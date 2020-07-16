VITA ART CENTER Through Sept. 19: Truly Exquisite, based on the Surrealist exquisite corpse technique whereby renderings by different artists are reassembled to create single works of art. Through Aug. 14: Registration is now open for a variety of summer art camp sessions for ages 6-18. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

Thursday – July 16

VENTURA COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING: COUNTY GENERAL PLAN ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT REPORT 8:30 a.m. The Planning Commission will receive public input, hear a staff report and make a recommendation to the Board of Supervisors regarding the mitigation measures, statement of overriding considerations and mitigation monitoring and reporting. Final Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the county’s General Plan (GenPlan). The potential impacts of the various new goals, plans and programs in the GenPlan and evaluated in the EIR. The General Plan governs all land use, resource protection and management and development in the unincorporated areas of the county through 2040. Elements of the GenPlan including Water, Transportation, Land Use, Agriculture and the various Area Plans for specific areas. Spanish and Mixtec interpretation will be available. To submit written comments prior to the meeting email them to susan.curtis@ventura.org. To speak during public comment at the meeting register HERE by 3:30 p.m. on July 15. Include your name, email and phone number you’ll be call in from. You will receive an email with the Zoom meeting link and password by 5:00 a.m. the day of the Commission meeting.To view the live ZOOM meeting sign up HERE. The Draft General Plan, EIR and other documents are online at: The EIR, Draft General Plan and other documents are online at: https://vc2040.org/review/documents.

CHANNEL ISLANDS NATIONAL MARINE SANCTUARY ADVISORY COUNCIL MEETING 9 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. An online meeting of the advisory council. Items include superintendents report, presentation on marine debris, public comment period. Agenda and materials are online at: https://channelislands.noaa.gov/sac/meeting_announcements.html. Register in advance at: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2867663072649626638 The Webinar ID number is 612-004-795.Questions or issues with joining the meeting contact: nathan.shapiro454@myci.csuci.edu, or call/text 661-513-6768.

ANTIBODY TESTING 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. FREE antibody testing that is part of a countywide study. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. by appointment only, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. open to the public, no appointments, maximum 250 tests, 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. appointments only. Make appointments online at: www.antibody.oxnardfire.org/register. City Church, 6360 Telephone Rd., Ventura.

VENTURA COUNTY LULAC AND NAACP MEETING 6 p.m. Executive Board and members are invited to this meeting. Meeting registration and info online at https://meet.google.com/kbv-hmjh-wkp

EAST VENTURA COMMUNITY COUNCIL MEETING 7 p.m. The monthly Zoom meeting of the council will include Ventura’s Police Chief Darin Schindler and Ashley Bautista, the new Public Information Office for Ventura County. Link to connect to meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88448837277. Ask your questions via the chat feature on Zoom or send them ahead of the meeting to eastventuracc@gmail.com. Meeting videos are available to watch at www.eastventura.org.

Friday – July 17

ANTIBODY TESTING 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. FREE antibody testing that is part of a countywide study. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. by appointment only, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. open to the public, no appointments, maximum 250 tests, 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. appointments only. Make appointments online at: www.antibody.oxnardfire.org/register. Ventura High School, 2 N. Catalina St., (Corner of Poli St. and N. Seaward Ave.)

Saturday – July 18

BEN SELDMEN: CAMERA TRICKS 7 p.m. Get ready to ask “How did he do that?” This live virtual magic show will let you enjoy the humor and psychological magic of Ben Seldman’s all new show from the comfort of your home. He has appeared on the Netflix show Brainchild and Penn & Teller’s Fool Us. $27.50. Tickets and Zoom link available online at: https://passportshows.com/portfolio/camera-tricks-thousand-oaks/ For more information call 805-449-ARTS (2787) or visit www.civicartsplaza.com.

