Thursday – July 30

STATE OF THE CHAMBER 12-1 p.m. Join the Camarillo Chamber of Commerce to review the past year, install the new board members and recognize the outgoing chair and hand the gavel to the new chair. A virtual meeting, details to join in are online HERE. https://web.camarillochamber.org/events/Stateof%20the%20Chamber%20%20Virtual-26830/details

Friday – July 31

REGISTRATION FOR YOUTH LIVESTOCK AUCTION 7 a.m. Registration opens at 7 a.m. and goes through 5 p.m. on August 7 for the 805AgKids virtual livestock show and auction on Aug. 15. Details and registration info is online at: www.805agkids.com/kids

Saturday – Aug. 1

TAKE OUT TAKEOVER 2 p.m. Join Enegren Brewing Co. of Moorpark for this way to support your local taproom. Ventura County participating retailers are Ojai Beverage Co., in Ojai, Barrelhouse 101 in Ventura and Bottle and Pint in Newbury Park. Find your local spot, pick up your favorite four pack, or try something new and the join in online through Enegren’s Instagram Live for a virtual group tasting. @enegrenbrewing

Sunday – Aug. 2

MUSCLES AND MOJO 7-9 a.m. FREE morning car show with coffee and hot wheels. Join hosts Fireball Tim and Ken Vela with your stylin ride. All cars welcome at the Murphy Auto Museum, 1930 Eastman, Oxnard. www.murphyautomuseum.org

Monday – Aug. 3

FINAL WEEK: STUFF THE BUS SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE Donate any time. $21 sponsors a new school backpack and supplies for a Ventura County student in need. The United Way of Ventura County is just 24 backpacks away from reaching their goal. For more information, visit https://vcunitedway.org/education/stuff-the-bus/.

MONDAY NIGHT FOREIGN FILM SERIES Pick your own time/date The Oxnard Film Society has adapted their film screenings to the strange times we are living in and now offers eleven films from around the world, two new films have just been added, for live streaming in your own home. Streaming fees are $4.99-$12 per film with unlimited viewing for three to seven days. Links for all films are online at www.oxnardfilmsociety.org.

Wednesday – Aug. 5

FAMILY DYNAMICS AND YOUR ESTATE: WHEN PLANNED GIVING DOESN’T GO AS PLANNED 11 a.m. FREE John Roy Schneider of Schneider and Associates and Community Memorial Healthcare Foundation Board Member in this online seminar to help individuals navigating the estate planning process and balancing family interests. RSVP for link to join seminar: www.cmhfventura.org/estateplanning

Thursday – Aug. 6

FREE PROFESSIONAL HEADSHOTS 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. A great head shot is important today with everyone’s photo on social media. Sixty percent of employers research job candidates via social media and this is one step to help ensure that community members who have lost work due to COVID-19 are supported and equipped in their career search. Getting a professional photo can be expensive, but you can get one for FREE. Christian Ramirez, photographer and filmmaker with Mezz Studio of Oxnard is offering professional photos at The Oxnard Performing Arts Center (OPAC). Space is limited, reservations are required and donations are encouraged. Registration for the event can be found online at oxnardperformingarts.com.

ARTS LISTINGS

Many venues remain closed in compliance with public health orders. Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

NEW

BUENAVENTURA ART ASSOCIATION GALLERY July 31-Sept. 19. Members Show. Open weekends only; contact gallery for details. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Studio 30, Ventura, 805-648-1235, www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

LONELY PLANET July 31-Aug. 2 live stream. During a global health crisis, one man continues to live his life while another refuses to leave his store. Streamed live from the Conejo Players stage. Pay what you can. www.conejoplayers.org/lonely-planet.

THEATER/PERFORMANCE

HIGH STREET ARTS CENTER Through Aug. 7. Camp Quarantine online youth classes in video, documentary and YouTube channel production; acting, stage makeup and more. tix6.centerstageticketing.com/sites/highstreet/events.php?month=now.

KINGSMEN SHAKESPEARE COMPANY Through Aug. 7. Summer workshops for ages 4 to adult are being offered virtually, with classes in Shakespeare, acting and theatre making. Special packages for adults include a mix of sessions with live and pre-recorded instruction and monologue coaching. 805-493-3184, www.kingsmenshakespeare.org/.

RUBICON THEATRE SUMMER EDUCATION PROGRAM Through Aug. 7. The renowned summer youth theatre program adapted for Zoom. Includes audition techniques, stage management, on camera and more. www.rubicontheatre.org/summer-education-programs.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, July 30, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom: Poetry reading by Tobey Hiller and open mic. Zoom meeting opens at 7 p.m. www.facebook.com/Ventura-County-Poetry-Project-109806817109129/.

ART GALLERIES AND MUSEUMS

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through Dec. 31: Life Interrupted, a virtual exhibit of work by young local artists, with paintings, illustrations, digital art and mixed media exploring life during quarantine, social distancing and uncertainty. Ongoing: Virtual exhibit: Empathy: Beneath the Surface, multidisciplinary perspectives on the idea of empathy, personal agency and the universal bonds that connect us. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. “Museum from Home” resources, including Mineral Mondays, Women in STEM Wednesdays and Fossil Fridays. Kids’ educational giveaways every month. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org or @caoilmuseum.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Opened May 29. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology and the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools. focusonthemasters.com/learning-to-see-gallery/.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Through Sept. 14. BAA Members Show. Contact gallery for details. 1559 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura Harbor, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts/.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Sept. 2. Virtual exhibits: Thingamajig VI: A Printmaking Exploration. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Tuesdays, 10 a.m. (Instagram Live). Every Tuesday, the museum will stream free live themed tours and collection spotlights of the famed automobile collection that pays homage to the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com; @MullinMuseum.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Opened May 29: Third Annual Ventura Unified School District Student Online Art Show, featuring work by VUSD high, middle and elementary school students. Ongoing: Virtual exhibits: Patterns on the Land, California Cool, Ojai Studio Artists: Mending the Divide, Legacy: Seven Decades of Ventura College Art, Huelga! Photographs from the Frontlines by Jorge Corralejo and Nordic Myths and Legends, George Stuart Historical Figures®. Also featuring virtual learning modules, quizlets and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Nov. 29: Virtual exhibits for Santa Paula Sojourn, over 30 paintings featuring 20 different locations in and around Santa Paula by Shannon Celia; and and Inspiration and Influence: Sculptor Duane Dammeyer and Painter Rima Muna. Ongoing virtual exhibits: The First Decade: Celebrating Ten Years of Acquisitions, an exhibition of works from the museum’s permanent collection in celebration of its 10-year anniversary. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Ongoing. Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

VITA ART CENTER Through Sept. 19: Truly Exquisite, based on the Surrealist exquisite corpse technique whereby renderings by different artists are reassembled to create single works of art; Pulp: Drawings and Works on Paper; Wyn Mathew Ceramics; and Michael Long: Insides. Reception on Saturday, Aug. 1, 4-8 p.m.; registration required. Through Aug. 14: Registration is now open for a variety of summer art camp sessions for ages 6-18. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Sept. 2. Virtual exhibits: Meleko Mokgosi: Acts of Resistance, examining formal and informal forms of resistance through figurative paintings that confront the politics and histories of representation; Documenting History Through Art: The Work of David Labkovski, autobiographical paintings and drawings from the artist’s experiences of World War II, the Holocaust and their aftermath; Passionate Perspectives senior art exhibit; and Thingamajig VI: A Printmaking Exploration. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.