Pictured: California Air National Guard personnel board a C-130 J Super Hercules aircraft from the 146th Airlift Wing at the Paso Robles Municipal Airport, California. June 1, 2020. Photo by Senior Airman Romee Stephens.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

In anticipation of increasing civil unrest, the 146th Airlift Wing of the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, based in Port Hueneme, mobilized and underwent training to be prepared to support local authorities in the event that Black Lives Matter protests and marches escalate.

Between June 1 and 5, 2020, the unit conducted over 75 military operational flights in order to move personnel and supplies across the state with a focus on events in Los Angeles County.

“With the indicators of civil unrest rising, expedience and standardization were of great concern for all as we tasked our airmen with increasing our presence to support our state’s civil authorities,” said Col. William Green, vice commander of the 146 Airlift Wing. “We immediately provided our most highly trained and ready security forces to assist at the LA Convention Center, while simultaneously providing our larger tier-two forces with additional training at Camp Roberts.”

The unit engaged in 63 hours of flying time to move 1,574 National Guard members along with 364,600 pounds of supplies in a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft. Three days of training at Camp Robers in San Miguel included weapon familiarization, rules of use of force and public interface training.

“This was to ensure legal and lawful assistance could be provided to local civil authorities if and when they were needed,” said Green.

Following training, airmen were transported to cities in northern and southern California to be ready to assist if needed.

Local authorities did not request further support and on June 5 the National Guard pulled back resources that had been deployed.

“Our airmen’s ability to rapidly execute a mission under the duress of the COVID-19 pandemic facing our entire nation was a testament to their resilience and fortitude,” said Green. The rapid deployment took place in the midst of the pandemic, “extreme summer heat,” and included 900 members being transported to their home station in just over 24 hours. “While this demonstrated the power of our California Air National Guard, it was the determination of each one of our airmen to adapt to the rapidly evolving situation that made it work.”

www.146aw.ang.af.mil