by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

As the Fourth of July approaches, residents across Ventura County will have to celebrate without any fireworks shows.

Last week, Fillmore and Santa Paula — the only Ventura County cities still planning to host a show — announced that they were canceling their fireworks shows out of concerns related to mass gatherings and preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Even though Santa Paula had been working to promote a view-from-home show, local officials were grappling with potential crowds that would buck the ban on mass gatherings and show up in city parks and other public spaces to get a good view.

Unauthorized fireworks, however, are being set off across the county, with nightly rounds being reported from Ojai, Ventura, Oxnard, Santa Paula and Fillmore.

Possession and deployment of fireworks, other than the small popping and squealing type sold in grocery stores, is illegal in every part of Ventura County except within the city limits of Fillmore, which every year allows the sale of larger types of fireworks in a week-long fundraising event for nonprofit organizations based in the city. Those products sold in Fillmore are illegal to possess outside of city limits.

Oxnard levies fines of $1,000 for possession of illegal fireworks.

The Santa Paula Police Department reported an increase in illegal firework activity within city limits and has responded by increasing patrols. On June 27, the unit focused on fireworks seized a cache of “Dangerous” brand fireworks and an active investigation is looking into the sale of these items in city limits. The SPPD emphasized that all fireworks, including “safe and sane” fireworks, are illegal in the city.

The public is encouraged to call the nonemergency number of their local police department to provide information on fireworks being set off.

Santa Paula Police Fireworks report line: 805-525-4477 or email policedispatchers@spcity.org.

Ventura Police Fireworks report line: 805-650-8010.

Oxnard Fireworks hotline: 805-394-5884 or Fireworks Tips email at fireworks@oxnardpd.org.