Most entertainment continues to be virtual, but there are a few exceptions. If you have something related to nightlife — online or otherwise — please email nshaffer@timespublications.com. Take care, be well and SUPPORT LOCAL MUSIC!

PICTURED: Don Friesen headlines the first Parked Car Comedy Show at the Oxnard Performing Arts and Convention Center on Saturday, July 25, at 7 p.m. He is joined by Quinn Dahle, Robert Zapata and Jason Love.

WEDNESDAY, 7/22

Live Music

Ventura County Fairgrounds: Andrew Samonsky sings Sinatra, 8 p.m.

THURSDAY, 7/23

Live Music

Ventura County Fairgrounds: DSB (Journey tribute), 7:30 p.m.

Online

Finish the Damn Song virtual class show: Music from songwriters Donna Lynn Caskey, Fabio Lauretta, Rachel Morris, Jim Procter, Zach Treadwell and Phil White. Presented by The Townies. 7-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. the-townies-inc.square.site ★

Summer Soiree Series: Niv Ashkenazi (violin), 4 p.m. www.eventbrite.com/e/summer-soiree-series-tickets-109843390538

FRIDAY, 7/24

Live Music

Ventura County Fairgrounds: Yachtley Crew, 8 p.m.

Online

Ojai Underground Exchange: Live broadcast of Phil Lee, 7-9 p.m. www.ojaiartsexchange.com/events

VMF Music Connects: Ventura Music Festival presents a digital music festival featuring a new music video or performance every week. New content comes out every Friday at 11 a.m. venturamusicfestival.org/special-events/vmf-digital-festival/

SATURDAY, 7/25

Live Music

Ventura County Fairgrounds: Third Eye Blind, 8 p.m. ★

Comedy

Oxnard Performing Arts and Convention Center: Parked Car Comedy with Don Friesen, Quinn Dahle, Jason Love and Robert Zapata, 7 p.m. ★

Online

Ojai Underground Exchange: Live broadcast of Mojo Monkeys, 7-9 p.m. www.ojaiartsexchange.com/events

Other

Ventura County Fairgrounds: Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins screened concert, 11 p.m.

SUNDAY, 7/26

Live Music

Oxnard Performing Arts and Convention Center: Canyon Carpool Events with Urban Dread, Sanferia, Herbal Rootz and DJ Kuya Ray, 5 p.m. ★

Online

Camerata Pacifica Concerts at Home: Nicholas Daniel, James Austin Smith, Claire Brazeau, Jose Franch-Ballester and others. Camerata Pacific presents a livestream classical music concert from its video library every Sunday at 10 a.m. on YouTube and 5:30 p.m. on Facebook. cameratapacifica.org/

Gary Ballen’s Sunday Fun Day: “The Human Jukebox” on Facebook Live every Sunday at 3 p.m. www.facebook.com/garyballen1

MONDAY, 7/27

Other

Ventura County Fairgrounds: Movies in Your Car feat. Trolls, 8 p.m.

TUESDAY, 7/28

Other

Ventura County Fairgrounds: Movies in Your Car feat. Field of Dreams, 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, 7/29

Other

Ventura County Fairgrounds: Movies in Your Car feat. Mamma Mia, 8 p.m.