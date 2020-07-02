I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO In home streaming through July 7 PG-13 The Oxnard Film Society is offering this film which was nominated as Best Documentary in the 2018 Academy Awards. The story imagines what the unfinished book titled “Remember This House” that was left behind by James Baldwin would have been. Baldwin had described the project to his agent in 1979 as an account of the lives and assassinations of Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr., all personal friends of Baldwin’s. He died in 1987 leaving only 30 pages of his book finished. Filmmaker Raoul Peck builds a “radical, up to the minute examination of race in America” through envisioning what the rest of the book would have revealed. $12. www.oxnardfilmsociety.com. Pictured: A still image of Malcolm X featured in I Am Not Your Negro.

Saturday – July 4

FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION 6-7 p.m. This television special from Pierre Clayessens Veterans Foundation will provide residents a festive way to celebrate Independence Day in their home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tune in to KEYT TV Channel 3 for scenes from past parades, special guests, and a performance by the West Coast Symphony. There’s even a fireworks finale. www.pcvf.org.

Tuesday – July 7

OXNARD CITY COUNCIL MEETING 5 p.m. Agenda and documents are online at: https://www.oxnard.org/city-meetings/. To submit a public comment fill out online form by 3 p.m.: https://forms.gle/fbyBJox7FkS5rifK7. For details on joining the online meeting visit: https://www.oxnard.org/city-meetings/

SERRA STATUE DECISION MEETING 6 p.m. The Ventura City Council will receive public input, discuss and make a decision on whether the statue of St. Junipero Serra should be removed from in front of Ventura City Hall. Due to the pandemic the meeting is being conducted remotely. The public can submit written comments at www.CityofVentura.ca.gov/FatherSerra. Join the virtual meeting online at: https://bit.ly/2NvYlRX or by phone: 1 (408) 418-9388. Access code: 126 228 9208.

Wednesday – July 8

VENTURA COUNTY AGRICULTURAL ADVISORY COMMITTEE 9 a.m. Agendas posted online 3-7 days before the meeting. Confirm schedule by calling 805-933-2415. More information online at: https://www.ventura.org/agricultural-commissioner/about-apac/.

ARTS LISTINGS

Many venues remain closed in compliance with stay at home orders. Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online.

NEW

HIGH STREET ARTS CENTER July 6-Aug. 7. Camp Quarantine online youth classes in video, documentary and YouTube channel production; acting, stage makeup and more. tix6.centerstageticketing.com/sites/highstreet/events.php?month=now.

realART Opening July 5. Annual Summer Juried Art Show, featuring an eclectic group of artists and media. Opening reception on Sunday, July 5, 3-5 p.m.; masks and social distancing required. Whizin Market Square, 28873 Agoura Road, Agoura, whatisrealart.com/.

THEATER/PERFORMANCE

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S STREAM Through July 5. The Shakespearen classic hits the Internet in this fanciful escape full of magic, mystery and mischievous fairies, presented by ETC Digital. $5. The Elite, 805-483-5118, www.theelite.org.

KINGSMEN SHAKESPEARE COMPANY Through Aug. 7. Summer workshops for ages 4 to adult are being offered virtually, with classes in Shakespeare, acting and theatre making. Special packages for adults include a mix of sessions with live and pre-recorded instruction and monologue coaching. 805-493-3184, www.kingsmenshakespeare.org/.

RUBICON THEATRE SUMMER EDUCATION PROGRAM Through Aug. 7. The renowned summer youth theatre program adapted for Zoom. Includes audition techniques, stage management, on camera and more. www.rubicontheatre.org/summer-education-programs.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, June 25, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom: Poetry reading by Zayan Reza and open mic. Zoom meeting opens at 7 p.m. www.facebook.com/Ventura-County-Poetry-Project-109806817109129/.

AUDITION NOTICES

CAR PARK THEATRE: TURNING OUR DRIVEWAY INTO BROADWAY July 6-8 via Zoom. Looking for performers who can sing and dance for an evening of Broadway songs. Audition form must be completed and submitted by Sunday, June 5, at 7 p.m. Performances Aug. 15, 5 and 7 p.m. www.conejoplayers.org/car-park-theatre-turning-our-driveway-broadway.

ART GALLERIES AND MUSEUMS

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through Dec. 31: Life Interrupted, a virtual exhibit of work by young local artists, with paintings, illustrations, digital art and mixed media exploring life during quarantine, social distancing and uncertainty. Ongoing: Virtual exhibit: Empathy: Beneath the Surface, multidisciplinary perspectives on the idea of empathy, personal agency and the universal bonds that connect us. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. “Museum from Home” resources, including Mineral Mondays, Women in STEM Wednesdays and Fossil Fridays. Kids’ educational giveaways every month. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org or @caoilmuseum.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Opened May 29. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology and the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools. focusonthemasters.com/learning-to-see-gallery/.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Sept. 2. Virtual exhibits: Thingamajig VI: A Printmaking Exploration. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Tuesdays, 10 a.m. (Instagram Live). Every Tuesday, the museum will stream free live themed tours and collection spotlights of the famed automobile collection that pays homage to the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com; @MullinMuseum.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Opened May 29. Third Annual Ventura Unified School District Student Online Art Show, featuring work by VUSD high, middle and elementary school students. Ongoing: Virtual exhibits: Patterns on the Land, California Cool, Ojai Studio Artists: Mending the Divide, Legacy: Seven Decades of Ventura College Art, Huelga! Photographs from the Frontlines by Jorge Corralejo and Nordic Myths and Legends, George Stuart Historical Figures®. Also featuring virtual learning modules, quizlets and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

PORCH GALLERY Through July 19. Shana Mabari’s Constellatio : Planeta : Stella returns online, plus The 6 Foot Table Project, whereby seven artists reflect on current events by each designing a table spaced a minimum of six feet apart on the gallery’s front lawn. 310 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com/constellatio-planeta-stella-selected-works-by-shana-mabari/.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Nov. 29: Santa Paula Sojourn, an online exhibit of over 30 paintings featuring 20 different locations in and around Santa Paula by Shannon Celia; and and Inspiration and Influence: Sculptor Duane Dammeyer and Painter Rima Muna. Ongoing: Virtual exhibits: The First Decade: Celebrating Ten Years of Acquisitions, an exhibition of works from the museum’s permanent collection in celebration of its 10-year anniversary. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Through July 25. There and Back Again, works by Peggy Pownall, Sandra Klein, Frances Elson, Daggi Wallace and Katherine Chang Liu. (Gallery accessibility may be affected by July 1 health orders.) Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

VITA ART CENTER Through Aug. 14: Registration is now open for a variety of summer art camp sessions for ages 6-18. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Sept. 2. Virtual exhibits: Meleko Mokgosi: Acts of Resistance, examining formal and informal forms of resistance through figurative paintings that confront the politics and histories of representation; Documenting History Through Art: The Work of David Labkovski, autobiographical paintings and drawings from the artist’s experiences of World War II, the Holocaust and their aftermath; Passionate Perspectives senior art exhibit; and Thingamajig VI: A Printmaking Exploration. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.