by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

On June 12, in the midst of a national call for addressing police violence particularly against black people, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department (VCSD) announced that deputies will no longer be permitted to use the carotid hold in their duties.

According to the written statement issued by the VCSD, the carotid hold was used only twice by deputies in 2019 out of 652 cases involving “some level of force” by officers, out of a total of 202,394 calls for assistance. So far, the carotid hold has been used one time in 2020. The VCSD reports that those reported uses of the carotid hold did not result in injury and each use was in compliance with stated rules.

The ban of this method of subduing a person “follows the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) decision to no longer certify the carotid hold to be part of the training of peace officers in California,” stated the VCSD in the June 12 written statement. The change will be carried out in a shift in training for new recruits and ongoing training for current deputies.

The VCSD made a distinction between the carotid hold and choke or “strangle” holds, which have never been allowed. According to the written statement ,VCSD only allowed carotid holds “during encounters with violent or combative subjects.”

The carotid hold is described as a method of restricting the blood flow through the carotid arteries on the sides of the neck, which can cause a person to temporarily lose consciousness or “pass out,” allowing a deputy an opportunity to restrain the person.

Online Update after press deadline: State lawmakers are reviewing legislation making the choke hold or “sleeper hold” illegal in California.