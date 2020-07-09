VENTURA CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL MEETING TO CONSIDER PLANS FOR ST. JUNIPERO Serra Statue. Wednesday, July 15, 6 p.m. The Ventura City Council will be considering whether or not the statue in front of Ventura City Hall, and a wooden statue inside the building should be relocated or remain in place. Public comment will be accepted. Agenda and viewing instructions will be posted online at: The Ventura City Council will be considering whether or not the statue in front of Ventura City Hall, and a wooden statue inside the building should be relocated or remain in place. Public comment will be accepted. Agenda and viewing instructions will be posted online at: www.cityofventura.ca.gov/AgendaCenter

Thursday – July 9

LAYOFF AVERSION SEMINAR 9-10 a.m. A Ventura region roundtable meeting to discuss ways local government can help businesses avoid layoffs. Hosted by the Ventura County Workforce Development Board. RSVP to HSA-Info.WDB@ventura.org.

THOUSAND OAKS TOASTMASTER AT LUNCH 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. A virtual gathering to improve public speaking, increase self-confidence and develop leadership skills. Every Thursday. Questions? email: cathleenmichaels93012@gmail. com or call 805-498-3393. www.1934.toastmasterclubs.org.

EASTERN CLASSICS 12-1 p.m. This FREE community seminar series is exploring eastern classic literary works. Dive into this facilitating discussion on Bhagavad Gita, chapters seven and eight. Readings are online HERE. Login to meeting HERE. Meeting ID: 846 1990 7666. Hosted by the Agora Foundation. www.agorafoundation.org/current-seminars.

Monday – July 13

THE FOUNDATIONS OF OUR REPUBLIC: THE CONSTITUTION, ARTICLE 1, SECT. 3-10. 5:30-6:30 p.m. The first in a series of online discussions exploring the documents and writings of our nation’s founding fathers and discuss the fundamental principles that structured the birth of the United States of America. Do these principles change over time? What authority do these documents grant our branches of government? What are rights? Dive into a facilitated discussion on these and other topics. Readings are online . . The first in a series of online discussions exploring the documents and writings of our nation’s founding fathers and discuss the fundamental principles that structured the birth of the United States of America. Do these principles change over time? What authority do these documents grant our branches of government? What are rights? Dive into a facilitated discussion on these and other topics. Readings are online HERE Meeting login click here Meeting ID: 868 5423 4043 A program of The Agora Foundation. www.agorafoundation.org/current-seminars

ARTS LISTINGS

Many venues remain closed in compliance with stay at home orders. Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online.

NEW

BUENAVENTURA ART ASSOCIATION GALLERY July 10-25. Members’ Choice and Aliza Bejarano: Connecting. The BAA will be open Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., and by appointment. Masks required; social distancing must be maintained; occupancy limited to 10 visitors. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-648-1235.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Wednesday, July 15, 7 p.m. online “Rum Runners: How Prohibition Changed Ventura County,” a virtual talk by CIMM docent Mark Frees. Part of the Virtual CIMM Speaker Series. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.

CONEJO PLAYERS THEATRE Saturday, July 11, 2 p.m. via Zoom. “Saturday Afternoon Live!” workshop on voiceovers, taught by Tom Kane. By donation. www.conejoplayers.org/ctp-presents-saturday-afternoon-live.

ELECTRONIC BARRIER Saturday, July 11, 6 p.m. via Zoom. An original work by the all-youth Stage Door Players of Camarillo Skyway Playhouse about their experiences under quarantine. By donation; reservations required. www.facebook.com/events/267864734439811/?active_tab=about

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, July 9, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom: Poetry reading by RD Armstrong and open mic. Zoom meeting opens at 7 p.m. www.facebook.com/Ventura-County-Poetry-Project-109806817109129/.

THEATER/PERFORMANCE

HIGH STREET ARTS CENTER Through Aug. 7. Camp Quarantine online youth classes in video, documentary and YouTube channel production; acting, stage makeup and more. tix6.centerstageticketing.com/sites/highstreet/events.php?month=now.

KINGSMEN SHAKESPEARE COMPANY Through Aug. 7. Summer workshops for ages 4 to adult are being offered virtually, with classes in Shakespeare, acting and theatre making. Special packages for adults include a mix of sessions with live and pre-recorded instruction and monologue coaching. 805-493-3184, www.kingsmenshakespeare.org/.