Sunday – July 19

VIEW FROM THE MOUNT 1 p.m. A FREE 45-minute meditation session hosted by Meditation Mount in Ojai. FREE. Creative Meditation is a way by which we may formulate and shape the needed new spiritual thought forms, seed ideas and social memes that function as the subtle architecture of this preferred world. Registration is online HERE.

STEAMPUNK DADA PANEL DISCUSSION 3-4:30 p.m. A discussion to plan the steampunk gala, come learn about steampunk and Dada. Online registration HERE. Click HERE to register.

Monday – July 20

SUMMER ART CAMP This 6 week online art camp for focused class for ages 6 – 10. $120. Offered by Vita Art Center. More classes available for all ages. Registration online HERE.

Tuesday – July 21

BOOK SIGNING WITH BRAD THOR 4 p.m. A virtual event on Facebook live with author Brad Thor to promote Near Dark, the 20th book in his Scot Harvath spy series being released on July 21. Details and streaming information online HERE. https://www.reaganfoundation.org/programs-events/events-calendar/virtual-event-with-brad-thor

THE STORY OF PLASTIC PANEL DISCUSSION 7 p.m. Register in advance to watch the documentary at any time and then tune in for this discussion about the issue of plastic in our modern world. Hosted by Surfrider Ventura County. Register in advance HERE.

Wednesday – July 22

VIRTUAL YOUTH ENRICHMENT CLASSES Various times and dates. July 22 is the registration deadline for classes for students in graded K-6, starting on July 27. All classes run Monday to Friday at set time. Classes include anime, cartooning and comic creation, chess club, green science workshop, kids cooking academy, dance studio, LEGO robotics, marine biology, mock trial, public speaking and debate, 3D printing and more. Offered by Pleasant Valley Recreation and Park District. Register online HERE. https://www.pvrpd.org/virtual-youth-enrichment-classes

WOMEN IN BUSINESS VIRTUAL MIXER 5:30 p.m.- 7 p.m.Offered by the Camarillo Chamber of Commerce. Registration and Zoom info online HERE. https://facebook.com/events/s/women-in-business-mixer/836627433529674/?ti=icl

ARTS LISTINGS

Many venues remain closed in compliance with public health orders. Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

NEW

A MIDSUMMER CAMP’S DREAM July 24, 7 p.m. via Zoom. Two rival summer camps, a winner-take-all talent show and mischievous, meddling fairies come together in this woodsy rendition of Shakespeare’s magical comedy set in the Catskill Mountains. Presents by Conejo Players Theater. Pay what you can. www.conejoplayers.org/midsummer-camps-dream-0.

FROZEN JR. July 16-26. When Queen Elsa’s magic locks her kingdom in an everlasting winter, her sister, Princess Anna, attempts to set things right in this musical adventure based on the Disney animated feature. All shows will be socially distanced and outdoors. Bring chairs, blankets and masks. Presented by Center Stage Players Arts and Repertory; verify with organizer that event is taking place. $20. Studio Channel Islands, 2222 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, www.csparepertory.net/.

KNOCK KNOCK Thursday, July 16, 7:30 p.m. via Facebook Live. A short play about self-harm, followed by a discussion with mental health professionals. Not suitable for viewers under 13. Presented by nonprofit organization BRITE in collaboration with Give An Hour, Hasty Storytelling and Hillcrest Center for the Arts, and part of the BRITE Connections community event. Free. www.facebook.com/BRITEyouth.

SEE ROCK CITY July 18-19 via Vimeo. Raleigh and May build a life together in small-town Corbin, Kentucky. Hosted by the Rubicon Theatre Company. Free; reservations required for link. guestservices@rubicontheatre.org or www.rubicontheatre.org/nibroc-trilogy .

THEATER/PERFORMANCE

CONEJO PLAYERS THEATRE Saturday, July 18, 2 p.m. via Zoom. “Saturday Afternoon Live!” workshop on auditioning for a TV commercial, taught by Michael Worden. For ages 14 and up. By donation. www.conejoplayers.org/ctp-presents-saturday-afternoon-live.

