Pictured: The Ventura County District Attorney issued a warning about home rental scams taking place in the county.

by Kimberly Rivers

Scam alerts

The Ventura County District Attorney has released warnings related to several scams currently being seen in the area.

Fake contact tracers: Other counties on the Central Coast have reported people posing as coronavirus contact tracers and attempting to obtain personal information and in some cases trying to collect a fee. All legitimate contact tracing is free and authentic tracers working with the county or the state will never ask for financial information such as a bank account number and will never ask for health insurance information or a social security number.

Fake antibody testing: The public should be wary of ads for testing from unknown or unverified sources or through marketing schemes offered through social media, emails or phone calls that involved incentives for testing. It’s recommended that the public consult with their doctor about any at-home testing to verify safety and efficacy. Updated information on approved antibody tests and testing companies is available on the FDA’s website at www.fda.gov.

Online home rental scam: People posing as homeowners or agents for a home are scamming would-be renters out of cash they think they are using as a deposit to rent a house. This scam typically involves an online listing such as Craigslist.org. The pandemic is increasing housing anxiety, making people more susceptible to this kind of fraud.

Tips to help avoid this include always meeting the owner or agent at the property for an inspection before any deposit is made and not giving any deposit without an onsite inspection. Do not pay deposits in cash or through an online payment system and, when possible, deliver payment to an open, established brick-and-mortar business. Demand a signed lease agreement, receipt and keys, as the law supports, in exchange for initial payment.

All licensed real estate agents and property management companies are listed at www.dre.ca.gov. If you or someone you know has been a victim of this type of fraud, or you are a property owner and believe your property has been used in this way, you are asked to submit a report to the District Attorney’s Real Estate Fraud Unit: rentalscam@ventura.org.

Victims can submit a real estate fraud complaint form to the District Attorney’s website: www.vcdistrictattorney.com/publications/.

School district employee embezzled funds

On July 9, the Ventura County District Attorney announced that Retha Mae Drummond, a resident of Moorpark, was sentenced to 365 days in the Ventura County Jail after pleading guilty to five felony counts stemming from stealing public funds from Moorpark Unified School District from 1991 to 2016.

Drummond worked in the child nutrition department and, according to the investigation of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office and Ventura County District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigation, she stole funds paid by students for lunches and other meals.

She will also serve 36 months of formal probation. Drummond has already paid $168,810 in restitution.

Real estate agent stole construction funds

On July 9, Megan Elizabeth Zucaro of Thousand Oaks was sentenced to 365 days in jail after pleading guilty to one felony count related to stealing construction funds.

The investigation by the Real Estate Fraud Unit of the Ventura County District Attorney’s office found that Zucaro targeted a 91-year-old homeowner in Piru, who was convinced to sign over a 50 percent interest in the property to Zucaro and obtain a loan to develop the property. The property is currently valued at about $2 million. Zucaro was added to the title and then used all the equity as collateral on a money loan. Zucaro received $165,000 and spent the funds on personal expenses instead of developing the property.

In addition to the jail sentence, Zucaro will serve 60 months probation, has been ordered to pay $300,200 in restitution to the victim and must surrender her license to the California Department of Real Estate.