RUBICON THEATRE SUMMER EDUCATION PROGRAM Through Aug. 7. The renowned summer youth theatre program adapted for Zoom. Includes audition techniques, stage management, on camera and more. www.rubicontheatre.org/summer-education-programs.

AUDITION NOTICES

24 MINUTES July 12-13. A radio play about a 911 operator trying to comfort a young woman inside Pulse nightclub on June 12, 2016. Roles open to BIPOC performers only. Performances Presented by The Elite. Email mike@theelite.org to arrange audition time. www.facebook.com/EliteTheatreCompany/

TRIFLES July 12-13 via Zoom. All roles are open for this seminal 1916 feminist drama. Performance on Aug. 8 via Zoom. Email producer Jolyn Johnson at jolynbjohnson@gmail.com to arrange audition time. www.facebook.com/events/3130897177007322/

WHISPER INTO THE GROUND July 11-12 via Zoom. Several roles are available for this radio play about a tragic car accident and the aftermath on social media. Streaming production only. Presented by The Elite. Email Lillian at lippold.lillian@gmail.com to arrange audition time. www.facebook.com/EliteTheatreCompany/

ART GALLERIES AND MUSEUMS

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through Dec. 31: Life Interrupted, a virtual exhibit of work by young local artists, with paintings, illustrations, digital art and mixed media exploring life during quarantine, social distancing and uncertainty. Ongoing: Virtual exhibit: Empathy: Beneath the Surface, multidisciplinary perspectives on the idea of empathy, personal agency and the universal bonds that connect us. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. “Museum from Home” resources, including Mineral Mondays, Women in STEM Wednesdays and Fossil Fridays. Kids’ educational giveaways every month. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org or @caoilmuseum.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Opened May 29. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology and the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools. focusonthemasters.com/learning-to-see-gallery/.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Sept. 2. Virtual exhibits: Thingamajig VI: A Printmaking Exploration. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Tuesdays, 10 a.m. (Instagram Live). Every Tuesday, the museum will stream free live themed tours and collection spotlights of the famed automobile collection that pays homage to the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com; @MullinMuseum.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Opened May 29: Third Annual Ventura Unified School District Student Online Art Show, featuring work by VUSD high, middle and elementary school students. Ongoing: Virtual exhibits: Patterns on the Land, California Cool, Ojai Studio Artists: Mending the Divide, Legacy: Seven Decades of Ventura College Art, Huelga! Photographs from the Frontlines by Jorge Corralejo and Nordic Myths and Legends, George Stuart Historical Figures®. Also featuring virtual learning modules, quizlets and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

PORCH GALLERY Through July 19 online. Shana Mabari’s Constellatio : Planeta : Stella returns, plus The 6 Foot Table Project, whereby seven artists reflect on current events by each designing a table spaced a minimum of six feet apart on the gallery’s front lawn. 310 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com/constellatio-planeta-stella-selected-works-by-shana-mabari/.

realART Opened July 5. Annual Summer Juried Art Show, featuring an eclectic group of artists and media. Whizin Market Square, 28873 Agoura Road, Agoura, whatisrealart.com/.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Nov. 29 online: Santa Paula Sojourn, over 30 paintings featuring 20 different locations in and around Santa Paula by Shannon Celia; and and Inspiration and Influence: Sculptor Duane Dammeyer and Painter Rima Muna. Ongoing virtual exhibits: The First Decade: Celebrating Ten Years of Acquisitions, an exhibition of works from the museum’s permanent collection in celebration of its 10-year anniversary. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Through July 25 online. There and Back Again, works by Peggy Pownall, Sandra Klein, Frances Elson, Daggi Wallace and Katherine Chang Liu. Ongoing virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

VITA ART CENTER Through Aug. 14: Registration is now open for a variety of summer art camp sessions for ages 6-18. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Sept. 2. Virtual exhibits: Meleko Mokgosi: Acts of Resistance, examining formal and informal forms of resistance through figurative paintings that confront the politics and histories of representation; Documenting History Through Art: The Work of David Labkovski, autobiographical paintings and drawings from the artist’s experiences of World War II, the Holocaust and their aftermath; Passionate Perspectives senior art exhibit; and Thingamajig VI: A Printmaking Exploration. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.