DCVC continued to serve its community during the closure?

BARROW: One of the activities that we have been doing is having different dialogues and discussion groups. Our youth group has been addressing some of the concerns. Rainbow Umbrella has been meeting weekly. We also have services that are still being rendered. A lot of what we were doing has transitioned from in-house to virtual. All of our interactions have been virtual of late.

The only one currently coming back in house is HIV and AIDS rapid testing.

Since that’s healthcare related, I would have imagined it fell under the “essential” category.

BARROW: It was, but the issue was the preparation. … Right when [the shutdown] happened, everything was scarce. Everything that we needed as a facility to address the immediate concerns were scarce or gone. As those resources came back, as [companies] produced more of them, that gave us the ability [to reopen]. Every time California enters a phase, we have to be compliant to that phase. Phase 1 put some restrictions on how we would have to address [compliance for in-house testing]. Phase 2 released our wings, so now we’re flying again in relation to serving our community.

How did COVID-19 and the stay-at-home orders affect the people that use DCVC’s services? What kinds of issues came up?

BARROW: We had a lot of depression, isolation, anxiety, there were some mental health issues that we were addressing and we were referring people. … We did have Coalition for Family Harmony, we had several counselors that we had access to, and so we were sending them to those different resources. Also be aware that Dahkotahv created a resource list of all the resources that could assist and support our community as this occurred. Literally as it was occurring, we were creating new documents and ways of maintaining service on a virtual-type of interaction. Counselors adjusted to teletherapy.

FLORES-HARO: Issues around homelessness and trying to keep your housing during COVID-19 is something that’s come up before for us. I think in terms of our engagement with Ventura County Public Health, I’ve had conversations with them, asking and wondering why we’re not collecting data on LGBTQ people who have tested positive — because we need to see ourselves reflected in those numbers so that we can really see what the impact is. It’s not to witch hunt or have people self identify if they don’t want to, but for the folks like myself — I just got my test [last month], but there’s no way for me to tell the county that I, as a queer person, got tested. They’re not collecting that data, so I feel like we’re also getting lost in that conversation around COVID-19.

BARROW: One of the things the board did have us work on is creating a supplemental census. There are many issues that the [U.S. 2020] Census did not address in relation to our community. I think that [supplemental census] may be rolling out soon. Just to get those numbers and that information and that data that, as Genevieve says, is being lost in translation.

FLORES-HARO: We are doing a Ventura County-specific mini-census. We’ve even talked to [California State Senator] Toni Atkins’ [D-San Diego] office, [California State Assembly] Speaker [Anthony] Rendon’s office, about the possibility of rolling out a California LGBTQ census. Perhaps not this coming year…but I think there’s a richness in that data that we’re missing.

VC Pride celebrations are going to be Aug. 15-16 this year, and I understand that they’ll be virtual.

FLORES-HARO: We’re trying as best as we can to replicate that weekend of events. Our main event is going to be a virtual Pride that we’re going to be streaming on YouTube. We are looking at two hours in the early afternoon of programming: drag queen performances, musicians, poets. And doing something similar in the evening. [for those who have to work during the day]. On Sunday we’re working on an in-person Pride caravan. The current plan is to start at our center in Ventura and drive up to Ventura City Hall. And part of why we wanted that is that visibility piece — so that people can physically see that caravan of rainbow flags, trans flags, and just know that we’re here and we’re present in our community.

How has DCVC as an organization been impacted by COVID-19?

BARROW: We need support. Because we’re unable to gather, one of the key pieces to a lot of our fundraising or even our visibility … When we speak of Pride, we not only speak of self-affirmation, we speak of our visibility or increased visibility. And so if anything, now we need the support. We need those lights. We need the response and the interaction. Because normally we would have a gathering and people would interact with us and you would be able to see us. Now, as everything is changing and people are restructuring what our new normal is, now as that is occurring, we have to try our best to just let everyone know about the support that’s needed for our LGBTQ+ community as well as all of [DCVC’s] programs, events, services — everything that we are dong… Usually people could walk in and engage or come in and engage…but now they can’t. So virtual links and donations and likes or posting our events…that not only encourages us, but it also gets the word out in a way that you would if you were naturally in an environment with us.

FLORES-HARO: I think for a lot of the folks that utilize our services, we’re probably the only safe space that they have. And I think the stay-at-home orders with COVID-19 mean that you have maybe some of our trans youth that are sheltering in place somewhere where they can’t be themselves, where they can’t be addressed by their pronouns. So I think that as much as we can try and create virtual space while we’re waiting to open up our physical space — I think that’s what’s key.

Diversity Collective Ventura County, 2471 Portola Road, Suite 100, Ventura. For more information on the organization’s resources and services, call 805-644 LGBT (5428), email info@diversitycollective.org or visit www.diversitycollectivevc.org.