Pictured: The Ventura Avenue library in the heart of the west Ventura neighborhood will be funded through Measure O funds by the City of Ventura.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

Public outcry saves Avenue Library

The only bilingual library in the city of Ventura is off the chopping block after public outcry on Tuesday when Ventura city staff listed cutting funding at the Avenue Library as a way to balance the budget in light of economic impacts associated with the pandemic.

Part of the Ventura County Library system, the Avenue Library depends on funding from the city to remain open. The current budget discussion included a suggestion from staff that funding be reduced for the library.

The library is county owned with about $183,000 in funding provided by the city of Ventura, according to the current adopted budget. $62,000 comes from a Community Development Block Grant and the remaining $121,000 from the city’s general fund. The county reports the library would not be able to remain open in the event the city reduced that funding stream.

At the budget workshop portion of the Tuesday, June 16 meeting the Ventura City Council heard public comment and received several letters from concerned residents, Bell Arts Factory and the Westside Community Council (WCC) opposing cutting funding to the Avenue Library.

“This is the third or fourth time” the library was at risk of closing said Liz Campos, communications director for WCC and a frequent user of the Avenue Library. She said the services provided at the library during the pandemic were vital to the community including free wifi and online classes for children.

In a letter to the city council from the WCC the services provided by the library include adult literacy in English, Spanish and Mandarin, homework center providing a quiet space for young people to complete school work, tutoring for grades three to 12, loans of WiFi hotspots as many families do not have wifi access at home, and a summer lunch time program for children.

“The Avenue library is also a hub of community activity,” stated the letter from WCC, saying the library was “critical” to the community and offered solutions including allocating funds from the Community Development Block Grant. The WCC letter stated such an allocation is now allowed due to “loosening of the Federal restrictions” associated with that funding. “Since that money was initially given to the City with the intent to be spent on the Westside, it seems that money should be used on keeping the current services afloat in our area.”

City staff reported at the meeting that they had already approached the county to determine whether there was any leeway in the funding requirements from the city and the county indicated there was no way for the library to remain open without funding from the city.

While final budget approval will take place later this month, the city council had consensus on directing staff to remove the Avenue library and plans for a public restroom from the list of things to cut and staff confirmed Measure O funding could be used to support the library.

“The Westside neighborhood is one of the most ethnically diverse and disenfranchised communities in the City of Ventura and the county as a whole,” stated the WCC letter emphasizing the high number of low income residents and fixed income seniors in the neighborhood including, “individuals with disabilities, monolingual Spanish, non-English speaking/non-driving single parents, and others in need of the Avenue Library services.”

The Ventura City Council has a public hearing regarding the budget set for June 29 at which the council will take public comment on the full proposed budget.

The Ventura Avenue Library is located at 606 North Ventura Ave., and is open for pick up of books checked out through the online library system Monday through Thursday, and Saturday 1-6 p.m. https://www.vencolibrary.org/locations/avenue-library.

Ventura to require face coverings inside

At the June 16 meeting, the Ventura City Council, in a 4-to-3 split vote, directed staff to draft an ordinance requiring the public to wear masks when inside businesses throughout the city.

“We will be the second city” to require masks, said Councilmember Cheryl Heitman, referring to the city of Ojai, which has required face coverings for all essential business since April 8.

The proposal was brought forward by Heitman and Deputy Mayor Sophia Rubalcava. Mayor Matt LaVere opposed the ordinance, saying it would be “hypocritical” of him to not vote in line with what Ventura County Public Health is doing, as he said he would. Councilmembers Lorrie Brown and Jim Friedman also voted no.

“That is my concern . . . enacting an ordinance [requiring masks] could tear this community apart, neighbor pitted against neighbor,” said Friedman, explaining his opposition to the ordinance. He also cited the challenge of enforcing the ordinance.

“It will not be a policing priority for us,” said Darin Schindler, chief of police for the city of Ventura. He said this type of ordinance would be “very difficult” to enforce and the department would “put communication ahead of enforcement . . . [it will] put officers in a difficult situation, especially around the current climate with using police authority. It will not be a priority.”

Heitman’s motion stated that the ordinance would mirror the mask requirement in Santa Barbara County, and it only applies to everyone ages 13 and up. The ordinance will recommend that children ages 2 to 12 wear a mask and prohibits children under two from wearing a face covering due to risk of “suffocation.”

There are exclusions, for example, a worker who works alone in an office which the public does not enter.

The Ventura ordinance will not include a provision requiring the city to provide masks.

The Santa Barbara ordinance states that masks with a “one way valve,” also called an exhale valve, which does not provide filtering for the exhaled breath, do not meet the requirements of the ordinance.

The ordinance will be brought before the council at the next meeting for adoption.

Fees for outdoor dining reduced

The city council, in an effort to make it easier for businesses to offer outdoor dining, has waived the permit fees and insurance requirements for businesses applying to have outdoor dining areas. This applies to all restaurants as part of a Temporary Outdoor Expansion to assist restaurants in recovering from the economic impacts of the pandemic shutdowns.

The insurance requirements have been reduced from $2 million to $1 million in coverage.

The cities of Simi Valley, Thousand Oaks and Camarillo have also passed rules making it easier for restaurants to offer outdoor dining.

More information available at: www.cityofventura.ca.gov/913/Economic-Development.