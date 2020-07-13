by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

In a July 13 press conference, with hospital intensive care units across California feeling the strain of the continued spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the immediate re-closure of several business sectors in Ventura County that cannot be modified to conduct business outside, including fitness centers, worship services, hair and nail salons, barbershops and malls.

While Ventura County had already re-closed all indoor dining, wineries and breweries, today Newsom extended those closures to the entire state. The county had also already put museums and movie theaters on a three-week temporary closure before Newsom’s July 13 order, which closed those indoor activities statewide.

These additional closures are being imposed on Ventura County because it has been on the state’s monitoring list for three consecutive days due to the rate of positive test results (4.9 percent) and rate of hospitalizations (11.2 percent) . (1)

In its variance report submitted to the state, Ventura County reported several key factors that are driving these increases: “1) community transmission due to gatherings; 2) essential workplace transmission followed by household transmission; 3) transmission in overcrowded housing; 4) SNF [skilled nursing facility] outbreaks; and 5) increase in widespread community testing through our drive-thru testing locations.” (2)

Offices for non-essential sectors and “protests” were also listed as part of the closures that must occur in counties on the monitoring list for three or more consecutive days. Newsom clarified that “protests” refer to indoor actions that qualify as a protest.

Across the state, all indoor operations (pickup modifications still allowed) in the following sectors are ordered closed effective July 13:

Dine-in restaurants (outdoor dining still allowed)

Wineries and tasting rooms

Movie theaters

Family entertainment centers (for example: bowling alleys, miniature golf, batting cages and arcades)

Zoos and museums

Cardrooms

Additionally, bars, brewpubs, breweries and pubs must close all operations both indoor and outdoor statewide.

Counties, like Ventura County, that have been on the monitoring list for three consecutive days must shut down the following industries, unless they are modified to be outside or by pickup only:

Fitness centers

Worship services

Protests

Offices for non-essential sectors

Personal care services, like nail salons, body waxing and tattoo parlors

Hair salons and barbershops

Malls