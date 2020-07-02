JULY 2, 2020

Calling for change in Camarillo

On behalf of the League of United Latin American Citizens de Camarillo, #3284, the oldest and largest Latino civil rights organization in the United States, we support the advancement of the economic condition, educational attainment, political influence, housing, health and civil rights of the Latino population.

Last week, we wrote a letter to the Camarillo City Council. We asked to take part in the conversations to promote equity and positive systemic changes. This week, we were met with the utmost disrespect from city councilmember Charlotte Craven. She wrote a published opinion piece calling for letters to be sent to the council to vote against a resolution acknowledging that Black lives matter to our city. Additionally, Councilwoman Craven mischaracterized a request to review the city’s police contract (which should be standard procedure for contracts) to intentionally incite public outrage.

Craven indicated letters received were “mostly from people who live in the barrio, who depend upon the police.” This is a divisive and racist statement, specifically a microaggression. Craven alludes to Latino people living in some Camarillo “barrios” and the need to over-police Latinos. The fact that Craven failed to recognize her own racial bias against Latinos, is the very reason why it is necessary that the Camarillo City Council support pro-equity resolutions, such as affirming that Black lives matter. We as LULAC District 17 stand united with our Black brothers and sisters and locally we have shown our support by actively participating in the NAACP Ventura County’s George Floyd event and by organizing vigils and protests for racial justice.

Furthermore, we demand Camarillo City Council review its budget and police contract and follow the evidence-based practices of Dr. Goff and the Center for Policing Equity, and thus support what police chiefs around the country support: an equitable financial investment in communities through mental health services, public school investments, and social programs that help communities thrive.

Martha Martinez-Bravo, MA, PsyD

LULAC de Camarillo #3284, President

So you want to be supervisor?

The people of Oxnard may be in for a major disappointment this November. I am referring to the horrible tragedy that would occur, not only if Trump is reelected, but if either Mayor Tim Flynn or Mayor Pro-Tem Carmen Ramirez is elected Supervisor of the Fifth District which includes Oxnard.

Just a few years ago, both had an opportunity to turn a tragedy into a dream if only either of them had held their constituents in as high esteem as they do their personal political ambitions.

That opportunity came with the tragic murder of 21-year-old Alfonso Limon at the hands of Oxnard’s police assassins.

Alfonso was an innocent pedestrian coming home with his younger brother when Oxnard’s cops opened fire on him. A witness said Alfonso held his hands high in the air begging the cops not to kill him.

My point is, either Tim or Carmen or both had the responsibility to protect their constituents from such brazen violence. Neither showed their face for fear they would be forced to do what they were elected to do…PROTECT US!

If we look around, today, where police have killed Blacks unnecessarily, we find not only protesters, but their community leaders pitching in to obtain justice. Some communities are dismantling or defunding their police departments. Not Tim or Carmen, they play it safe, away from the needs of the community.

The city of Oxnard has a violent racial history, some of it involving the Ku Klux Klan. In my youth, Oxnard schools and neighborhoods were segregated. Many teachers neglected Mexican students. Those with college potential were ignored, never reaching their potential.

All of the tragic racial unrest that came before, could have been alleviated by leaders who, seeing the opportunity, would lead the community forward to a just and great society.

Tim and Carmen didn’t come to our aid when they had a great opportunity, what makes you think they will do it in the future?

Miguel Espinosa

Oxnard

Hilarious and terrible

It was hilarious to see Trump’s failure at his rally in Tulsa. After bragging that 100,000 would come to see him, only 6,000 showed up. He was left ranting to an auditorium that was 2/3 empty. Attendees did applaud his biggest triumph — he showed that he can (sometimes) drink a glass of water using just one hand.

It is terrible to see Trump’s failure during the pandemic. His lies and incompetence have led to the deaths of over 100,000 Americans. More die every day from what Trump calls the “kung flu” — a racist phrase his own White House counselor blasted as “highly offensive.” And he is determined to increase American deaths by cutting virus testing. Trump ludicrously says, “If we stopped testing right now, we’d have very few cases, if any.” And says, of the pandemic, “It’s going away.” His own experts, like Dr. Fauci of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, say Trump is wrong. We read the headlines so we too know that Trump is wrong .

People voted for Trump as someone who would freely speak his mind. Thank God that more and more of those voters now see the truth: Trump has the mind of an incompetent bigot. Those voters are not racists. They join the leaders that Trump hired, civilians and generals, who now openly disparage him and are determined to vote him out. Vote Biden and Blue to send Trump back to bankrupting his own businesses and not killing Americans.

Joe Connett

Ventura

Offensive, culturally insensitive Junipero Serra photo on VCReporter cover

It’s triggering for many folks, I’m guessing, to have that closeup photo on the cover of the VCReporter of Junipero Serra [June 25, 2020 issue]. People have clearly stated that passing by the statue is painful, revives intergenerational trauma, hurts enough that they want the statue removed from its prominent public placement. Having his image on newsstands all over the County was an inconsiderate decision at best.

I am troubled by this image and and I don’t even have ancestors and a culture persecuted and murdered by the guy, his church, and its minions. I do have an understanding of the full history, not just the church-sanitized, whitewashed version taught for so long.

Please put people before profits when you decide on your publications’ front-facing optics.

Kari Aist

Ventura