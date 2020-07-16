Pictured: Naya Rivera at Giffoni Film Festival 2013 – on July 24, 2013 in Giffoni Valle Piana, Italy. Photo by giole.

by Kimberly Rivers

On Monday, July 13, over 50,000 people were watching the Facebook live video of Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub announcing that a body believed to be Naya Rivera, 33, had been found in Lake Piru.

Rivera’s son was found alone in a rented boat on the lake on Wednesday, July 8, at about 4:30 p.m. Best known as Santana Lopez on the Fox television show Glee (2009-15), Rivera also had a recurring role on the YouTube Red show Step Up: High Water (2018-19).

“Our hearts go out to Naya’s many friends and fans who have been holding out hope for the best,” said Ayub, explaining that detectives from the major crimes unit were a part of the case from the beginning. “Their work on this case revealed there was no indication of foul play and no indication this was a suicide.”

On Tuesday, July 14, the Ventura County Medical Examiner confirmed the identity of the body as Rivera based on dental records. A full autopsy, including x-rays, has been performed and based on those findings the cause of death is stated as drowning, and the “manner of death” is an “accident.” The report from the medical examiner states, “The autopsy findings are consistent with a drowning and the condition of the body is consistent with the time that she was submerged. No traumatic injuries or disease processes were identified at autopsy. There is no indication from the investigation or examination that drugs or alcohol played a role in the decedent’s death.” Toxicology results are pending.

Thousands of fans took to social media to propose possible causes of death, including suicide, and have started a petion with nearly 30,000 signatures (as of press deadline) demanding that warning signs be posted at Lake Piru in light of periodic drownings.

Ayub said Rivera’s body was found “near the surface of the water,” in a location divers had searched previously in the northeast section of the lake with depths of 35 to 60 feet.

Her body was found following “a methodical and comprehensive search” of the lake that had begun on Wednesday, July 8, at 4:38 p.m. following a 911 call about a young child found alone on a boat, said Ayub.

Staff of the boat rental vendor found the boat adrift in an area of the lake called “the narrows” with Rivera’s 4-year-old son on board alone, asleep, wearing a life jacket and wrapped in a towel. An adult-sized life vest was found on the boat with Rivera’s purse.

Staff went looking for the boat because the three-hour rental period ran out.

The boy was interviewed by investigators, who said that he and Rivera were swimming together but after she helped him get back into the boat, “He told investigators that he looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water,” said Ayub.

Video footage confirms she and her son were the only people aboard. Other people boating on the lake were interviewed as part of the investigation.

The first day of the search lasted until 10 p.m. Wednesday night with 50 sheriff’s personnel searching the entire shoreline and surface of the lake. Divers also searched the area but had to stop at 10 p.m. due to zero visibility making it dangerous for the divers. On Thursday morning, July 9, the search resumed with 100 individuals participating and divers operating in less than one foot of visibility in the lake.

Helicopters, boats, divers and sonar were used each day, with search and rescue and then recovery efforts pausing at night due to poor visibility and safety of the search crews.

Ventura County teams were assisted by divers from Tulare, San Luis Obispo and Los Angeles counties; the LA County Sheriff’s office and the U.S. Coast Guard. Fugro, a geotechnical and survey company that mapped the lake three weeks ago for an upcoming retrofit of the Santa Felicia Dam, provided information about the lake bottom contours and depths. Investigators also reviewed FaceTime videos of Rivera talking with family members while she was out on the lake, allowing officials to match features of the shoreline to determine the boat’s location.

Rivera’s body was ultimately found by Lake Piru park rangers on Monday morning, July 13, shortly after 9 a.m.

Ayub said an “entire dive team” had been “scouring” that area the day before and that it is likely Rivera was “concealed within shrubbery on the floor bed of the lake.” He said that area is deep and filled with “heavy brush and trees on the lake bed.” He also noted that it’s typical that a body trapped underwater by debris will fill with gas, causing it to become “more buoyant” so it “surfaces on its own.”

Rivera’s family was at the lake every day and in close communication with search crews. “Our hearts are with them and we share in their grief for Naya’s loss,” said Ayub.

Ayub said there are “a lot of currents on the lake,” and that the boat may have been drifting as it was not anchored. Rivera may have had enough energy to get her son back on the boat, but “not enough to save herself.”

He confirmed that the boats are designed for swimming and have ladders.

Video showing Rivera and son leaving on boat: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8SF_tHqB5YU&feature=youtu.be