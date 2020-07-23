MONDAY NIGHT FOREIGN FILM SERIES Pick your own time/date The Oxnard Film Society has adapted their film screenings to the strange times we are living in and now offers eleven films from around the world, two new films have just been added, for live streaming in your own home. Streaming fees are $4.99-$12 per film with unlimited viewing for three to seven days. Links for all films are online at www.oxnardfilmsociety.org. Pictured: Ai Weiwei: Yours Truly, is a documentary featured with the Oxnard Film Society, tells the story of installing the artwork of Ai Weiwei on Alcatraz Island. In addition to being a groundbreaking artist, Weiwei is a dissident, having been held by the Chinese government and then released. He is unable to travel to visit his own art installation featured in this film. Weiwei is known for being held and released by the Chinese government. His art was installed at the historic site visited by thousands each day. Film trailer is online HERE.

Thursday – July 23

GUIDANCE FOR RENTERS AND LANDLORDS DURING COVID19 12 p.m. A FREE Zoom webinar hosted by the The Economic Development Collaborative with David M. Almaraz, an attorney with Alpert, Barr and Grant, who will discuss issues around commercial lease obligation, resources for landlords and navigating lease agreements. Registration required online at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Yc4pcc8aQrmrNrtO7fP8kQ

Friday – July 24

JURASSIC PARK – MOVIE IN THE PARK 8:30 p.m. Lake Casitas is hosting an outdoor movie night. Marked seating areas for social distancing, masks required when guests leave designated seating areas. Bring in your picnic or get snacks at the food truck. Restrooms will be open. Sorry no dogs. $20 per vehicle entry for seating area up to five people. To purchase tickets call Lake Casitas Recreation Area reservation office at 805-649-1122. Lake Casitas, 11311 Santa Ana R., Ventura. www.casitaswater.org

Saturday – July 25

ONLINE MEDITATION RETREAT 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Rev. Karen S. Wylie will guide participants in sitting “in meditation to discover the peace within us.” People of all faiths, traditions and no traditions are welcomed. No prior yoga or meditation experience is needed. There will be three 30 minute sittings with 10 minute breaks, and a yoga nidra sitting. There will be sharing and discussing at the conclusion of the retreat. Registration online at www.karenswylie.com.

3RD ANNUAL LOUD AND QUEER 7 p.m. An annual spoken word event, Loud and Queer will bring QTPOC voices front and center for this FREE online event with poets, musicians and more all corralled by the event host Figgy Baby. The event will be showcased on YouTube and Facebook live. Organized by the Oxnard based Get Loud Movement. Event details and information on donating to support the participants at: https://loudandqueer2020.eventbrite.com

Tuesday – July 28

VENTURA COUNTY FAIR BOARD MEETING 9 a.m. This public meeting is held on Zoom. The agenda includes financial reports and reviewing rental agreements. Link for joining meeting on Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4105967704. Join Via the phone: 1-669-900-6833 Meeting ID: 410 596 7704. Agenda and board packet is online HERE.

Wednesday – July 29

COVID19 RESOURCES: CHANGES, UPDATES AND BEST PRACTICES 9 a.m. A FREE Zoom webinar hosted by the Economic Development Collaborative with Juliana Ramirez that will offer information on navigating existing resources for businesses during the pandemic, including information related to financial requirements in accounting using Quickbooks or other systems. Registration required online HERE.

ARTS LISTINGS

Many venues remain closed in compliance with public health orders. Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

NEW

MACBETH July 25, 7 p.m. live stream. The Bard’s tragedy about a Scottish general who murders his king to claim the throne, starring students in Rubicon Theatre’s 2020 Fearless Shakespeare program. Hosted by the Rubicon Theatre Company. $18; reservations required for link. www.rubicontheatre.org/macbethstream.

A MIDSUMMER CAMP’S DREAM July 24, 7 p.m. via Zoom. Two rival summer camps, a winner-take-all talent show and mischievous, meddling fairies come together in this woodsy rendition of Shakespeare’s magical comedy set in the Catskill Mountains. Presents by Conejo Players Theater. Pay what you can. www.conejoplayers.org/midsummer-camps-dream-0.

POPPIES ARTS AND GIFTS Monday, July 27, 10 a.m. Spirit Stick workshop, part of the Mini Monday Workshop series. Taught in the covered back patio by Peggie Williamson. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-807-411, poppiesartandgifts.indiemade.com.

