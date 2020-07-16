Pictured: Nico Young of Newbury Park with the two Gatorade Player of the Year awards he earned. Photo submitted.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

On July 2 Nico Young, a recent graduate of Newbury Park High School, made history as the second American student-athlete in 35 years to be awarded two Gatorade National Player of the Year awards in the same year. This makes Young a finalist for the Gatorade Male High School Athlete of the Year award, which will be announced this month.

Young was named the 2019-20 Gatorade National Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year and the 2019-20 Gatorade National Track and Field Athlete of the Year. The awards recognize the most elite high school athletes across the country in various sports and athletic pursuits and also considers their accomplishments off the field.

“Nico has proven to our team at Newbury Park that if you set your standards high and work hard, anything is possible,” said Sean Brosnan, track and field coach at Newbury Park HIgh School.

“The coronavirus pandemic has put a halt to so many high school events and seasons, but it will not keep us from recognizing and celebrating the incredible achievements of student-athletes like Nico Young,” said Brett O’Brian, senior vice president and general manager of Gatorade. “To win a Gatorade National Player of the Year award twice in one year is truly a remarkable accomplishment, which Nico has earned through his hard work on the track, in the classroom and in his community.”

For the past three summers Young has volunteered for the Thousand Oaks-based nonprofit organization Many Mansions during its seven-week summer camp for kids from under-resourced communities and has a weighted 4.68 GPA. He has signed a National Letter of intent to run on scholarship for Northern Arizona University.

“In a way, Nico Young is still the best-kept secret in the nation as a runner,” said Rich Gonzalez of PrepCalTrack. “That might sound odd given that he’s the reigning national cross country champion, ranks No. 1 in prep history in the indoor 3000, No. 4 all-time in the outdoor 5000 and No. 8 in the 3200, but there’s some truth to it.”

This spring, Young shattered the 34-year-old record in the 5000-meter run by 11 seconds with a time of 13:50.55, giving Young the nation’s No. 4 clocking in history. Young also set a national record of 7:56.97 in the 3000, his only race in the 2020 indoor track season.

He won both the Nike Cross Nationals Final in December 2019 and the 2019 outdoor track state championship in the 3200 race.

Potential Gatorade Award winning athletes are reviewed by a national advisory panel made up of experts in each sport and sports journalists for athletic excellence, academic achievement and excellent character. Young was selected from a field of over 51 state winners from an original pool of over 600,000 other high school students who compete in boys track and field across the country. National winners are chosen in 12 different sports including football, girls volleyball, boys and girls basketball, softball and soccer. From those 12 national winners, one male and one female athlete are selected for the top honor of Gatorade High School Athlete of the Year.

Past Gatorade award winners include Peyton Manning, Abby Wambach, Karl-Anthony Towns and Derek Jeter.

www.Gatorade.com/POY