by Mikiiya Foster
This poem was read by the author Mikiiya Foster, 18 of Simi Valley on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Black Lives Matter protest at Simi Valley City Hall. It is dedicated to Foster’s cousin, who was beaten by police in 2015.
- Against 1
4 men against 1
Correction 4 police officers
No i’m sorry I mean 4 brave souls, whose jobs are to protect and serve
- Against 1.
she screams as 4 men punch, kick, stomp, and push her against the floor
Blue and black- not only the colors of their intimidating uniform
But the same colors she wore on her body for weeks, etched on her face, surrounding her eyes, laced up and down her arms, legs, and thighs
Her screams fill the air slicing through the silence of the night like a knife
You can hear her whimper as she cries begging for her life
They cause her pain, and in return what do they gain
They gain praise and worship for protecting the city from a criminal, a thug
Names they call her, although she is none of the above
I’ve heard all these lies before, over 100 unarmed black people they leave on the floor
100 unarmed black people murdered by officers in one year.
All because its our skin they fear
The sound of a gun, but not just any one
It belonged to a cop, so it’s ok when it goes off
Especially when the trigger is pointed at a
Now where do we point the finger?
What happens to these guilty officers, where do they go?
Home, to their kids and their wives,
Day after day they’ll living their lives
While the families they stole from will be asking why
Why couldn’t they just let the black man free
You’d think after years and years of slavery
They would just let my people be.
Yet while these innocent souls of the dead will never wake up again
And their names just become a new instagram trend
Creating more hashtags than you’d ever believe
Their murderers will just get paid leave,
They won’t be punished or sentenced, for the crimes they committed leaving other defenseless
Should I be afraid? scared to walk down the street
Fear for my life because of other’s “free speech”
A flag they fly high with a deeply racist history
Should i be scared that i’ll be shot if i reach for a bag of skittles
Or if i make a sudden move i’ll end up in the hospital
All because of the very people im told to respect
After all their motto is to protect
Protect and serve?
Serve, serve, serve who? Serve you?
Im told they risk their lives every day to save ours
But it seems like we buy more flowers
While they take more showers to rid their hands of our blood
Another gun, another loved one lost
Another child caught in the middle of a war that can’t be fought
102 the number of innocent black lives lost in one year alone
Unarmed yet fatally harmed by the police
102 black lives gone for no reason at all
But let’s face it that number doesn’t even account for the half of it
What about other people of color,
or those with disabilities, mentally and physically
Yet those police officers still don’t own up to their responsibilities
56, the number of years it’s been since the civil rights act has been passed
Yet people with more melanin in their skin are still being mistreated by police men
They say we have all these rights
But if that’s the truth why are these handcuffs so tight?
Hands up don’t shoot
I can’t Breath
You are Killing Me
I said hands up don’t shoot
But they still do, and in the end we won’t even win the lawsuit.
She repeats over and over that she can’t breathe
They tell her she has the right to remain silent
They push her face into the ground as she tries to not make a sound
4 against 1, they say put your hands up, they tell you to shut up
Don’t say a word, don’t make a move
Ok, please, stop, it hurts
Hands behind your back is the last thing she hears before everything goes black
You might find yourself asking “who is she?”
Who is he? Who is next? Will it be you or me?
You know it’s ironic how the booms you no longer hear belong to the hearts that no longer beat
But the ones that fill our ears belong to the biggest gang in the street, the PD
Go figure that the ones pulling the trigger
Kill people like you and me legally.