THEATER/PERFORMANCE

CONEJO PLAYERS THEATRE Saturday, July 25, 2 p.m. via Zoom. “Saturday Afternoon Live!” scene/song workshop, taught by Broadway/West End star AJ Holmes. For ages 14 and up. By donation. www.conejoplayers.org/ctp-presents-saturday-afternoon-live.

FROZEN JR. Through July 26. When Queen Elsa’s magic locks her kingdom in an everlasting winter, her sister, Princess Anna, attempts to set things right in this musical adventure based on the Disney animated feature. All shows will be socially distanced and outdoors. Bring chairs, blankets and masks. Presented by Center Stage Players Arts and Repertory; verify with organizer that event is taking place. $20. Studio Channel Islands, 2222 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, www.csparepertory.net/.

HIGH STREET ARTS CENTER Through Aug. 7. Camp Quarantine online youth classes in video, documentary and YouTube channel production; acting, stage makeup and more. tix6.centerstageticketing.com/sites/highstreet/events.php?month=now.

KINGSMEN SHAKESPEARE COMPANY Through Aug. 7. Summer workshops for ages 4 to adult are being offered virtually, with classes in Shakespeare, acting and theatre making. Special packages for adults include a mix of sessions with live and pre-recorded instruction and monologue coaching. 805-493-3184, www.kingsmenshakespeare.org/.

RUBICON THEATRE SUMMER EDUCATION PROGRAM Through Aug. 7. The renowned summer youth theatre program adapted for Zoom. Includes audition techniques, stage management, on camera and more. www.rubicontheatre.org/summer-education-programs.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, July 23, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom: Poetry reading by Sean Colletti and open mic. Zoom meeting opens at 7 p.m. www.facebook.com/Ventura-County-Poetry-Project-109806817109129/.

ART GALLERIES AND MUSEUMS

BUENAVENTURA ART ASSOCIATION GALLERY Through July 25. Connecting, a solo exhibit by Aliza Bejarano and Members’ Choice. Open w

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through Dec. 31: Life Interrupted, a virtual exhibit of work by young local artists, with paintings, illustrations, digital art and mixed media exploring life during quarantine, social distancing and uncertainty. Ongoing: Virtual exhibit: Empathy: Beneath the Surface, multidisciplinary perspectives on the idea of empathy, personal agency and the universal bonds that connect us. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. “Museum from Home” resources, including Mineral Mondays, Women in STEM Wednesdays and Fossil Fridays. Kids’ educational giveaways every month. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org or @caoilmuseum.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Sept. 2. Virtual exhibits: Thingamajig VI: A Printmaking Exploration. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Tuesdays, 10 a.m. (Instagram Live). Every Tuesday, the museum will stream free live themed tours and collection spotlights of the famed automobile collection that pays homage to the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com; @MullinMuseum.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Opened May 29: Third Annual Ventura Unified School District Student Online Art Show, featuring work by VUSD high, middle and elementary school students. Ongoing: Virtual exhibits: Patterns on the Land, California Cool, Ojai Studio Artists: Mending the Divide, Legacy: Seven Decades of Ventura College Art, Huelga! Photographs from the Frontlines by Jorge Corralejo and Nordic Myths and Legends, George Stuart Historical Figures®. Also featuring virtual learning modules, quizlets and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Nov. 29: Virtual exhibits for Santa Paula Sojourn, over 30 paintings featuring 20 different locations in and around Santa Paula by Shannon Celia; and and Inspiration and Influence: Sculptor Duane Dammeyer and Painter Rima Muna. Ongoing virtual exhibits: The First Decade: Celebrating Ten Years of Acquisitions, an exhibition of works from the museum’s permanent collection in celebration of its 10-year anniversary. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Through July 25. There and Back Again, a virtual exhibit of works by Peggy Pownall, Sandra Klein, Frances Elson, Daggi Wallace and Katherine Chang Liu. Ongoing virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

VITA ART CENTER Through Sept. 19: Truly Exquisite, based on the Surrealist exquisite corpse technique whereby renderings by different artists are reassembled to create single works of art. Through Aug. 14: Registration is now open for a variety of summer art camp sessions for ages 6-18. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Sept. 2. Virtual exhibits: Meleko Mokgosi: Acts of Resistance, examining formal and informal forms of resistance through figurative paintings that confront the politics and histories of representation; Documenting History Through Art: The Work of David Labkovski, autobiographical paintings and drawings from the artist’s experiences of World War II, the Holocaust and their aftermath; Passionate Perspectives senior art exhibit; and Thingamajig VI: A Printmaking Exploration. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.