HIGH STREET ARTS CENTER Through Aug. 7. Camp Quarantine online youth classes in video, documentary and YouTube channel production; acting, stage makeup and more. tix6.centerstageticketing.com/sites/highstreet/events.php?month=now.

KINGSMEN SHAKESPEARE COMPANY Through Aug. 7. Summer workshops for ages 4 to adult are being offered virtually, with classes in Shakespeare, acting and theatre making. Special packages for adults include a mix of sessions with live and pre-recorded instruction and monologue coaching. 805-493-3184, www.kingsmenshakespeare.org/.

RUBICON THEATRE SUMMER EDUCATION PROGRAM Through Aug. 7. The renowned summer youth theatre program adapted for Zoom. Includes audition techniques, stage management, on camera and more. www.rubicontheatre.org/summer-education-programs.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, July 16, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom: Poetry reading by Brian Sonia-Wallce and open mic. Zoom meeting opens at 7 p.m. www.facebook.com/Ventura-County-Poetry-Project-109806817109129/.

ART GALLERIES AND MUSEUMS

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through Dec. 31: Life Interrupted, a virtual exhibit of work by young local artists, with paintings, illustrations, digital art and mixed media exploring life during quarantine, social distancing and uncertainty. Ongoing: Virtual exhibit: Empathy: Beneath the Surface, multidisciplinary perspectives on the idea of empathy, personal agency and the universal bonds that connect us. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. “Museum from Home” resources, including Mineral Mondays, Women in STEM Wednesdays and Fossil Fridays. Kids’ educational giveaways every month. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org or @caoilmuseum.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Opened May 29. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology and the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools. focusonthemasters.com/learning-to-see-gallery/.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Sept. 2. Virtual exhibits: Thingamajig VI: A Printmaking Exploration. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Tuesdays, 10 a.m. (Instagram Live). Every Tuesday, the museum will stream free live themed tours and collection spotlights of the famed automobile collection that pays homage to the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com; @MullinMuseum.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Opened May 29: Third Annual Ventura Unified School District Student Online Art Show, featuring work by VUSD high, middle and elementary school students. Ongoing: Virtual exhibits: Patterns on the Land, California Cool, Ojai Studio Artists: Mending the Divide, Legacy: Seven Decades of Ventura College Art, Huelga! Photographs from the Frontlines by Jorge Corralejo and Nordic Myths and Legends, George Stuart Historical Figures®. Also featuring virtual learning modules, quizlets and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

PORCH GALLERY Through July 19. Shana Mabari’s Constellatio : Planeta : Stella returns online, plus The 6 Foot Table Project, whereby seven artists reflect on current events by each designing a table spaced a minimum of six feet apart on the gallery’s front lawn. 310 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com/constellatio-planeta-stella-selected-works-by-shana-mabari/.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Nov. 29: Virtual exhibits for Santa Paula Sojourn, over 30 paintings featuring 20 different locations in and around Santa Paula by Shannon Celia; and and Inspiration and Influence: Sculptor Duane Dammeyer and Painter Rima Muna. Ongoing virtual exhibits: The First Decade: Celebrating Ten Years of Acquisitions, an exhibition of works from the museum’s permanent collection in celebration of its 10-year anniversary. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Through July 25. There and Back Again, a virtual exhibit of works by Peggy Pownall, Sandra Klein, Frances Elson, Daggi Wallace and Katherine Chang Liu. Ongoing virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Sept. 2. Virtual exhibits: Meleko Mokgosi: Acts of Resistance, examining formal and informal forms of resistance through figurative paintings that confront the politics and histories of representation; Documenting History Through Art: The Work of David Labkovski, autobiographical paintings and drawings from the artist’s experiences of World War II, the Holocaust and their aftermath; Passionate Perspectives senior art exhibit; and Thingamajig VI: A Printmaking Exploration. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.